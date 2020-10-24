Liverpool vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rhian Brewster could make his full Blades debut against Liverpool (Getty Images)

Liverpool will look to pick up their first win in three Premier League games when they face Sheffield United on Saturday night.

The Reds bounced back with a win over Ajax in midweek, after a defeat at Aston Villa and an eventful draw in the Merseyside derby.

Sheffield United have only taken a single point this season, a draw with Fulham in their last outing, and will be seeking to kick-start their campaign with a shock result here.

New signing Rhian Brewster could make his first start for the club against the team he left this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday, 24 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay per view basis through the Sky Sports Box Office app - available on NowTV, a smart stick or on PC, Mac or mobile device.

What is the team news

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season, but Joel Matip should be fit to return if needed. Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara should also be fit after being left out of the midweek win over Ajax.

Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt, Alisson Becker is still recovering from a shoulder injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term absentee.

Sheffield United are definitely without Lys Mousset and Jack O’Connell, while Max Lowe has a concussion. John Fleck is also a possible injury absentee.

Predicted line-ups

LIV: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Minamino, Mane.

SHU: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Stevens; McBurnie, Brewster.

Odds

Liverpool - 3/11

Draw - 28/5

Sheffield United - 12/1

