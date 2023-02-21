Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League result, match stream, latest reaction and updates today

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - LIVE!

Liverpool and Real Madrid have produced a sensational 45 minutes of football at Anfield, going into the break level at 2-2. The repeat of last season’s Champions League final has not failed to deliver, with Darwin Nunez opening the scoring and Mohamed Salah then pouncing on an awful Thibaut Courtois error.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s side got themselves back into it though when Vinicius Jr hammered a finished into the far corner to halve the deficit, before the Brazilian got a fortunate second as Alisson fired the ball straight into him and it looped into the empty net.

Liverpool have been a long way from the form they showed last season, when threatening to win the quadruple. There are signs that Jurgen Klopp’s side could be starting to click into gear, though this has been a chaotic display so far. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Liverpool vs Real Madrid latest news

GOAL! Benzema extends advantage

GOAL! Militao completes crazy turnaround

GOAL! Visitors level after huge Alisson mistake

GOAL! Salah pounces on awful Courtois error

GOAL! Nunez scores inside four minutes

Liverpool FC 2 - 5 Real Madrid CF

Steven Gerrard’s reaction...

22:01 , Matt Verri

“This is a reality check,” the Liverpool legend tells BT Sport.

“Liverpool made the perfect start but from that moment Madrid came back into it and Liverpool were dominated.

“Any team that concedes five goals, there has to be an inquest. There’s going to be a bit of soul-searching now.

Stunning from Benzema...

21:58 , Matt Verri

THAT IS SILKY! 🤯



Karim Benzema is the coolest man on the planet 🥶



What a goal! 💥

FT: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

21:56 , Matt Verri

Liverpool 2-0 up after 14 minutes, 5-2 down after 67.

An extraordinary night at Anfield, and one that leaves Real Madrid on the verge of sealing their place in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool need a Bernabeu miracle.

21:53 , Matt Verri

90+1 mins: Three minutes added on.

Away end cheering every Real pass. Liverpool absolutely desperate to just hear the final whistle now.

21:51 , Matt Verri

89 mins: Chance here for Liverpool, as Salah wins it back. Space is there and he has team-mates up with him.

Reverse pass to Elliott, cut out. Wrong chance and the chance goes.

Here come Real, Valverde and Asensio up with him. Real decide to turn back and just keep the ball.

21:48 , Matt Verri

86 mins: Elliott on for Bajcetic, who has had a difficult night. Caught a few times in midfield, as you’d expect from someone with such little experience. Hasn’t had the support behind him or alongside in midfield.

Benzema will get a little rest, as Asensio jogs on to replace him. Kroos on for Modric too.

21:46 , Matt Verri

83 mins: Nacho charging towards the Liverpool box, gets a shove in the back from Alexander-Arnold.

Referee, for some reason, waves play on. Decides Liverpool have suffered enough tonight perhaps.

21:42 , Matt Verri

80 mins: Not a huge amount of pace to the game now, Real sitting back and doing a decent enough job of containing the hosts.

Rodrygo has gone for Real, and he’ll be coming off. Former Arsenal man Ceballos will get ten minutes or so at Anfield.

21:39 , Matt Verri

77 mins: This is a bit better from Liverpool, starting to get things going again. Ideally this would have happened before they conceded five times...

Robertson wins a corner. Awful cross in from the left-back and Carvajal is there to clear it away.

21:36 , Matt Verri

74 mins: Matip and Milner on for Gomez and Henderson. Gomez has had a truly miserable time of things since the break.

Klopp looks stunned on the touchline - pacing up and down. He’s relieved to see Matip win his first header since coming on, with Vinicius threatening to charge away again.

21:33 , Matt Verri

71 mins: Real knocking the ball around full of confidence now, away fans making all the noise.

Press isn’t really there from Liverpool, a world away from their performance in the first 15 minutes. They’ve been blown away.

21:30 , Matt Verri

69 mins: Well who knows what Liverpool do know.

If it stays like this, the tie is pretty much done. If they get too brave in pushing for a goal, Real will tear them apart again.

No good options.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid | Karim Benzema 67'

21:29 , Matt Verri

STUNNING.

Liverpool absolutely ripped to shreds. Caught in the middle of the pitch, Bajcetic should foul Modric but doesn’t... Real are away.

Through to Vinicius, squared to Benzema who takes it round Alisson and then beats the two defenders on the line. So, so calm.

