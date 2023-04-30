Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Score and updates from Premier League clash as Luis Diaz starts

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams likely to be vying for fifth place and a Europa League spot this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have a game in hand on Spurs but are currently two places and one point behind them in the Premier League table with Aston Villa separating the sides. After a difficult season, Liverpool are finally finding some consistency and are on a three-match winning run which could prove vital by the end of this campaign. The Reds look better-settled in possession and with home form still strong they’re the favourites heading into this encounter against a Spurs team lacking in confidence.

Ryan Mason is the second interim coach to lead the London outfit after Cristian Stellini was sacked following Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat against Newcastle in their last away game. However, the manager inspired a positive response out of his players that saw them fight back for a 2-2 draw in midweek against Manchester United, in what was his opening match at the helm. Can they build off that performance and beat Liverpool this afternoon?

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool and Tottenham clash in the Premier League:

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skip, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kulusevski; Kane

Here come the players.

The teams head out onto the pitch at Anfield with fifth place in the Premier League table at stake. Whoever finishes fifth will claim a place in the Europa League next season.

There’s still a chance that one of these sides could make it into the top four but wins for both Newcastle and Manchester United earlier today make that unlikely.

Kick off is up next.

Mo Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight home games in all competitions (eight goals, three assists), scoring at least once in each of his last six.

Since Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, no other player has scored more Premier League goals against Tottenham than his seven. He also netted both goals in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture this season.

Will Liverpool defeat Tottenham at Anfield this afternoon and edge closer to a guaranteed spot in Europe next season?

Expect goals at Anfield

Since a 0-0 draw at Tottenham in October 2015, Liverpool have scored in 14 successive Premier League clashes between the sides.

A total of 175 goals have been scored in Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Tottenham, with only the Reds’ fixtures with Arsenal (184) producing more.

Ryan Mason is confident Son Heung-min will be key in Tottenham’s efforts to finish a poor season strongly.

Son scored his 13th goal of the campaign in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United and it was the fourth home fixture in a row where he had found the net.

It has been a difficult campaign for the South Korean, who has been open about his struggles in front of goal and a lack of confidence, but Spurs’ acting head coach talked up the 30-year-old and his desire to never hide in the tough moments this term.

Klopp on Tottenham’s threat

“I have no clue what happened at Tottenham but I see Harry Kane, I see Heung-min Son, I see Kulusevski, I see Perisic, Richarlison, Hojbjerg and so on and on and on,” explained Jurgen Klopp when asked if Spurs’ recent defeat to Newcastle would play into today’s match,

“They played exceptional football during their careers and we realise this year we had some problems in moments and maybe some other teams thought it was a great moment to meet Liverpool. Maybe it was, I don’t know, but if I would have been in the other camp I would never have imagined Liverpool would show up weak.

“I cannot think about Tottenham in any other way than I expect them to be really strong. You give them one ball, it could be the wrong one and they go. Harry Kane can score from pretty much everywhere. In a really difficult game last night, the big chance he prepared for Son, it was exceptional. That you have not a great game but then still this quality, that is the real threat.

“They have real quality and we have to make sure they cannot show it. It’s always the same. In the best Tottenham moments or the lesser-good Tottenham moments, I respect a lot the quality of their team.”

Mason on facing Liverpool

Ryan Mason admits that Liverpool are a strong team to play against but hopes his Spurs side can ‘impose themselves’ on the game this afternoon.

“It’s Anfield, it’s in their stadium and they’re a strong team so we’ll have to be ready to play an intense game and impose our style on it.” He said,

“It’s a game of football at the end of the day so we have to be ready to fight, work for each other and take care of the things on the pitch. Honestly, I think this game is always big, just because of the history of the two football clubs.

“You understand we’ve got five games left until the end of the season, the game on Sunday is not going to determine the outcome at the end of the season but of course we understand Tottenham and Liverpool at any stage of the season in any circumstances is going to be a big game for the players and fans as well.”

Liverpool have lost just one of the last 28 Anfield league meetings with Tottenham and are unbeaten in the last 11, winning seven and drawing four.

The Reds are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with Spurs (seven wins and three draws) and if they avoid defeat they will set a new club record of 11 in a row without losing.

Seven of their last nine league wins against Spurs have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Tottenham acting head coach Ryan Mason believes Harry Kane’s greatness will only be celebrated when he retires.

Kane helped Spurs respond after last weekend’s humiliation at Newcastle with a superb second-half display to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United on Thursday.

Stand-in captain Kane was at his talismanic best, dropping deep and creating chance after chance before Son Heung-min levelled from his cross to salvage a point after Tottenham had trailed by two goals at half-time.

Jurgen Klopp has ways of spending his time and browsing social media does not tend to be one of them. He objects to kneejerk reactions, to over-the-top opinions, to verdicts on his players that he does not share. Klopp has been accused of being too loyal to some; certainly in a world where impatience reigns.

