Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool’s recent Premier League form could give them the confidence they need to get a win over Southampton on Saturday night.

The Reds have won three of their last five outings and they have only dropped five points over the same period while Southampton have only managed to bag one victory in their last five league matches.

Although the Saints’ record isn’t as impressive as the Reds, their manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has urged his team to be ‘brave’.

He said: “Although they are not now top of the table, they are still a very tough opponent to play against. But a lot of teams have shown this season that it is possible to go there and take something. We go there to be brave and also looking for our chance.”

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8.15pm on Saturday, May 8.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 7.45pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

For Liverpool, while Klopp has added no new names to his injury list it is still pretty lengthy. Defenders Virgil Van Dyk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are still all unavailable.

And so is captain Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi. However, it’s not all bad news for the Reds though as Nat Phillips is fit for the clash.

While for Southampton, they are without Danny Ings thanks to a hamstring injury and Takumi Minamino cannot play against his parent club.

Long-term injuries Oriol Romeu, Ryan Bertrand and William Smallbone cannot play as well as Michael Obafemi who has a muscle problem.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Walcott, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams

Odds

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Southampton: 10/1

Prediction:Liverpool will have seen Arsenal crash out of European football on Thursday and will be spurred on to get the win to edge them closer to qualification. The Reds are in better form than Southampton and with a purpose to get the victory, there’s no way they can lose. Liverpool 3-0 Southampton.

