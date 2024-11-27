Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates from Anfield blockbuster

Liverpool host Real Madrid in a Champions League blockbuster under the lights at Anfield.

The Reds are the only team in the competition still with a 100 per cent record and can take a big step towards booking a place in the top eight with victory against the holders.

European champions Madrid could be vulnerable, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side losing two of their first four fixtures of the league phase and struggling for form since the signing of superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The visitors will be without Ballon d’Or runner-up Vinicius Jr while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah returns to the spotlight after his explosive comments about his ongoing contract situation on Sunday.

It’s another huge game for boss Arne Slot, with Liverpool also hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday with the chance to go 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League, below

Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

Liverpool host Real Madrid in Champions League, kick-off at 8pm

Reds are only team still with 100 per cent Champions League record

Holders Madrid are in mid-table with two wins and two defeats

Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold returns to the bench

Madrid team news: Vinicius Jr out, Mbappe set to play wide left

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric, Guler; Bellingham, Mbappe, Brahim

Mohamed Salah out to improve recent record against Real Madrid

19:45 , Jamie Braidwood

He’s the man of the moment, and Mohamed Salah will be desperate to improve his record against Real Madrid at Anfield tonight.

In eight appearances - including two against Madrid while still with Roma - Salah has been on the losing side seven times, with one draw and zero wins.

For comparison, it’s by far the worst record of his career against a single opponent. The only other team he’s failed to beat in at least four games is Sevilla (drawn two, lost two).

His games against Madrid also include the 2018 Champions League final, when the forward’s night was ended early by a robust challenge from Sergio Ramos in the first half.

Salah has scored twice against Real Madrid - including once at Anfield - but both goals came in defeats for Liverpool on the night.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

19:43 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s the Champions League and the stars are well and truly out tonight. Rafael Nadal’s in the crowd at Anfield too to watch his favourite team.

(Action Images via Reuters)

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

‘Real Madrid on a different level’, says Jude Bellingham

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Jude Bellingham says a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2023 was “not as close” as it was made out, as he prepares to play at Anfield for the first time.

The England star was linked with Liverpool the season before his move to Real Madrid but he only had his eyes set for the Bernabeu - where he won La Liga and the Champions League in his first season.

“It probably wasn’t as close as a lot of the media made out,” said Bellingham. “I had conversations with a few clubs when leaving Borussia Dortmund and making that decision. They gave me permission to speak to a few clubs.

“But when Real Madrid come knocking on the door it shakes the whole house. It’s hard not to accept.. It’s not a matter the other teams weren’t good or were bad when I spoke to them, it’s just that Real Madrid are on a different level.”

(Getty Images)

‘Bigger game for Real Madrid than Liverpool'

19:16 , Richard Jolly, at Anfield

Arne Slot's biggest game in charge of Liverpool. Conor Bradley's in their team, too, with Trent Alexander-Arnold only fit to be on the bench and Bradley's immediate opponent, depending on how Real line up, likely to be either Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham. Yet this is a bigger game for Real, who need victory rather more, with Liverpool looking on course for a top-eight finish.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Last time out at Anfield

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Since Liverpool’s last win over Real Madrid in 2009, the Reds are winless in eight games against the 15-time European champions - including in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals.

Real Madrid’s last trip to Anfield came the season after the beat Liverpool in Paris in the 2022 Champions League final.

In what was a poor season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Real ran riot to win 5-2 after the hosts quickly went 2-0. It was a vintage night for Madrid, and one to forget for Liverpool.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

19:10 , Jamie Braidwood

A big atmosphere is building at Anfield.

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Team news! Alexander-Arnold back on Liverpool bench

18:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool make just the two changes from Sunday as Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz come into the team. Trent Alexander-Arnold is only on the bench after injury, which means it’s a big night for Conor Bradley at right back up against Kylian Mbappe!

Caoimhin Kelleher remains in goal with Alisson out, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk continue at centre-back with Andy Robertson on the left. Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are joined by Mac Allister in midfield, replacing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Diaz swaps for Cody Gakpo with Darwin Nunez up front. Mohamed Salah, of course, starts on the right.

Team news! Liverpool team to play Real Madrid

18:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

15 years ago: Liverpool’s last win over Real Madrid

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Given Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of Europe’s grandest clubs, you would think they played each other more often that their one meeting in the 20th century. That was in the 1981 European Cup final in Paris, where Liverpool won their third title thanks to Alan Kennedy’s only goal.

Their next clash came in 2009, when Liverpool beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Bernanbeu before thrashing Los Blancos 4-0 at Anfield in the last-16 of the Champions League.

