Liverpool vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Darwin Nunez scores comical goal

Liverpool play host to Sheffield United this evening in a Premier League encounter that could see them regain top spot in the table. Following on from their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton at the weekend, Liverpool know they must not drop points if they hope to continue leading the way in such a tight title race.

The Reds entered these midweek fixtures with a two-point cushion over second-placed Arsenal though the Gunners moved above them after their victory over Luton on Wednesday. Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa also congested the title contenders at the top of the league with the champions drawing level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s side who must respond with a positive result against Sheffield United tonight.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United LIVE

Liverpool host Sheffield United in the Premier League, live on TNT Sports 2

Goal, 17’ - Nunez closes down the keeper who fires against him and in (1-0)

Liverpool FC 1 - 0 Sheffield United FC

46' - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:37 , Karl Matchett

Back underway at Anfield. The hosts attacking the Kop end for the second half and looking for a second goal to send them back towards the top of the table.

HT - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:24 , Karl Matchett

The Reds ahead at the interval - Nunez’s goal the difference. Smacked against him by the keeper, so not exactly a moment of magic, but it’s enough to have Liverpool ahead though Jurgen Klopp might want to see quite a bit more after the restart.

45+3’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:20 , Karl Matchett

Final moment of the half. Nunez can’t quite reach a Salah cross. McAtee leads a counter and falls to ground on the edge of the box, nothing doing from the ref, but Bogle runs onto a loose pass and lashes one at the near post - good save from Kelleher!

44’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:17 , Karl Matchett

Diaz does brilliantly to escape two challenge and raise the tempo, then he feeds Gravenberch - who slips as he shoots. Saved easily in the end.

A patient, clever passing move thereafter ends in Gomez teeing up Szoboszlai, and he forces Grbic into a save near his top corner.

Four minutes added on.

40’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:12 , Karl Matchett

Szboszlai is roving all over trying to make things happen now, with just one back for Liverpool most of the time.

Gravenberch tries to take on Bogle in the box but the wing-back does well enough to hold him off and win a free-kick. Just over five minutes to go before the break.

36’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Nunez goes down on the edge of the box but the referee says no foul. Sheffield United barely holding on at the moment and not really tracking any of the runs into the box, just looking to make blocks and cut-outs.

32’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:05 , Karl Matchett

Just over half an hour played and it’s 82% possession for the Reds. Nine shots to two, two corners to one.

Sheffield United just totally unable to get any kind of foothold in the game, any kind of territory gain to push themselves upfield.

Diaz tees up Mac Allister for a curling effort from 25 yards - just wide of the post!

28’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

20:01 , Karl Matchett

Brereton Diaz works hard to regain possession high upfield and then win a free-kick. A rare chance to get people forward and United did trouble Liverpool very early on with those deliveries from wide.

Kelleher comes out though and claims this ball with authority - a wasted chance for the visitors.

Nine errors leading to goals this term for United - more than any other Premier League club.

24’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

19:58 , Karl Matchett

Everyone’s queueing up for a shot. Joe Gomez up from left-back now rifles one in, but it’s just wide of the near post and his wait for a first senior strike goes on.

Short break now which has been pre-arranged to allow those fasting for Ramadan to take on board some sustenance.

20’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

19:54 , Karl Matchett

Diaz dribbles past one, Nunez bundles past three more...his shot is eventually straight at Grbic.

Already a long way back for Sheffield United you feel, and they can’t seem to get a few passes together at the moment.

GOAL! 17’ - Liverpool 1-0 Sheff Utd

19:50 , Karl Matchett

Out of all that pressure...the most ridiculous goal.

Grbic has the ball at his feet for an eternity, waits and waits...then hits it straight at Nunez who has closed him down and the ball bobbles back past him and into the net!

The Reds lead.

16’ - Liverpool 0-0 Sheff Utd

19:47 , Karl Matchett

Salah’s next attempt is a few yards over the crossbar, then he threads in Nunez who somehow beats both defender and goalkeeper to the ball - but his toepoked cut-back just evades two teammates. Gravenberch is then beaten by Holgate in the area and it’s a corner for the Reds.

One way traffic right now, but the Blades are still standing firm for now.

12’ - Liverpool 0-0 Sheff Utd

19:44 , Karl Matchett

Brilliant run and low cross from Bradley, right along the six-yard box...but neither Salah nor Nunez have got themselves into the area quickly enough and the Blades clear. Non-stop pressure now from the home team though.

Diaz sees a shot blocked, then Bradley overhits the cross towards Nunez at the far post.

8’ - Liverpool 0-0 Sheff Utd

19:41 , Karl Matchett

A glancing header wide from Nunez swiftly followed that attempted Salah chip - the Reds just starting to get in the groove now.

Sheffield United using Brereton Diaz as their outlet, but he doesn’t have the pace to beat Van Dijk.

