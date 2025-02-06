Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final score and updates as Gakpo and Salah sends Reds into lead

Liverpool have work to do when they host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening.

The Reds lost the first leg 1-0 in London after Lucas Bergvall scored late in the game to give Spurs the win and, more crucially, a slim advantage heading into tonight’s match at Anfield. Arne Slot’s men have the ability and willingness to come from behind and reach the final at Wembley. Liverpool have lost just one of their last seven, when Slot fielded a weakened team in the Champions League against PSV, and two goals from Mo Salah in their recent win over Bournemouth means their leading goalscorer is in top form.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have struggled to build any momentum in their recent games but a confidence-boosting win over Brentford came at the right time for Ange Postecoglou’s side. They’ve won consecutive games for the first time in a month and hope to avoid defeat this evening to secure a spot at Wembley.

Follow all the action from Anfield with our live blog below:

Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE

Liverpool host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final | Live on Sky Sports Main Event

51' GOAL! Salah converts a penalty won by Nunez (LIV 2-0 TOT)

45' SAVE! Kinsky denies Salah (LIV 1-0 TOT)

34' GOAL! Gakpoe scores to bring Liverpool on parity in the tie (LIV 1-0 TOT)

30' DISALLOWED! Szoboszlai's goal is chalked off (LIV 0-0 TOT)

8' CLOSE! Salah's deflected effort kept out by Kinsky (LIV 0-0 TOT)

Liverpool FC 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:35 , Mike Jones

72 mins: Arne Slot is going to make some changes now.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are introduced to replace Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:33 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Szoboszlai wins a corner and Liverpool are in no hurry to take it.

Virgil van Dijk saunters into the box as Andy Robertson prepares the ball.

He lifts it into the middle where Ibrahima Konate is the target. The defender nods the ball over the crossbar.

He clashes heads with Rodrigo Bentancur but is fine to play on.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:32 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Djed Spence comes bombing down the right side and brings a long ball under control.

He carries it to the box and lets fly with a powerful strike that fires the ball over the crossbar.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:28 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Post!

Liverpool come down the left and feed Gakpo. He sprints up to the box and laces a shot across goal.

Kinsky flaps at the ball and gets a slight touch which pushes it onto the far post where the ball rebounds safely.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:23 , Mike Jones

60 mins: 30 minutes to play in this second leg and Tottenham need a way back into the game.

It’s a complete change from Spurs with three at the back and Djed Spence over at the right wingback position.

A positive note for Postecoglou is that Mathys Tel looks hungry to impress and force things Spurs’ way.

'Tottenham have to abandon their initial gameplan'

21:21 , Richard Jolly at Anfield

“Now Tottenham have to abandon their initial gameplan.

“They came to Anfield for a 0-0 draw and find themselves 2-0 down. It took them 41 minutes to have a shot and that, from Dejan Kulusevski, was wild and wide.

“Postecoglou is sending for his first-leg scorer, Lucas Bergvall, as well as Pedro Porro.”

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:20 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Lucas Bergvall and Pedro Porro are getting ready for Tottenham.

This will be an attacking change from Ange Postecoglou when it comes.

Tottenham need to switch things up. Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are the men replaced.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg)

21:18 , Mike Jones

54 mins: It may sound harsh but this lead may be enough for Liverpool.

Tottenham have been fairly toothless in this game so far and the Reds have a ruthless nature to them. They won’t settle for just two goals.

They’ll want more.

51' GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (2-1 agg) - Mo Salah, 51'

21:15 , Mike Jones

Liverpool lead!

Mo Salah takes the penalty and lifts it into the top left corner. It’s brilliant and Liverpool take the lead.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

21:13 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Penalty to Liverpool!

Salah brings down an aerial ball after Spurs give it away. He spins and threads the ball into the box.

Darwin Nunez gets to it first and touches it past Antonin Kinsky who collides with the forward and brings him down.

The referee points to the spot.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

21:10 , Mike Jones

46 mins: Close!