With an opening goal from Fernando Torres, two from Steven Gerrard and an unlikely fourth from Andrea Dossena, it’s also the last time Liverpool beat tonight’s opponents - despite facing them on eight more occasions.

But that night, on 10 March 2009, remains one of Liverpool’s finest nights in Europe, and perhaps one of Gerrard’s best-ever games for the Reds.

Gerrard scored twice in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid at Anfield (Getty Images)

The Liverpool line-up from 10 March 2009 (Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham hits out at English media for hounding family during Euros

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham believes he was made a scapegoat for England’s Euro 2024 shortcomings.

Gareth Southgate’s side lost in the final to Spain and Bellingham finished the tournament with two goals and one assist in seven appearances.

However, the 21-year-old felt England’s failure was pinned more on him than anyone else and it took him several months to get over that.

After helping the national team qualify for the Nations League under interim boss Lee Carsley, Bellingham posted on Instagram earlier this month he had “got his smile back”.

Jude Bellingham hits out at English media for hounding family during Euros

Jude Bellingham brushes off Trent Alexander-Arnold interest

18:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham is good friends with Alexander-Arnold from their time together with England, and was asked whether he would be playing with the defender next season.

“I’ll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway. That will be a guarantee,” Bellingham said.

“But he’s a Liverpool player and it would be disrespectful to come to his home today with a big game tomorrow and talk about something that could be misconstrued so it’s important to take that pressure off him.

“He is a really good mate of mine and I want him to do really well, just not tomorrow night. We will see what happens but he is a Liverpool player.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid links

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with a move for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England right-back is out of contract in the summer and speculation persists over a move to the Bernabeu.

Real currently have an issue at right-back with Dani Carvajal ruled out for the season after an ACL injury, only intensifying the Alexander-Arnold talk.

However, Ancelotti refused to be drawn on any potential interest in the 26-year-old.

“I am sorry I cannot think about Alexander-Arnold, he is not my player,” was all the former Everton boss would say ahead of their Champions League clash at Anfield.

“I consider, as usual, Liverpool with a lot of respect - a fantastic club, fantastic supporters - but I’m still an Evertonian.”

(Getty Images)

Team news! Real Madrid line-up announced

17:58 , Jamie Braidwood

A makeshift line-up for Real Madrid, to say the least, with Carlo Ancelotti not just missing Vincius Jr but Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo as well.

Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy are the only two regular starters available in defence, as Fede Valverde continues at right-back with academy prospect Raul Asensio at centre-back.

Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz lead the attack, which will be supported by Jude Bellingham. Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga are joined in midfield by Arda Guler.

Team news! Real Madrid line-up announced

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

TEAM NEWS! As usual, Real Madrid have announced their team early. Here’s the starting line-up:

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric, Guler; Bellingham; Mbappe, Brahim

Liverpool are in control but eight-point gap isn’t even Man City’s biggest problem

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Will Liverpool’s position in the Premier League - and Sunday’s crunch match against champions Manchester City - distract the Reds from their Champions League campaign ahead of facing Real Madrid tonight?

Karl Matchett has analysed Liverpool’s start, and what it would mean for Arne Slot’s side to go 11 points clear...

Liverpool in control but 8-point gap isn’t even Man City’s biggest problem

Why Mohamed Salah is the exception to the rule in Liverpool’s contract dilemma

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

As clear and emphatic as Mohamed Salah’s words on Sunday were, something was still left unsaid. The lack of an offer doesn’t mean the lack of talks.

And that is where there is much more nuance and uncertainty than in the simple words: “I haven’t received an offer.”

Those within Liverpool insist that contact with the player’s agent is ongoing and has been positive. Some close to the situation similarly interpret Salah’s words, and the timing, as trying to force the club’s hand.

By Miguel Delaney

Why Salah is the exception to the rule in Liverpool’s contract dilemma

Mohamed Salah ‘not distracted at all’ by Liverpool contract talks

17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

More from Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

“I don’t think Mo is distracted at all. I didn’t see that after the [Manchester] United game where he had some comments. He just kept on scoring. He is fully focused on the game. If you would have been at the Axa [training ground] today, I don’t think any player talked about it, at least when I was there. I don’t think there is any distraction for him or the players.”

Mohamed Salah has starred under Arne Slot this season (PA Wire)

Arne Slot reveals Mohamed Salah mindset amid Liverpool contract talks

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Arne Slot insists Mohamed Salah’s complaints about not being offered a contract yet are no distraction for Liverpool and said the stand-off might be bringing the best from his top scorer.

