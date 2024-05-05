Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture

Liverpool’s title dream may be over but the Reds return to Anfield looking to restore some pride in Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate home fixture as they take on top-four chasing Tottenham in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side have won just one of their five fixtures in the Premier League and a 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend saw Liverpool surrender their title challenge for good as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to pull away. A touchline argument between Klopp and Mohamed Salah threatened to turn the German’s farewell sour but the manager insists that the dispute is over ahead of returning to Anfield.

Ange Postecoglou was left reeling after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night, Tottenham’s third loss in a row, as Spurs look to close the gap to Aston Villa in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot. The Tottenham manager was furious with his players at Stamford Bridge and is now under some pressure for the first time after admitting his team lacked “conviction and belief” in his plans.

Can Spurs respond at Anfield, or will Liverpool return to form now the pressure of the title race is behind them? Follow live updates in our live blog below and get the latest Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions and odds, here

Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Liverpool host Tottenham in Premier League with kick-off at 4:30pm

Jurgen Klopp admits ‘pressure is off’ after conceding Liverpool are out of title race

Ange Postecoglou ‘loves the challenge’ amid Tottenham’s three-match losing run

Team news: Virgil van Dijk a doubt for Liverpool; James Maddison set for Spurs return

Liverpool FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC