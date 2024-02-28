Liverpool vs Southampton: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Anfield will welcome cup winners Liverpool back to Merseyside tonight as they prepare to do it all again, this time in the FA Cup - starting with a fifth-round tie against Southampton.

Russell Martin may well have hoped this daunting trip would provide a window into how his Saints team could fare on a return to the top flight for next season, but a pair of home defeats in the past week have kicked them out of the Championship automatic promotion places.

And losing form before a trip to Anfield is rarely a good idea with Liverpool riding the crest of a wave having beaten Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp may not like talking about his farewell tour but one last journey to Wembley to win this competition at the end of May could prove his final outing in the Reds dugout.

To make that happen, he will have to rally his depleted squad once again with this tie having to be settled on the night - opening up the prospect of extra-time and penalties.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Southampton is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

These two teams played out a 4-4 draw in their last meeting (PA)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Southampton team news

Here’s how we line up to face Southampton tonight 👊#EmiratesFACup | #LIVSOU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2024

Ready for the Reds 👊



Your #SaintsFC starting XI to take on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/jdZBkCAoHB — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 28, 2024

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

It is simply so difficult to see past a Liverpool victory tonight. Southampton could well cause problems for their creaky defence but the sheer goalscoring might possessed by the hosts makes them big favourites.

Liverpool to win, 4-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Reds have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with the Saints, and last lost to them at home in the 2017 League Cup semi-finals after a late strike from Shane Long.

Liverpool wins: 61

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool vs Southampton match odds

Liverpool to qualify: 1/4

Southampton to qualify: 14/5

Odds via Bet 365 (subject to change).