4’ - Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:38 , Karl Matchett

The home team yet to really click into gear and the Blades are far quicker to the ball so far. A clash of heads gives a momentary respite and Jurgen Klopp will hope his side wake up a bit now.

McAtee still shaking his head at not scoring that chance - will the Blades have a better opening?

Salah now tries to curl one over Grbic but the goalkeeper jumps and palms it over the bar.

1’ - Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:34 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway. And...almost 1-0, to the Blades!

A long throw-in in the first seconds is flicked on and finds McAtee at the far post, unmarked, but his four-yard shot is saved by Kelleher with his feet!

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

19:25 , Karl Matchett

Five minutes to kick-off at Anfield. A big night for both teams but at very different ends of the Premier League table.

Perfect home form must come as standard if Liverpool are to triumph in title fight

19:20 , Karl Matchett

Having watched both Arsenal and Manchester City pick up routine, almost effortless wins in midweek, the Premier League title gauntlet is laid back down for Liverpool to go on and do the same on Thursday, against Sheffield United.

The Premier League’s bottom club should not, in all fairness, be the ones to force the first big upset in the sprint finish, but the top flight does have a habit of throwing up unexpected results when the pressure builds most.

Not, however, on home soil for the biggest teams.

Arsenal’s win over Luton came at the Emirates; Man City thrashed Aston Villa at the Etihad. These fixtures meant it’s now 66 home games played between the top three this season, across all competitions, and just two defeats: both for the Gunners, both across a back-to-back (-to-back) blip where they suffered three losses in a row. One, indeed, was against the Reds in the FA Cup. Most recently, Arsenal held City to a goalless draw.

It’s increasingly a theme, a fact, that to win the Premier Leauge you first need to be close to perfect on home soil. Without that, you are merely an also-ran, a top-four challenger at best. It’s 22 home games for City and 24 for Liverpool - the two clubs who have continually fought for top honours against each other over most of the last seven years - and not a single club has beaten them. The Blades, with three league wins to their name this term, are next to try their luck.

Perfect home form must come as standard if Liverpool are to triumph in title fight

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

19:06 , Karl Matchett

The Blades have won only three games this term - but they’re back for another attempt tonight.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

19:04 , Karl Matchett

The Reds know what they have to do - just keep winning, basically. If they do that and see out the season victorious, the title is theirs.

Easier said than done of course, but tonight there is no margin for error against the team bottom of the Premier League.

Earlier this term, the Reds won 2-0 at Bramall Lane, though Sheffield United gave them a few scares before the points were wrapped up.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

18:54 , The Independent

Liverpool are once again in command of the race for the Premier League title ahead of their showdown against bottom club Sheffield United on Thursday (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2).

The Reds returned to the Premier League summit following their 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday, while Manchester City and Arsenal played out a stalemate at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

18:47 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

18:40 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool host Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

In their last outing, Sheffield United secured only their second point of March, when they drew 3-3 with Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, on the other hand, finished top of the Premier League after the weekend’s fixtures. The Reds came from behind against Brighton, having conceded in the opening 90 seconds and went on to win the match 2-1.

Arsenal and Manchester City both recorded wins, against Luton and Aston Villa respectively, on Wednesday night to heap the pressure on the Reds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

18:33 , Karl Matchett

CONFIRMED LINEUPS:

Liverpool - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Sheff Utd - Grbic, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Holgate, Bogle, Arblaster, Vini Souza, Hamer, McAtee, Brereton Diaz

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

18:25 , Karl Matchett

Team news is on the way shortly.

Curtis Jones has an outside chance of featuring for Liverpool, for the first time since 17 February. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson are still on the long-term absentee list. There is more positive news however, and Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be fit enough to be included in the starting line-up.

For the Blades, George Baldock and Tom Davies are not expected to recover from injury in time to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Vini Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee, Brereton Diaz

Liverpool vs Sheffield United - LIVE

18:15 , Karl Matchett

The Reds have won 12 of their 15 home league games this season, scoring 40 times along the way - more than any other club on home soil.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are sitting on a record of one win in 14 away this term, scoring 12, conceding32.

One way traffic tonight?

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

18:10 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are five goals away from scoring 700 under Jurgen Klopp in league fixtures.

Perfect home form must come as standard if Liverpool are to triumph in title fight

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Having watched both Arsenal and Manchester City pick up routine, almost effortless wins in midweek, the Premier League title gauntlet is laid back down for Liverpool to go on and do the same on Thursday, against Sheffield United.

The Premier League’s bottom club should not, in all fairness, be the ones to force the first big upset in the sprint finish, but the top flight does have a habit of throwing up unexpected results when the pressure builds most.

Not, however, on home soil for the biggest teams.

Perfect home form must come as standard if Liverpool are to triumph in title fight

Sheffield United’s secret weapon?