21:27 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Liverpool very nearly halve the deficit!

Corner headed out to Bajcetic, running onto it 25 yards out. Looks to curl an effort into the bottom corner and he’s not far away from doing so, with Courtois at full stretch.

21:25 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Real are threatening to run away with this.

Benzema with a glorious touch at the far post, before Vinicius drives inside. Rudiger then tries his luck from miles out, flies well wide.

Gakpo and Nunez off for Liverpool, Jota and Firmino on.

21:22 , Matt Verri

60 mins: Brief VAR check for a handball from Carvajal, never going to be given.

Vinicius then earns himself an entirely pointless yellow card, steps across and blocks Fabinho from taking a quick free-kick on the halfway line.

21:20 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Liverpool have to find at least one more goal tonight, can’t be going to the Bernabeu two goals down. The way it’s going though, it’s Real looking the more likely to score again.

Anfield has been stunned into almost silence since the break.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid | Karim Benzema 55'

21:17 , Matt Verri

REAL IN COMPLETE CONTROL!

This crazy night at Anfield continues. Lovely play between Rodrygo and Benzema, the Frenchman goes for goal from just inside the box.

Takes a big deflection off Gomez and Alisson can do nothing about it!

21:15 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Liverpool want a penalty... referee not interested.

Alexander-Arnold put the ball into the box, Nunez running onto it at the back post but couldn’t quite reach it on the bounce. Carvajal gave him a bit of a shove, which didn’t help.

21:13 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Liverpool really struggling since the break, Real completely on top.

Vinicius gets the ball again, as Valverde pings it wide. He’s got the beating of Alexander-Arnold every time, another Real corner coming up.

21:11 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Gomez again brings down Vinicius, the Liverpool man is running hot. Not impressed with Vinicius going down there.

Liverpool were 2-0 up after 15 minutes, how quickly things have turned around. Hosts have got to find a response.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid | Eder Militao 47'

21:09 , Matt Verri

Real free-kick in a really dangerous position. Vinicius skips past Alexander-Arnold and Gomez then comes across and clatters the winger.

Just outside the area, wide on the left wing. Modric standing over it.

AND REAL MADRID ARE IN FRONT! Modric fires the cross in, Militao powers a header past a motionless Alisson.

Back underway!

21:06 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at Anfield!

Madness at Anfield!

21:03 , Matt Verri

WHAT A FIRST HALF THIS HAS BEEN 🤯



It's Alisson who has now made the mistake for Vinícius Júnior to pounce! #UCL pic.twitter.com/4H1tnBKy2z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023

Some first-half stats...

20:58 , Matt Verri

More possession, more shots, more shots on target for Liverpool... it’s level at half-time though.

53% of the ball for the hosts and seven shots, but a mixture of brilliance from Vinicius and a howler from Alisson has let Real back into it.

Ancelotti’s side will be delighted if it stays 2-2 heading into the second leg.

Special finish from Nunez

20:55 , Matt Verri

Before we get to the errors, a moment of magic from Nunez.

The Liverpool forward got his side up and running before they’d even played four minutes at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL HAVE LIFT-OFF! 💥



That is just cheeky from Darwin Núñez! 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/spapaQcfbZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023

HT: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid

20:52 , Matt Verri

Well that was fun.

Goals, mistakes, chances, saves. Everything we could have wished for from this match and more.

Fingers crossed the managers do not tighten things up!

20:49 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Three minutes added on.

Real away on the break, Valverde with a lovely ball in behind for Vinicius. He squares it across the face of goal, Rodrygo looks set to have a tap-in at the back post but it’s unbelievable defending from Robertson!

Saved a certain goal in turning that behind for a corner.

20:48 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Liverpool have a free-kick in a great position, after Modric is penalised for handling the ball. Looks to be a bit of a harsh decision.

Very central, got to be just over 25 yards out from here. Alexander-Arnold and Salah standing over it.

It’s Alexander-Arnold... it’s straight at Courtois.

20:46 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Very calm from Gomez, taking down Courtois’ clearance and then driving into midfield. Wins a free-kick.

Things have slightly, slightly settled down after a crazy first 35 minutes or so. Both teams taking a bit of a breather ahead of half-time.

20:44 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Liverpool fans significantly less keen to pile the pressure on Courtois with the ball at his feet, after their own goalkeeper’s error.

The way this is going, there are plenty more goals and mistakes to come tonight!

20:41 , Matt Verri

38 mins: We’ve had so much drama in this match so far and it’s not even half-time.

Both goalkeepers with awful mistakes and they’ve both proved incredibly costly. Reminder that the away goals rule is no longer in place, so Real don’t have that advantage.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid | Vinicius Jr 35'

20:39 , Matt Verri

RIDICULOUS.

Bajcetic loses it in midfield, Valverde looks to slide an early ball through to Vinicius.

Gomez gets there first, lays it back to Alisson who looks to play it back to Gomez but instead fires the ball straight into Vinicius and it loops into the empty net!

20:37 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Nacho has very much not got himself up to speed.

Edge of his own box, turns back towards goal and is completely unaware that Gakpo has read it. He wins the ball back, stands up a cross towards Nunez but too much on it.

These defences are far from convincing, to put it mildly.

20:35 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Real are on the charge here, Liverpool under plenty of pressure.

Ball is played across for Valverde, just inside the box and running onto it... he blazes the effort high into the Kop. Had loads of time there, needed to do anything but that.

20:33 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Great work from Nunez, tucks in almost as another left-back and nods the ball behind for a corner with Carvajal lurking behind.

Swung in, falls for Vinicius at the back post and Alisson produces a big save! Almost an identical finish to his goal.

20:32 , Matt Verri

29 mins: More slipping, most of these players are going to need a change of studs at half-time.

Courtois has got every single home fan on his back whenever the ball gets played back to him. Unsurprisingly he’s just lumping it forward now.

20:30 , Matt Verri

27 mins: This is a blow for Real. Alaba has gone down, looks like his night could be over already. And it will be, as he limps off.

Nacho the man on as a replacement - best of luck to him getting up to speed.

20:28 , Matt Verri

25 mins: OFF THE LINE!

Ball cut back to Salah, can’t quite get the shot away as he swivels in the six-yard box. Falls for Nunez, Carvajal throws himself in front of it on the line and, after an almighty scramble, Real hack it away.

Brief VAR check for handball, all good though.

20:27 , Matt Verri

24 mins: What is going on!

Real clear the ball and suddenly Vinicius is completely free, one-on-one with Van Dijk. The Liverpool man does well to slow him down, as Valverde and Benzema fly forward.

Ball played into the box towards them, Gomez clears.

20:25 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Real looking much better, unsurprisingly, when they’re on the attack. Liverpool defence is there to be got at.

End-to-end so far and we’ve already had three goals. More of the same, please...

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid | Vinicius Jr 21'

20:24 , Matt Verri

THERE’S THE RESPONSE!

Sensational. Benzema plays the ball to Vinicius, he’s got no right to do anything with so many shirts around him. Shifts the ball onto this right foot though and hammers a finish into the far corner.

20:22 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Militao far too casual at the back, Bajcetic swiftly on the scene to rob him.

Alexander-Arnold looks to flick the ball through, Carvajal there to head it back to his goalkeeper. Real look so, so shaky at the back.

20:20 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Don’t know what’s going on with the pitch, but we can’t seem to go 30 seconds without a player slipping.

Courtois has looked down at the pitch, but it had absolutely nothing to do with his mistake, despite his best efforts to shift the blame.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid | Mohamed Salah 14'

20:18 , Matt Verri

LIVERPOOL ARE FLYING!

Absolute horror show from Courtois. Ball played back to him, he lets it bobble off him and it’s straight to Salah, who has the simplest of finishes.

Can’t believe his luck!

20:16 , Matt Verri

13 mins: BIG CHANCE!

Second after Rodrygo has an effort blocked, Liverpool go on the attack themselves.

Nunez gets back to defend and clears the ball away, it’s a brilliant touch and turn from Gakpo on the halfway line. Feeds it to Salah, he drives into the box and finds the space, but scuffs an effort wide. Huge opportunity.

20:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Salah is away again down the right, Real aren’t pressing at all and they’re being cut apart on that wing.

Poor ball in though, and Real have another chance to break. Benzema forced to turn back, Liverpool get enough bodies back.

First spell of possession for the visitors, and it’s met with a chorus of boos.

20:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Alaba with a loose touch, Henderson there to pounce on it.

Great ball slid in behind for Salah, he’s briefly past Alaba but the Real full-back does really well to get back.

Real look to break, Vinicius far too quick for Fabinho and he’s blocked off very cynically. Incredibly fortunate to avoid a yellow card.

20:10 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Fabinho driving into the box, Camavinga slides in and the Brazilian goes down... appeals waved away. Would have been a free-kick, contact was outside the area, but referee doesn’t think it’s a foul anyway.

This has been a brilliant start from Liverpool, so sharp. Real haven’t got going.

20:09 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Well then! Anfield was already in full voice, but the atmosphere has gone up another level now.

Real won’t panic, and here comes Vinicius wide on the left. He cuts it back for Modric, looks to dance his way into the box but there are too many red shirts in the way even for him.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid | Darwin Nunez 4'

20:06 , Matt Verri

WHAT A START FOR LIVERPOOL!

They attack down the right, Salah cuts inside and plays a low cross into the box, where Nunez flicks a stunning finish past Courtois! Incredible.

20:05 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Liverpool pressing right up the pitch as you’d expect, Real incredibly confident passing their way out though.

Or not - Camavinga has gifted possession away! Liverpool into the Real box, ball slid through to Gakpo but he loses his balance at the worst possible time.

Salah was completely free had he poked it through.

KICK-OFF!

20:03 , Matt Verri

We are up and running at Anfield! Fingers crossed this one lives up to the hype...

20:01 , Matt Verri

The Champions League is drowned out by boos and whistles, home fans sending a message to UEFA after the scenes in Paris at last season’s final.

There will now be a moment’s silence for Amancio Amaro, the Real Madrid legend who passed away earlier today.

Kenny Dalglish lays a wreath in front of the away fans.

Here we go!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Players are in the tunnel, incredible atmosphere at Anfield.

Got to imagine Liverpool will fly out of the blocks here, and look to really get at Real in the opening stages.

Fair to say there’s plenty of experience in that Real lineup though.

Away fans are ready at Anfield...

19:52 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in Europe...

19:48 , Matt Verri

This is one of two Champions League matches taking place tonight.

Napoli, probably the best team in Europe so far this season, travel to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Rarely boring when Napoli are involved!

Klopp’s pre-match thoughts...

19:43 , Matt Verri

“We are excited, this is a massive opportunity. If you were not involved you would definitely watch it. This is a massive opponent.

“The results and the way we played in the last two games made us feel like we made a step - now we have to prove that.

“We want to pick up from Newcastle and go again.”

Familiar foes...

19:39 , Matt Verri

“We have a good relationship, we spent a year and a half together here in Liverpool during the pandemic,” Ancelotti has said of his relationship with Klopp.

“We texted and he gave me gifts, it’s true. He’s a very lovable person.”

Glad they enjoy each other’s company off the pitch, because Klopp is probably fed up of seeing the Italian on the touchline.

5 - Jürgen Klopp has lost 5 of his 10 #UCL games against Real Madrid (W3 D2), more than against any other opponent. The German has also lost to Carlo Ancelotti four times in their 7 meetings in the competition (W2 D1), also his highest record of defeats. Rivalry. pic.twitter.com/FTQjDXceX2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 21, 2023

Making history!

19:33 , Matt Verri

Stefan Bajcetic starts again in midfield for Liverpool, alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

He’s been really impressive in recent weeks, earning plenty of praise from his manager. Now gets his chance on the biggest stage.

Klopp goes through ‘torture’

19:26 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on rewatching Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid for the first time this week, ahead of their reunion in the last-16.

“I didn’t watch it back until this weekend and I know why I didn’t watch it back now, it was proper torture,” he explained.

“We played a good game and could have won the game. They scored a decisive goal and we didn’t. You could see how experienced Madrid is.”

Of Liverpool’s recent upturn in form, Klopp added: “I am really happy we play it now. Four weeks ago it would have been different, but life is all about timing and maybe we found back our feet in time.”

Reds in the building!

19:19 , Matt Verri

Ancelotti sends warning to Real players

19:11 , Matt Verri

Carlo Ancelotti is expecting Liverpool to put plenty of pressure on his Real Madrid side tonight, warning his players they won’t have “time to breathe” at Anfield.

“We are up for it, we are really keen like last year,” Ancelotti said.

“We know it’s a really tough tie. Not just this game, we have to perform well here and the return leg also.

“Liverpool have never changed their quality. We expect an intense game, we will be under pressure a lot, a game where we haven’t got time to breathe.

