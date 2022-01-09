Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results - preview today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool welcome League One outfit Shrewsbury Town on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

A hugely entertaining fixture back in 2020 after Jason Cummings scored twice to rescue a draw for Shrewsbury before a loss at Anfield in the fourth-round of the competition, it will be fascinating to see if Shrewsbury can take advantage.

With Liverpool hit by a Covid outbreak, little is known about the kind of squad they will be able to put out, only increasing the chances of what would be a famous cup upset, albeit one with extenuating circumstances.

Indeed, Liverpool haven’t exactly taken this competition overly seriously during Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge and perhaps have their eyes on other avenues as we approach the business end of the campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup game is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 9, 2022.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Highlights: Fans, however, will be able to watch highlights of the game on both the BBC and ITV.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town team news

Assistant manager Peter Krawietz told reporters on Saturday to expect a youthful team given the circumstances, but did not reveal who will miss out due to Covid-19.

“Can we expect the perfect set-up for tomorrow? No of course we can't, but we can always show the right and perfect reaction to what is happening on the pitch,” he said.

“A proper team performance with experienced leaders in the team and young players who will get this fantastic experience to play at Anfield and feel the support of our supporters.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town prediction

Again, much depends on how many players Liverpool are missing but, frankly, it would be a major shock for them to lose at Anfield.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 2

Draws: 1

Shrewsbury wins: 0