18:00 , Mike Jones

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz has four goals in five games since signing from Villarreal in January on loan. Can he net against Liverpool tonight and possibly cause an upset?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah composure despite missed chances

17:55 , Mike Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no worries about Mohamed Salah’s misfires in front of goal because he keeps coming up with important moments when they need them most after his second-half winner against Brighton returned the Reds to the top of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz’s volley just before the half-hour allowed the hosts to recover from Brighton striker Danny Welbeck’s opener inside 90 seconds, but the Reds needed a clear head and a clinical touch from their Egypt international to secure a 2-1 victory.

Salah had 12 attempts on goal, his most in a Premier League match and the most on record by a Liverpool player in the competition.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah composure despite missed chances

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

17:50 , Mike Jones

Sheffield United’s solitary Premier League away victory this season was 3-1 against Luton in February. They have drawn their previous two league games so could be on track for a famous win this evening.

Klopp not aware of Liverpool’s ‘favourites’ tag

17:45 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are the current favourites to win the Premier League title following the goalless draw between Arsenal and Manchester City at the weekend.

That result left the Reds with a two-point lead over the Gunners who have since jumped back above them in the table. The fluctuations of the title are not something Jurgen Klopp is focusing on and says that the next match is all that matters.

“It’s obviously nothing we are really aware of. The situation for us is Sheffield United and not who is the favourite,” he said, “I am pretty sure when we lost at Arsenal we were not favourites after that matchday. Maybe rightly so or not, I don’t know and I don’t care.

“I think I said in the last press conference, one of the most important things to get through this period is just to ignore the outside mess, because that goes up and down and is emotional and all these kind of things. We have to be professional.

“We have to be emotional but in the right way. We have to be the best version of ourselves, we have to try to play the best football we can play and then let’s see what the outcome is.

“There are no guarantees, there are just opportunities. The clearer you see the opportunity, the more likely you can take it. That’s it.”

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

17:40 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s only defeat in 39 home league games against newly promoted sides came against Fulham in March 2021. They have won 32 and drawn six such matches during that time.

The 0-0 draw against Manchester United in December is Liverpool’s only clean sheet in the last nine home league matches.

Roberto De Zerbi fails Anfield audition as Mohamed Salah continues Liverpool’s title charge

17:35 , Mike Jones

He was bold, he was brash, but Roberto De Zerbi’s Anfield audition did little to convince a sceptical audience he has what it takes to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool title charge rumbled on at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brighton boss set things up perfectly pre-match, insisting he is not sure where his future lies beyond this season, with Manchester United another potential destination.

Given his lack of managing at the very top level, the doubters needed to see something special from Brighton on Sunday, a lesson on par with that they put on at Old Trafford earlier this season, to convince them the Italian is Klopp’s rightful heir.

De Zerbi fails Anfield audition as Salah continues Liverpool’s title charge

Klopp on the importance of squad depth

17:30 , Mike Jones

With games coming in quick succession throughout the entirety of the rest of the season having a strong squad of players is crucial if teams, like Liverpool hope to win silverware at the end of the year.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the schedule and how important having a fit and firing squad is for their chances of winning trophies.

“Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday – these are our next six games,” said the manager, “So we need the squad, we need everybody who can come back.

“We need, yeah, in an ideal world full strength, which is probably not possible because they come back but somebody else will not be available.

“That’s how it is; the games are too intense, everybody is fighting for everything. It’s really, really a tough period but exciting as well. Looking forward to it. Tomorrow and all the games coming up.

“They are all difficult for different reasons, because first and foremost they are football games, that’s always difficult. But we are really looking forward to it, I cannot say it differently.”

Liverpool’s managerial shortlist

17:25 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s manager search has been dealt a blow after the news that Xabi Alonso will not be on their shortlist to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

It means Liverpool will have to look elsewhere as they try to replace Klopp, who will be stepping down at the end of the season. Here are the candidates currently on the shortlist to take over at Anfield:

Ruben Amorim

Reported by The Independent last month as Liverpool’s second-choice behind Alonso, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is regarded as a sharp tactical thinker. Amorim has revitalised Sporting, winning their first league title in 19 years in 2021. He has become one of the most in-demand managers for this summer, with Barcelona and Bayern also interested in the 39-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi

If Liverpool favour a manager familiar with the Premier League, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi might fit the bill. The Italian’s progressive coaching style has proved a neat fit on the South Coast, taking the club into Europe for the first time during his first campaign in charge. De Zerbi is also a manager Liverpool’s incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, had wanted previously during his time at Bournemouth.

Simone Inzaghi

The Italian has worked wonders at Inter, leading the Nerazzurri to the Champions League final last season and coasting to the Serie A title this campaign. The 47-year-old has caught the eye by implementing a free-flowing style of play with Inter. The former Lazio boss and brother of former Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi is yet to take a job outside of Italy, however.