“We know very well what to expect and we are prepared for that.”

Liverpool to avenge final defeat?

19:04 , Matt Verri

Heading into tonight’s clash with Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp can take some comfort in the sense that his team is on the brink of rediscovering itself.

A morale-boosting derby win over Everton was followed by Saturday’s early blitz at Newcastle, with Liverpool hitting their stride just in time for the return of a competition that defines their club like no other - except, of course, their opponents at Anfield.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full preview here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Perfect evening for it!

18:57 , Matt Verri

Henry: We’re not selling

18:49 , Matt Verri

Liverpool owner John W Henry says Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not selling the club.

In November FSG announced it was looking at all options as the club bid to remain competitive in an environment in which the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle have access to huge financial resources from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia respectively and Chelsea’s new owners have just sanctioned more than £500million of spending in two transfer windows.

In a question and answer session with the Boston Sports Journal conducted over email, Henry ruled out the prospect of FSG relinquishing ownership.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process,” said Henry about November’s decision to explore the market for investors.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

(PA)

Nunez starts for Liverpool

18:41 , Matt Verri

It’s pretty much as we expected from Liverpool, with the only doubt going into the match whether Nunez was fit and would start.

He is and he does, meaning Jota and Firmino once again have to settle for places on the bench.

Van Dijk partners Gomez at the back, while it’s that midfield three again of Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

18:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Stage is set...

18:29 , Matt Verri

Look away, Liverpool fans...

18:22 , Matt Verri

These two sides are certainly familiar with each other.

They met in the 2018 Champions League final, when Real Madrid came out on top, and again in Paris at the end of last season.

Vinicius Jr was the hero, scoring the only goal of the match as Real lifted the trophy for a 14th time.

Modric: I want to earn new contract

18:15 , Matt Verri

Luka Modric was asked about his contract situation at Real Madrid in his pre-match press conference.

The midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season and while he wants to stay at the club, he does not want a “freebie”.

“About my new contract, I can’t tell you anything about it as I’ve not spoken to the club yet,” the 37-year-old said. “You don’t have these conversations mid-season, I’m very relaxed. I’m not annoyed by it whatsoever.

“It’s a bit boring getting asked that question because it’s the same answer. I want to carry on here, I want to stay, I feel good and I want to continue as part of Real Madrid. I’d like to deserve to stay on my own merit, not that someone gives it on a freebie.

“If the club want to give me a contract then great but only on merit, only on what I do now, not what I have achieved and my history. Let’s see what happens.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

18:07 , Matt Verri

Madrid have had a hold over Liverpool in recent years but the fact Klopp’s side look to have turned a corner, plus the Anfield factor, could be massive.

Real have not been convincing themselves at times and had to come from behind on more than one occasion last season on their way to lifting the trophy. They may well have to do so again.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Real go very early!

18:00 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid have released their team news a couple of hours before kick-off.

Camavinga and Valverde alongside Modric in midfield, with Kroos not fit enough to make the starting lineup. Rodrygo gets the nod in the front three, as Benzema leads the line.

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.

Subs: Nunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Kroos, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas, Ceballos, Martin, Arribas, Alvaro

Liverpool team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Darwin Nunez has a “real chance” of making the game despite injuring his shoulder against Newcastle.

Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are all available again, while Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson look like the first-choice midfield trio.

Ibrahima Konate and Arthur Melo are nearing returns but still expected to sit out the Real game. Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Luis Diaz are all unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid are set to welcome Karim Benzema back to their starting line-up.

The striker sat out Saturday’s win at Osasuna as Los Blancos continue to manage his fitness, Benzema having struggled with injuries and knocks all campaign. Reports in Spain indicate the 35-year-old was being saved for the Liverpool game.

Aurelien Tchouameni misses out after withdrawing from Madrid’s weekend game late on due to a virus. Eduardo Camavinga has stepped into the line-up in his absence and will continue to do so on Merseyside.

Toni Kroos is a late addition to the squad, after overcoming illness, but may not be risked from the start.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid

17:40 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm for an 8pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on a live stream on mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more on either the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

Live coverage: Follow all of the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:33 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Real Madrid!

Doesn’t get much bigger than these, two European heavyweights meeting in a repeat of last season’s Champions League final.

First leg taking place tonight, with Liverpool starting to show some signs of finding form after a poor season so far. This is a big step up though.

We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Anfield.