Liverpool almost have their second. Cody Gakpo weaves inside from the left then pokes the ball to Darwin Nunez.

He chips it over to Mo Salah who brings the ball down, rolls to the left then laces a low effort at goal.

Antonin Kinsky is forced into another sharp stop and drops to the left to push the ball wide.

Second half! Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

21:09 , Mike Jones

Liverpool restart the match at Anfield with confidence and a desire to get this match won.

There’s a steely eyed focus to some of the Tottenham players though.

The next 45 minutes could come to define their season. Let’s see how it plays out.

HT Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

21:05 , Mike Jones

45 minutes of this tie left to play.

Everything remains on level terms but it feels as though Liverpool have a huge advantage.

There’s still life in Spurs though and if they can score things could change quickly.

Who will join Newcastle in the final?

HT Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

21:01 , Mike Jones

The first half stats are quite telling.

Liverpool have had 73% possession and have created 11 chances with four of them on target. They’ve scored twice with one of those goals getting ruled out for offside.

Tottenham in contrast have had one shot in the game which didn’t trouble Caoimhin Kelleher.

HT Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

20:57 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

20:53 , Mike Jones

45+7 mins: Liverpool have done what they needed to but it hasn’t been a disaster for Tottenham.

With the amount of possession and pressure that the hosts have put on Spurs the visitors have done well to make it to the break just one goal down.

It’ll be a touch task to keep it this way in the second half. Ange Postecoglou has one hell of a team talk coming up.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

20:48 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Richarlison has picked up a knock and has been hooked off the pitch by Ange Postecoglou.

In his place comes Mathys Tel, Spurs’ new signing who they hope will lead them to glory now.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

20:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Save!

Liverpool work the ball into the box from the left. It comes to Mo Salah who drills it into the ground.

The ball bounces up and looks to be dropping underneath the crossbar only for Antonin Kinsky to punch the ball over the top!

Seven minutes of added time to play in the first half.

'Pressure had been building'

20:42 , Richard Jolly at Anfield

“Pressure had been building before Cody Gakpo's goal.

“Darwin Nunez had headed at Antonin Kinsky and Dominik Szoboszlai had a goal chalked off.

“Gakpo's finish took him to 15 goals for the season, equalling his total for the whole of last season.

“He has been one of Liverpool's most improved players this campaign.”

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

20:41 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Some fancy footwork from Gravenberch wins a corner for Liverpool.

Szoboszlai whips in the set piece and finds Salah. He gives it to Curtis Jones but the Reds are forced backwards.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg)

20:40 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Tottenham aren’t out of this match but they’re getting bullied around.

Liverpool know they’re a good team and they’re playing with supreme confidence.

Unless Spurs score next it’ll be tough for them to stop Liverpool getting more goals.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (1-1 agg) - Cody Gakpo, 34'

20:38 , Mike Jones

There it is!

Liverpool had been exerting more and more pressure. Salah dances down the right and flicks a pass across the box with the outside of his foot.

It comes to Cody Gakpo who shoots first time and beats Antonin Kinsky.

Liverpool are level in the tie.

DISALLOWED! Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Liverpool score!

Mo Salah slides a pass into the box for Dominik Szoboslai’s darting run.

He collects the ball then nestles it into the far bottom corner only for the offside flag to go up.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:30 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Half an hour played at Anfield now. Another good period for Tottenham.

Gakpo’s cross finds Nunez in the box and his headed effort is clutched but Kinsky.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:29 , Mike Jones

28 mins: It’s not happening for Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo has a shot blocked, then does Darwin Nunez.

The ball is sent up to Dejan Kulusevski who sweeps up the pitch and wins a corner.

On defensive duties Darwin clears the ball from the near post.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:27 , Mike Jones

27 mins: The game is opening up.

When Spurs get forward, Liverpool attempt to quickly break in behind but Szoboszlai can’t control a pass.

The visitors then sweep forward themselves but run into trouble up against Liverpool’s solid back line.

Salah is then fed the ball and he flies up the right. He carries it into the box and looks for a pass which gets deflected out of play.

Nothing comes from the resultant corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:24 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Nearly!

Bradley’s cross almost falls perfectly for Andy Robertson but Archie Gray is aware of the danger and nods it behind for a corner.

When the ball comes into the box again, Richarlison heads it away.

Liverpool recover it and come again. Szoboszlai then Gravenberch have shots in quick succession but both are blocked and dealt with.

It’s been impressive from Spurs so far. There’s a long way to go though.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:21 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Pape Sarr leaves a little too much on Bradley and gives away a free kick.

The ball is lofted into the box by Szoboszlai but his pass doesn’t beat Djed Spence.

This game hasn’t quite clicked into gear yet. Tottenham will be pleased about that.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:18 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Richarlison is nudged in the back by Ryan Gravenberch and wins Tottenham a free kick.

It’s a long way out from goal but Son stands over it. He chips it into the box and Conor Bradley turns the ball behind for a corner.

Son is on set piece duty again. He whips the ball into the area but Darwin Nunez leaps highest and nods it away.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:15 , Mike Jones

15 mins: The good news for Tottenham is that they’ve made it through the opening quarter of an hour.

They’ll need to play this game in chunks and acknowledge each successful period.

Liverpool will only step up the intensity the longer this game goes without a goal.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:14 , Mike Jones

13 mins: A lovely one-two between Conor Bradley and Mo Salah sees the Liverpool right-back fed into the right side of the box.

He wins a corner that gets played short to Dominik Szoboszlai.

He whips the ball into the area and after a mad scramble Spurs manage to work the ball away.

Antonin Kinsky and Ben Davies clash heads in the process and the defender’s head is cut. There’s a pause while he receives treatment.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:11 , Mike Jones

11 mins: There’s a nervous moment for Archie Gray after a misplaced pass is blocked by Cody Gakpo.

The ball bounces into the path of Darwin Nunez but Spurs’ new defender, Kevin Danso, is on hand to help clear the danger.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:08 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Chance!

Salah’s dainty flick into the box comes to Nunez who nudges it into the path of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder lays the ball off to Salah who shoots and his effort is deflected into the hands of Kinsky.

An easy save to make but the Tottenham goalkeeper will be pleased with it.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:06 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Van Dijk and Richarlison get a talking to by the referee but there are no cards shown.

Liverpool attempt to quickly work the ball forward from the right side of the pitch.

Conor Bradley feeding Mo Salah who threads a pass into the box.

Darwin Nunez chases after it but Antonin Kinsky comes off his line and smothers the ball first.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Salah tries his luck by running at Djed Spence in the early stages of this game but the Tottenham left-back times his tackle beautifully and pokes the ball out of play.

Liverpool take the throw in quickly and switch play over to the left side of the pitch.

Richarlison and Virgil van Dijk collide and the Brazilian drops to the ground clutching his face.

Kick off! Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham (0-1 agg)

20:01 , Mike Jones

Spurs get the ball rolling at Anfield.

They work it over to the left wing where Liverpool win possession and send it up to Mo Salah.

He’s forced wide and the ball dribbles out of play.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:55 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

Virgil van Dijk and Heung-Min Son lead out their respective teams onto the pitch witht he cacophany of sound erupting around the stadium.

There’s a buzzing, fervent atmosphere to the Liverpool fans as though they feel like something special is about to happen.

Tottenham’s job is to stop that. They hold the advantage and will go through if they keep a clean sheet.

Kick off is up next...

Liverpool aiming to reach final

19:50 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have progressed from two of their last three League Cup ties against Spurs (most recently doing so in 2016-17 at the fourth-round stage).

They’ll need to overturn their deficit if they want to meet Newcastle in the final.

Fortress Anfield

19:45 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot's men are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at Anfield in all competitions (won 13, drawn two) since the loss to Nottingham Forest in September.

The Reds have scored at least two goals in each of those 15 home fixtures – last enjoying a longer run between February and November 2019 (17).