Ange Postecoglou

Surely not? It seems unlikely that Ange Postecoglou will leave Tottenham after his early success in London but the Australian was a Liverpool fan growing up, and has made a success of virtually every role in a long and varied career. He distanced himself from the Liverpool job earlier this season and says he has a “long way to go” with Tottenham. “I’ve only been here for seven months so I think that is self-explanatory,” he said.

Julian Nagelsmann

Now in charge of Germany, a jump to the Premier League has long been rumoured for managerial wunderkind Julian Nagelsmann. Things turned a little sour towards the end of his stint at Bayern Munich but Nagelsmann was once European football’s hottest coaching commodity after success with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

17:20 , Mike Jones

In Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge of the Blades, goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in December.

Barcelona race to secure Ruben Amorim and leave Liverpool with two alternative manager targets

17:15 , Mike Jones

Barcelona are racing to try and secure the appointment of Ruben Amorim, in the knowledge that he has now become the top choice for a series of major European clubs.

The Catalan club had been seen as favourites for the Sporting Lisbon coach, up until last week, as it was revealed that Xabi Alonso would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season.

The widespread feeling from industry figures directly working in this summer’s frenetic managerial market had been that Amorim would go to Barcelona and Alonso to one of Liverpool or Bayern Munich, with the Anfield club more likely to get the Basque tactician.

Barcelona eye Amorim to leave Liverpool with two major targets

Liverpool absentees could return to training by next week

17:10 , Mike Jones

Though the Reds have quite a few key players missing for tonight’s game there is a feeling from Jurgen Klopp that the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota will be back in training by next week.

He said: “The other boys [are] doing well. Diogo and Trent are together in a group, which helps both, but [it] looks like from next week on they will be hopefully in parts of team training, and then we will see the rest.

“Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches, so I just see them through the fence, but that looks good as well. I think in his mind as well, next week parts of team training.”

Klopp provides Matip injury update

17:05 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Joel Matip’s rehabilitation from the anterior cruciate knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp claimed that Matip was progressing well but may be out for the rest of the season.

“Joel [is] running – he hates that! But he is able to run again, so that’s good,” the manager said, “I think since he got injured this is the best moment because it was very painful in the beginning, very painful for him [but] he got through that and now he is pain-free.

“But, that now all takes time so I don’t think the season is long enough for him.”

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

17:00 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won their last six league meetings against the Blades, conceding only once during those matches. Sheffield United’s last league victory against Liverpool came at Anfield in April 1994.

Has Phil Foden’s stunning form handed Man City a Kevin De Bruyne problem?

16:55 , Mike Jones

It may not prove the most helpful of tips to beleaguered defenders but Pep Guardiola has thought of a way to stop Phil Foden from finding the net. “If we play s**t, he is not going to score goals,” he rationalised. And if the flaw in that theory, as many an opponent can testify, is that Manchester City rarely play badly, perhaps it reflected the sense that Foden can look unstoppable.

There are games when he seems so. Aston Villa arrived at the Etihad Stadium fourth in the table, albeit with a depleted team, and conceded three times to Foden: twice from outside the box, once from around 14 yards, to three shots with a combined xG of 0.41. The free kick, the steered first-time finish, the thunderbolt that Jack Grealish compared to Wayne Rooney: all struck with his left foot, but very different types of goals. Little wonder, then, that Guardiola said: “He can do whatever he wants.”

Has Phil Foden’s stunning form handed Man City a Kevin De Bruyne problem?

Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction

16:50 , Mike Jones

It is hard to look past Liverpool when deciding a winner for tonight’s match. The two sides came into these midweek fixtures at opposite ends of the table and when considering the Reds’ dominance at home it should be an easy win.

Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups

16:45 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Vini Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee, Brereton Diaz.

Early team news

16:40 , Mike Jones

Curtis Jones has an outside chance of featuring for Liverpool, for the first time since 17 February. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson are still on the long-term absentee list. There is more positive news however, and Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be fit enough to be included in the starting line-up.

For the Blades, George Baldock and Tom Davies are not expected to recover from injury in time to be available.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United

16:35 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Sheffield United will take place at Anfield on Thursday 4 April 2024, with a kick-off time of 7.30 pm BST.

The match will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can watch the match live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Good evening!

16:30 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action which sees Liverpool host Sheffield United at Anfield.

The Reds need to respond after victories for Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday evening. The Gunners, having beaten Luton 2-0, jumped ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s team in the table with City drawing level on points with Liverpool following their 4-1 win over Aston Villa. Victory over the bottom-placed Blades tonight will put Liverpool back into first and keep them in control of the title race.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, picked up their only points in March with a 3-3 draw against Fulham. Chris Wilder’s team are in shocking form and desperately need to collect points if they have any hopes of avoiding relegation.

We’ll have all the action, team news and latest updates throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.