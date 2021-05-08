Liverpool vs Southampton: Prediction, time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool tonight cannot afford another slip-up in their pursuit of Champions League football as they welcome Southampton to Anfield.

Late equalisers from Leeds and Newcastle may prove hugely costly come the end of the season, but Jurgen Klopp will tell his players that Chelsea - who are at Manchester City this weekend - can still be caught.

Southampton, one-time league-leaders this season, are in complete freefall but did beat Liverpool in January - can they put the final nail in the soon-to-be-dethroned champions’ coffin?

Liverpool vs Southampton date, time and venue

Liverpool vs Southampton is scheduled for an 8:15pm BST kick-off on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The match will be held behind closed doors at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Liverpool vs Southampton team news

Liverpool can welcome Nat Phillips back into the fold in the only pressing injury update for Jurgen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson, who has not played since late February after undergoing surgery on a groin injury, had started running again but had not yet joined team training.

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is available after seeing his red card against Leicester overturned on appeal.

Danny Ings is not going to be fit to face his former club, though could feature again before the end of the season, joining Ryan Bertrand on the sidelines. On-loan Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is not eligible to face his former club.

Liverpool vs Southampton predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Walcott, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams

Liverpool vs Southampton score prediction

Liverpool should have no trouble seeing off a Southampton side who would firmly be in the relegation dog fight were it not for a good start to season.

Dropped points against Leeds and Newcastle were frustrating - though deserved in the case of the latter - and I can’t see Southampton holding up as much of a fight, or the Liverpool forward line being as profligate.

2-0 home win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 57

Draws: 25

Southampton wins: 31

Last meeting: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

Betting odds and tips (subject to change)

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Southampton: 9/1

Mohamed Salah to score first: 9/4