Gakpo's competition

19:40 , Mike Jones

Cody Gakpo has netted four goals in this season's Carabao Cup, with Robbie Fowler (six in 2000-01) being the last player to net more for the club in a single campaign.

The No.18 has scored in each of his last six appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, with Salah (a run of nine in 2023) being the last player to enjoy a longer scoring streak on home soil for the Reds.

Will Spurs beat Liverpool again?

19:35 , Mike Jones

Following their 1-0 win in the first leg, Tottenham will be looking to win consecutive games against Liverpool in all competitions for the first time since a run of three wins from November 2010 to September 2011.

Salah vs Spurs

19:30 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 16 goals in 17 of his Liverpool appearances versus Spurs in all competitions (12 goals, four assists). Only against Manchester United (16) and West Ham United (13) has he scored more goals as a Red.

The Egyptian has 19 goal involvements in 16 appearances at Anfield this season (11 goals, eight assists), failing to score or assist in just two of those games.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley speaking to Sky Sports:

19:27 , Mike Jones

"Disappointed to get beat 1-0 [in the first leg] and we need to ready for tonight. Hopefully, we can work hard and get a result to go with it.

"We need to be better with the ball. At Tottenham, we didn't keep the ball that well, but hopefully we can overturn that 1-0 deficit.”

Spurs' 17 year wait

19:25 , Mike Jones

Tottenham are bidding to win their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup when they beat Chelsea 2-1.

That is their only silverware since Daniel Levy took over the club in 2001.

Can they win a trophy this season?

A strong record for Liverpool

19:20 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the League Cup (four wins, five draws), winning the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 15-4.

The Reds have also lost just one of their last 27 home games against Tottenham (won 19, drawn seven), and are unbeaten in 14 (won 10, drawn four) since a 2-0 loss in May 2011.

'A huge night for Tottenham'

19:19 , Richard Jolly at Anfield

“A huge night for Tottenham, and perhaps not quite as big a one for Liverpool, given that they have won many a trophy since Spurs' last one in 2008.

“There is some surprise Ange Postecoglou has omitted Pedro Porro, though rather less than Kevin Danso is parachuted straight in for a debut.

“He will be up against Darwin Nunez, who doesn't often begin the bigger games but has got the nod from Arne Slot tonight.”

Back-to-back-to-back?

19:15 , Mike Jones

Tottenham come into the game on the back of wins over Elfsborg and Brentford, having only won three of the previous 10 games.

Can Postecoglou lead his team to three successive victories in a row?

Semi-final maestros

19:10 , Mike Jones

This is the Liverpool’s 20th appearance in the final four of the League Cup, only once previously losing both legs of a semi-final (versus Southampton in 2016-17).

Since that two-legged defeat by Saints, Liverpool have progressed from each of their last six major cup competition semi-finals.

Tottenham line-up versus Liverpool

19:03 , Mike Jones

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Liverpool team to face Spurs

19:01 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Slot's motivation to win Carabao Cup semi-final

18:55 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot explained why he wants to win tonight’s tie so much and what it would mean to reach the league cup final.

“It cannot be underestimated,” he said. “Maybe some of these players are already used to Wembley, but it would be my first time to go to Wembley.

“If you go to England people are talking about Wembley as an iconic stadium, especially if it's a final.

“So you can be sure that we as a team want to win that game to go to Wembley.”

Arne Slot reveals unique reason why he wants Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup

18:50 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot revealed he has a particular motivation to win the Carabao Cup – because he has never been to Wembley.

Liverpool enter the second leg of their semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 down after Lucas Bergvall’s goal in London but with Slot having a personal reason to want a comeback.

While Liverpool have won the competition in two of the last three seasons and are the defending champions after Jurgen Klopp’s triumph over Chelsea last season, new head coach Slot has never gone to England’s national stadium, either as a manager or a fan. And that is driving him on.

Arne Slot reveals unique reason why he wants Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup

Will history repeat itself again for Liverpool?

