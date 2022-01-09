Liverpool vs Shrewsbury predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak.

The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture.

The club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests.

Liverpool could rely on a number of players from their under-23s and under-18s, with as many as 11 first-team players unavailable for the visit of the League One side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Liverpool vs Shrewsbury?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 9 January.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK as it was not selected for broadcast coverage. Highlights will be available to watch on BBC One from 10:30pm, or on the FA Cup’s YouTube channel. Here is a list of matches on TV this weekend.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations. Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip all recorded positive Covid-19 tests before last Sunday’s trip to Chelsea, and there have been more suspected positive tests in the first-team squad since then. These are unlikely to be revealed until shortly before kick off on Sunday. Elsewhere, Thiago, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi were injury doubts prior to the postponed Arsenal match.

Youngsters Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Billy Koumetio have all seen minutes in cup competitions this season and could be used at Anfield if needed.

Shrewsbury’s top scorer Daniel Udoh is an injury doubt, but manager Steve Cotterill has no other reported injury concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Beck; Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Williams, Jota, Origi

Shrewsbury: Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse; Bennett, Vela, Davis, Leahy, Ogbeta; Bowman, Udoh

Odds

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 6/1

Shrewsbury: 8/1

Prediction

Even with a depleted squad, Liverpool have to be favourites to progress at Anfield. Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury

