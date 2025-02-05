Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup updates, latest team news, TV, prediction

Liverpool welcome Tottenham to Anfield tomorrow night for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final and have a one-goal deficit to overturn. Lucas Bergvall’s first ever goal for Spurs proved the difference in the first leg as the Reds lost for just the second time all season. However, few are predicting Spurs to complete the job.

Arne Slot’s side are favourites to reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, where they will face the winner between Newcastle and Arsenal. With the Reds flying high in both the Premier League and Champions League, Spurs continue to toil and their form since the turn of the year cannot be ignored.

To make matters worse, Spurs’ injury woes are not improving. Radu Dragusin has been ruled out with an ACL injury, Micky van de Ven is a doubt and Cristian Romero has been ruled out. Deadline Day signing Mathys Tel could be handed his debut for Spurs, while Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold who may not be risked.

Both Slot and Ange Postecoglou will address the media on Wednesday ahead of the game. You can follow this blog for all the latest team news and build-up ahead of kick-off on Thursday evening!

