Liverpool vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will attempt to continue their fine home form when they host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are 15 unbeaten in succession on home soil in all competitions since their dreadful run of six straight defeats at the start of 2021, with the latest of those coming in midweek, winning against Porto in the Champions League.

They are up to third in the Premier League table, while Saints are 13th after recently embarking on a four-match unbeaten run of their own - which was then ended by Norwich City last time out.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has only emerged victorious once in the five occasions he and Jurgen Klopp have met while at these two clubs, with the German boss winning those other four encounters.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match is set to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 27 November at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is not set for broadcast on TV or via an online stream in the UK due to blackout laws being reintroduced for the 2021/22 season.

What was the team news?

Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, James Milner and Andy Robertson back from injury after the latter three missed last weekend’s win over Arsenal. All four came off the bench in midweek. Diogo Jota missed that match against Porto but could return here, while Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are longer-term absentees. Midfielders Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are both being monitored week-to-week, but are not thought to be ready to return yet.

Southampton have far fewer worries, with defender Jack Stephens and midfielder Stuart Armstrong their only expected absentees. Moussa Djenepo is available after missing last weekend for personal reasons.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Southampton: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong, Broja, Adams.

Odds

Liverpool 6/19

Draw 26/5

Southampton 19/2

Prediction

Saints have been failing to find the net too often this season, averaging fewer than a goal a game. Against hosts who have scored at least twice every match for 16 games in a row - equalling an 82-year-old record in doing so - it seems unlikely they’ll do enough to claim any points. Liverpool 3-0 Southampton.

