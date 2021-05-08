Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Klopp’s team will take on Southampton (Getty Images)

Liverpool take on Southampton on Saturday night and Jurgen Klopp’s side will have European qualification as motivation to win the match.

The Reds are just four points outside of the top five and with four rounds to play a win tomorrow puts them a step closer to securing qualification.

While Southampton will be doing all they can to make sure they put the relegation zone out of sight.

The Saints are currently 15th after recording ten wins this season and a victory against the Reds would almost certainly mean they remain in the top flight next season.

Here’s everything you should know about the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8.15pm on Saturday, May 8.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 7.45pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For Liverpool, while Klopp has added no new names to his injury list it is still pretty lengthy. Defenders Virgil Van Dyk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are still all unavailable.

And so is captain Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi. However, it’s not all bad news for the Reds as Nat Phillips is fit for the clash.

While for Southampton, they are without Danny Ings thanks to a hamstring injury and Takumi Minamino cannot play against his parent club.

Long-term injuries Oriol Romeu, Ryan Bertrand and William Smallbone cannot play as well as Michael Obafemi who has a muscle problem.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Walcott, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams

Odds

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Southampton: 10/1

Prediction: Liverpool will have seen Arsenal crash out of European football on Thursday and will be spurred on to get the win to edge them closer to qualification. The Reds are in better form than Southampton and with a purpose to get the victory, there’s no way they can lose. Liverpool 3-0 Southampton.