18:45 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have progressed to the final on two of the last three occasions they've lost the first leg of a League Cup semi-final, doing so against Crystal Palace in 2000-01 and Sheffield United in 2002-03.

How will Spurs cope?

18:40 , Mike Jones

Tottenham bring a one goal advantage into the match tonight and that could factor into the way they go about getting through the tie.

Ange Postecoglou was asked if his players will focus on the game at hand or the fact they’re already in front in the tie.

He replied: "You've got to do both. It is a big occasion for us, the club and the fans. It's a semi-final.

“Irrespective, I don't think Liverpool will be any less anxious than us for a semi-final, a second leg. It is tight and a big game for both clubs.

“You recognise that, embrace that, but ultimately if you want to be successful then these are the games you want to be involved in.

“There is no point in having trepidation about it because the alternative is you will be watching two other teams on the TV and you would be sitting on the couch wishing you were there.

“We are going to be there, we've got a chance and we will go for it."

Postecoglou on Mathys Tel's future

18:35 , Mike Jones

Asked ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Liverpool if Mathys Tel will be a Spurs player next season, Ange Postecoglou declared: “He’ll be a Tottenham player, mate.

“He’ll be a Tottenham player. I think he’ll show everyone he’s going to be a Tottenham player in the next six months. I didn’t bring him here for six months.

“I think he is very, very exciting. When you meet him, you realise he’s got that bit about him as a person who has enormous self-belief and confidence in what he can do and what he wants to do.

“Even though he’s young, physically he’s already in a place where he can take on the enormous challenges of being an attacking player in the Bundesliga and I think he can handle the Premier League.

“He’s a goalscorer, he can take people on, he’s got speed. He is exciting. I’d be very surprised if there was a club that wouldn’t be interested in somebody like him.

“Irrespective of the situation we’re in, us being able to get him in and the circumstances behind it, is fantastic for the football club.”

Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham's Mathys Tel stance: 'I didn’t bring him here for six months’

18:30 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou has insisted Mathys Tel will be a Tottenham player next season.

Spurs pulled off an eye-catching deadline day move when they brought in Bayern Munich forward Tel on a six-month loan.

The deal includes the option for Tottenham to make the move permanent for a fee of 55million euros (45.8m) plus 5m euros (£4.1m) in add-ons and, while Tel has a say in that clause, the PA news agency understands he has already agreed a six-year contract which highlights his willingness to stay long-term.

Postecoglou confirms Tottenham's Tel stance: 'I didn’t bring him here for six months’

Is preparing for a semi-final a different process?

18:25 , Mike Jones

“I don't think I have to prepare them differently than in any other game,” when asked if he has prepared his players differently for this semi-final.

Slot added: “Because from now until the end of the season, it's been already the whole season, and I think as long as Liverpool exists, if you play in this shirt, you need to win the game.

“That's for tomorrow, that's for Sunday, that's for Wednesday afterwards and the game after that. Even if we go 1-0 down in the league or whatever tournament we are in, we try and want to win the game.

“That's also what we tried in the away game against Tottenham – I think we were quite close to getting a result over there until the last few seconds, we were down to 10 and conceded a goal.

“Nothing changes for this game compared to others. If you wear this shirt, if you go out at Anfield, there is only one thing that is expected of you – and that's winning the game. “

Slot on the long gap between legs

18:20 , Mike Jones

The first leg of this semi-final tie was played a month ago and Arne Slot spoke about how playing the second leg immediately afterwards would have been more beneficial to his team.

He said: "Not that it matters a lot, but if you play one week later you face exactly the same team and with all the injuries Tottenham had last time it would have been a bit more in our advantage - although we lost against the ones that were fit that time.

"If you reach the semi-final against Tottenham you know it is going to be a difficult one - but I think we will be better than the last time."

Slot on the transfer window

18:15 , Mike Jones

The Liverpool boss said: “I've said it many times, we have a very good squad and if you look at the league table I think the players have shown that the trust we have in them was correct and – apart from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] now maybe for a few days – we don't have many injuries, not long-term injuries, in moments that the window is open.

“So, we did have some injury problems with Alisson [Becker], with [Diogo] Jota and with some others. But at the moment I think – apart from Trent – they are all available again today, so there's not a reason to add something to the team unless you have a chance in the market.

“That's something we saw last time with the goalkeeper we brought in, [who] is not here but we did bring him in because we saw that as a chance in the market. But for now we are happy with the team we have.”

Liverpool’s transfer patience is smart but one key position requires attention soon

18:10 , Mike Jones

Many a manager has been heard saying he needs more players. There is a case for saying Arne Slot already has too many. He had to omit Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa from his matchday squad for Saturday’s win at Bournemouth, leaving him lamenting the fact he is only allowed to name nine substitutes for domestic games and calling for an increase to 12.

Liverpool are the instant, eloquent rebuttal to suggestions that clubs forever need to buy. Slot has a simple explanation for their inactivity in January and their quiet summer last year. “Maybe there are not many managers who have such a good squad as I have,” he smiled.

Liverpool’s transfer patience is smart but one key position requires attention soon

Will Postecoglou change his style of play?

18:06 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou has been adamant that he does not want to adapt his style of play and that he wants Spurs to be aggressive and on the front foot.

Yet, over the last few matches his team have played deeper and have been more defensively solid which could indicate how they’ll play tonight.

When asked if he has changed his philosophy, Postecoglou replied: “It depends, it's whether you want to pay attention.

“It depends what you think that philosophy is. My philosophy to try to win games of football.

“We're going to try to win a game of football tomorrow night, which will get us to the final of a cup, which will be a great opportunity for us.

“If people haven’t understood my philosophy after 26 years of management, then I don't think anything I say now is going to change any of that."

Why did Tel move to Tottenham?

18:00 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou tried to play down the expectation on new forward Mathys Tel and explained a bit more about how his move to Spurs came about.

"People need to understand that you are talking about a 19-year-old player who has to make a major decision about his career. It’s not so much that he rejected us or anyone else,” Postecoglou said.

“Rightly so, he was getting as much information as possible. More than anything, I think he just wanted to be comfortable with the decision. The sense I get was he didn’t want to be pushed in a certain direction.

“I think it is credit to him that he took his time and spoke to the right people. I had a conversation with him and mine was purely about football. I think he will find a really great place for him in terms of where he is in his career. He obviously wants to play and we have already shown that, irrespective of age, you will get an opportunity here.

“And I think the way we play would suit him and certainly with what we have in the next few months and more importantly what we are building beyond I thought it would be a perfect fit for his next step.

“At the same time, I think it was right to take as long as he did and he was totally comfortable with it."

'Losing Radu was a big blow'

17:55 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou says that new defensive signing Kevin Danso will play at some point tonight due to the fact Radu Dragusin is injured

The Spurs boss said: "He will play. Whether he starts or not we will take a look because we have another game three days later and that has been our existence for quite a while now.

“You are right, Ben [Davies], Archie [Gray], Pedro [Porro] has played every minute of football we have had for the last three months, but the boys are handling it okay and the performances are still stacking up.

“It’s great to get Kevin in. He is ready to play. Whether he starts or he comes on we will make a decision. It’s really important he is part of it now because losing Radu was a massive blow so having him available is good."

Mathys Tel could be thrown straight into Liverpool v Tottenham. This is what he’ll bring

17:50 , Mike Jones

Last season the Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel used Mathys Tel almost exclusively as an impact substitute, a player who could be charged up and sent on to give the game a jolt.

Tel racked up three goals and one assist off the bench in Bayern’s first five league games, but he was made to wait until March for his first Bundesliga start.

When the day finally came, away at Freiburg, he scored an eye-catching goal which fizzed through the air and dipped into the far corner, and yet he was back on the bench the following weekend.

What Mathys Tel will bring to Tottenham against Liverpool

Spurs taking it easy with Romero and Van de Ven

17:45 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou has been juggling injuries in his defensive line all season.

