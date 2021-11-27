Liverpool vs Southampton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

(Getty)

The Premier League title race continues this weekend and Liverpool will be optimistic of adding another three points when they host Southampton at Anfield.

Despite defeat to West Ham before the international break, the Reds remain firmly on the coattails of leaders Chelsea, four points behind following a thumping win over Arsenal last time out.

That made it 14 in a row unbeaten at Anfield and a midweek victory over Porto in the Champions League added another to the run.

Southampton had gone four unbeaten in the league prior to last weekend, which saw them suffer defeat to Norwich City, leaving Saints 13th in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match is set to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 27 November at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is not set for broadcast on TV or via an online stream in the UK due to blackout laws being reintroduced for the 2021/22 season.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, James Milner and Andy Robertson back from injury after the latter three missed last weekend’s win over Arsenal. All four came off the bench in midweek. Diogo Jota missed that match against Porto but could return here, while Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are longer-term absentees. Midfielders Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are both being monitored week-to-week, but are not thought to be ready to return yet.

Southampton have far fewer worries, with defender Jack Stephens and midfielder Stuart Armstrong their only expected absentees. Moussa Djenepo is available after missing last weekend for personal reasons.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

SOU - McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Adams, A Armstrong

Odds

Liverpool 6/19

Draw 26/5

Southampton 19/2

Prediction

Saints have been failing to find the net too often this season, averaging fewer than a goal a game. Against hosts who have scored at least twice every match for 16 games in a row - equalling an 82-year-old record in doing so - it seems unlikely they’ll do enough to claim any points. Liverpool 3-0 Southampton.

