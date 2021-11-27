Liverpool vs Southampton: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

Southampton are next up for Liverpool on Saturday as the Merseyside giants look to continue their fine form at Anfield.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s side have recovered from losing to West Ham United just before the international break in resounding fashion by beating Arsenal and Porto convincingly in the last seven days and head into the game knowing they can put real pressure on both Manchester City and Chelsea.

With the two other title hopefuls facing difficult games against West Ham and Manchester United respectively, Jurgen Klopp can set an early weekend statement in what looks like a fairly favourable fixture against a Saints side who lost to Norwich City last time out.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for 15.00pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 27, 2021.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

Due to the 3pm blackout across English football, fans cannot watch the game live.

Highlights, however, will be shown on Match of the Day which airs on BBC One at 22.30pm on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Southampton team news

Klopp opted to rest the likes of Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson for the Porto game (from the start at least) which should provide some indication as to where his priorities lie given Liverpool had already qualified for the next round.

Naby Keita could also be involved after his thigh injury.

For Southampton, both Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond could come back into the side having missed the Norwich game for separate personal reasons.

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

Frankly, it’s hard to look past anything but a routine home win.

Saints might have caused problems against Liverpool last season but this is a home side who have welcomed back so many key players and largely look in rampant form.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 58

Draws: 25

Southampton wins: 31

Read More

Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Jurgen Klopp thankful for Thiago ‘thunderball’ goal as Liverpool survive Porto chances to win