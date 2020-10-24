Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Jurgen Klopp must decide on changes to his starting line-up for Liverpool’s game against Sheffield United this weekend, with a packed fixture list looking relentless.

After last weekend’s Merseyside derby the Reds beat Ajax in midweek, and face another European game on Tuesday.

That could mean changes in midfield, where Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are hoping for recalls, as well as in attack where Takumi Minamino has been recently praised by the boss.

Sheffield United could give a full debut to Rhian Brewster against his former side, with the Blades only having taken a single point from their five league games this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday, 24 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay per view basis through the Sky Sports Box Office app - available on NowTV, a smart stick or on PC, Mac or mobile device.

What is the team news

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season, but Joel Matip should be fit to return if needed. Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara should also be fit after being left out of the midweek win over Ajax.

Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt, Alisson Becker is still recovering from a shoulder injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term absentee.

Sheffield United are definitely without Lys Mousset and Jack O’Connell, while Max Lowe has a concussion. John Fleck is also a possible injury absentee.

Predicted line-ups

LIV: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Minamino, Mane.

SHU: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Stevens; McBurnie, Brewster.

Odds

Liverpool - 3/11

Draw - 28/5

Sheffield United - 12/1

Prediction

Liverpool should be able to handle changes and still pose problems for a Blades side looking rather more open at the back this term than they were in their first season in the top flight. Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United