Radu Dragusin is the latest defender to pick up a knock and as such the manager doesn’t want to rush back those players come to the end of their recovery periods.

"With Micky [van de Ven] and [Cristian] Romero to a certain extent, I feel we have to be a bit more conservative with them," said Postecoglou.

"Micky got through the [Europa League] game alright but I don't think he feels ready for that step up to the Premier League, the intensity of it. Same with Romero.

"I made the decision that I don't want to risk losing these guys."

Danso to make debut

17:41 , Mike Jones

Ange Postevcoglou will hand an FA Cup debut to Kevin Danso who joined the club during the January Transfer Window.

"In terms of availability from last week, everyone is fine and got through OK - so no issues there," said boss Postecoglou.

"Kevin [Danso] and Mathys [Tel] are both available. They have trained and are cleared to play so they are all good."

Postecoglou added Danso will definitely play in the game due to the club's defensive problems.

Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold

17:35 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s No.1 right back is missing tonight’s match and here’s the manager explaining why.

Of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arne Slot said: "We have to see whether he is able to play on Sunday, but what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow.

"He left the pitch with a bit of pain in his leg but he's already on the [training] pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let's see how long it is going to take."

Ignore the controversy, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have made one thing clear

17:30 , Mike Jones

It’s a bit premature to say this was a night when Tottenham’s young team came of age, but this 1-0 victory over Liverpool was an impressive show of maturity when they most needed it.

An 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall appropriately settled it, crowning the fine work of fellow teenager Archie Gray. Ange Postecoglou couldn’t be more effusive afterwards, and that’s understandable. It might well save Tottenham’s season, just as Liverpool’s has a slight sense of lag.

The Premier League leaders were still very energised about the controversial Bergvall goal that won this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, with complaints that the goalscorer should have had a second booking, eventually seeing Arne Slot unusually lose his cool.

Ignore the controversy, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have made one thing clear

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

17:30 , Mike Jones

A lot will depend on the starting elevens fielded by each manager, but the home advantage and superior quality should eventually tell for Liverpool against an injury-hit Spurs.

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham (Reds progress 3-2 on aggregate)

Spurs early team news

17:25 , Mike Jones

Spurs have no new injury concerns after their win on Sunday, but they are still in the midst of a crisis, with Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Guigliemo Vicario all out for at least a couple more weeks.

Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Radu Dragusin are also out, while Micky van de Ven could make his return after missing the Brentford game, though Postecoglou said that he may need “another week of training to be ready in another week”.

Postecoglou will also hope winter signing Kevin Danso will be registered in time to play, and he could potentially make his debut.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Danso, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur; Moore, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Liverpool early team news

17:20 , Mike Jones

For the hosts, the only new injury concern after their 2-0 win at the weekend is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced off in that match and is a doubt for midweek.

Joe Gomez will likely remain sidelined after his hamstring injury, while Federico Chiesa could return to the squad after not being picked last week.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

What TV channel is it on?

17:15 , Mike Jones

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV 1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

For Sky customers, it will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

17:10 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup semi-final fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 6 February.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

17:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tonight, with the Reds needing to overturn a one-goal deficit if they’re to make a second consecutive final.

Despite leading the Premier League, Arne Slot’s side slipped to a 1-0 loss in the capital last month, leaving them with plenty to do at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Liverpool head into the game as favourites to make the March final, having won four of their last five in all competitions.

Things could hardly be going any differently for Spurs, whose victory at Brentford at the weekend was their first win in their last five league games.

But Ange Postecoglou will know that he’s within touching distance of a first final if he can conjure up a famous night on Merseyside.

Good evening!

Tuesday 4 February 2025 13:11 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action.

Liverpool host Tottenham in the semi-final and hope to overturn a one goal deficit to secure a spot in next month’s final at Wembley.

Lucas Bergvall’s goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the only difference between the teams and Ange Postecoglou’s men will have a tough job keeping the Reds quiet away from home.

We’ll have all the updates, line-ups and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.