As he discovered the other day. “Somebody showed me after the West Ham game a thing on Instagram when people find out our line-up and what they write about it and not a lot of them wanted Curtis [Jones] on the pitch, not a lot of them wanted Cody [Gakpo] on the pitch and when they saw Joel Matip was playing they say: ‘How can they do that?’ And they watch the other game.”

In which case, they would have missed Gakpo and Matip scoring in a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium, Liverpool‘s third successive win. Klopp has found a formula for now and it includes Jones. The Liverpudlian had endured a frustrating spell when inhibited by injury. Now he has made five consecutive starts, his longest run of the season. Many others had given up on Jones, but not Klopp.

Mohamed Salah should make his 300th appearance for Liverpool when Tottenham Hotspur visit on Sunday.

To date, the Egyptian has scored 183 goals in his 299 outings for the Reds in all competitions since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Spurs feeling confident

Tottenham interim boss, Ryan Mason, says his players are confident that they possess the skills needed to hurt any side they come up against/

“We feel confident that whenever we have the ball against any opposition, we can hurt them because we’ve got quality players.” said in the build-up to today’s match.

“At the same time we have to respect who we’re coming up against, be a team, be humble together, work hard for each other and hopefully get a positive result.”

Klopp encourages consistency for Liverpool

15:42 , Mike Jones

“For us, it is a case of carrying on where we left off at West Ham on Wednesday night,” he wrote, “This was not a perfect game from us, or a perfect performance, but this is actually what I liked most about it. Of course, we never want to concede a goal but the reaction when we did was absolutely outstanding.

“Dealing with setbacks is part and parcel of football and the reality is that no matter how much you try to avoid them, you can guarantee they will happen. The key then is to respond in the right way and against West Ham this happened in a way that was better than anything I have seen from us this season.

“One of the key factors in this was remaining stable. We know that our opponents are going to have times in the game when they have the ball and are on top, but it is during these periods when we have to ensure that not every spell of possession ends in a chance or a shot.”

15:38 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won their last three league matches but Klopp challenged them to make it the start of something bigger when they host Tottenham on Sunday.

His side are up to seventh and will go above Spurs with victory at Anfield, putting them on course to qualify for the Europa League.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team changes

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool team that defeated West Ham last time out. Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip in defence with Harvey Elliott taking the place of Jordan Henderson in midfield. The big news though is that Luis Diaz starts in the forward line after recovering from injury - Diogo Jota drops out.

For Tottenham Ryan Mason makes two changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Man Utd. Ben Davies replaces Clement Lenglet and Dejan Kulusevski starts ahead of Richarlison.

Liverpool vs Tottenham line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skip, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kulusevski; Kane

Spurs have arrived at Anfield and the official team news is expected out very soon. Who will make the starting XIs?

15:25 , Mike Jones

Ryan Mason promised Tottenham Hotspur‘s players will stick together between now and the end of the season after they staged an impressive second-half comeback to draw with Manchester United.

Spurs were coming off the back of a 6-1 drubbing away to Newcastle on Sunday and looked in trouble again when Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired United into a 2-0 half-time lead.

But Mason rallied his players at the break and they hit back strongly in the second half, goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min rescuing the result and reminding home fans of their team’s powers of recovery after the debacle on Tyneside.

That result led to the sacking of interim coach Cristian Stellini by Daniel Levy, and the Tottenham chairman was the target of Spurs fans’ anger in the first half when it looked like their team would be overrun.

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

Liverpool’s home form has been good even when performances wavered earlier in the campaign and Spurs will wilt if Anfield is rocking.

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham.

Early team news and predicted line-ups

There are no new real worries for the hosts, who should have Ibrahima Konate back after missing midweek. Roberto Firmino, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita are all out, so the only real call is if Thiago comes into midfield.

Spurs remain without Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris missed the midweek draw with Man United and may be left out once more. Emerson Royal is also sidelined.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Tottenham XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Son, Kulusevski, Kane

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

The match kicks off at Anfield at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 April.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham. This will be a intriguing and interesting encounter that will have ramifications on the battle for the European places.

Both teams are competing to finish at least fifth in the table (though they’ll harbour hopes of sneaking into the top four). Spurs currently occupy that position but are only one point ahead of the Reds who also have a game in hand on Ryan Mason’s men.

After a poor run of form following the sacking of Antonio Conte, Tottenham responded well to Mason’s temporary leadership and fought back to draw 2-2 with Manchester United last time out.

Liverpool meanwhile are on a three game winning run and look to finally be settling into a nice rhythm with their new signings settled in the team. Diogo Jota’s return to goalscoring form is a welcome relief and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to end this campaign well in order to kick on next year.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and action throughout the afternoon so stick with us.