Salah said on Sunday that he was “more out than in” amid protracted contract negotiations with his deal set to expire next summer and he is able to discuss a free transfer move next summer from the start of January.

The Egyptian insisted Liverpool have not yet put a new deal on the table for him, though his agent, Remy Abbas, has been in talks with the Premier League leaders’ sporting director, Richard Hughes.

But head coach Slot smiled: “The only thing I can say is if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out.”

More from Richard Jolly

Arne Slot reveals Mohamed Salah mindset amid Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool looking forward to ‘special’ week

16:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Arne Slot is releshing Liverpool’s biggest week of the season with games at home against Real Madrid and Manchester City - who have been the two best teams in Europe over the last five years.

“It is a big game, I think Real Madrid, Manchester City dominated Europe and the league for a few years now combined with Liverpool so it is a special week for us, especially because we play two times at home,” he said.

“If you are at Liverpool you always play big games but, yes, these two are special because these three clubs have dominated the league and Europe recently.

“I wasn’t aware of the fact we played them so many times. I was aware of the fact that two years ago they - I say ‘they’ because I was not part of it - were 2-0 up.”

Arne Slot admits Liverpool’s rivals Real Madrid carry ‘aura’

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits Real Madrid carry a different aura into Champions League matches than other clubs which can give them a psychological advantage.

The Spanish club have become something of a nemesis for the Reds in recent years, beating them in the 2018 and 2022 finals in a sequence of eight matches in which they have won seven and drawn one.

Asked about whether Real have an advantage in that respect Slot said: “I think they might do.

“I cannot talk for all the other teams they face but when I worked at my former club (Feyenoord) I said many times we should take the (example) of Madrid, that they always find a way to win.

“They can win it in different ways and that is probably one of the reasons - apart from them having so much quality - that they won this tournament a lot.

“I can only speak for myself but maybe the players feel the same. They can win by being dominant and outplaying the opponent, but if it is a difficult game they always find a way to win the game or go to the next round.”

Kylian Mbappe shows shift in strategy to leave Real Madrid in uncharted territory

16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Florentino Perez may have been keen to grandstand at Real Madrid’s general assembly on Sunday, but some of his stars have been more concerned with just standing still. Almost literally. One player recently complained to friends – and anyone else who would listen – that the forward line does not run enough. It is not just one star’s gripe, either.

You only have to watch some of the matches. Madrid don’t look as finely honed as in recent seasons - and it’s not difficult to see what has changed.

Preview by Miguel Delaney

Return to Galacticos model leaves Real Madrid in uncharted territory

Liverpool face rare chance for Arne Slot to surpass Jurgen Klopp

16:07 , Jamie Braidwood

The best team in Europe against the best team in Europe? Real Madrid’s case to be deemed the outstanding side last season felt almost watertight. They were Champions League winners, albeit displaying their now familiar habit of flirting with an exit before staging acts of escapology. They won LaLiga by eight points, losing a solitary game out of 38.

The meaningful prizes do not come from being the best in autumn – this time two years ago, Napoli were arguably the finest team on the continent, yet only managed to reach the last 16 in Europe – but Liverpool were alone in possessing a 100 percent record after the first four matchdays of the revamped Champions League. They have an eight-point lead at the Premier League summit. They have won 16 of 18 matches under Arne Slot.

Big-match preview, by Richard Jolly

Liverpool face rare chance for Arne Slot to surpass Jurgen Klopp

Early team news: Real Madrid

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

For Real Madrid, the big news is that Vinicius Jr will miss the match after picking up a hamstring injury in the weekend’s win over Leganes. In addition, notable absences for Los Blancos include Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, who have both suffered ACL injuries, as well as Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo, who was absent for the game at the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe could lead the line in the absence of Real’s Brazilian duo, with Brahim Diaz the other option if the Frenchman is to play in his favoured position on the left. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler will likely provide the support in attack, with Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga anchoring the midfield.

Ancelotti will likely have to go with a makeshift back four, with Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy the only two regular starters available – Fede Valverde covered at right-back last week, with academy prospect Raul Asensio used at centre-back.

Early team news: Liverpool

16:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool have no new injury concerns after the win over Southampton, with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota the only notable absentees for Arne Slot’s side.

Conor Bradley will likely deputise for Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk likely continuing at centre-back with Andy Robertson on the left.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones could both retain their places, though Alexis Mac Allister could replace Jones as he did at the weekend.

In the more advanced positions, Slot has the ability to chop and change between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo on the wings, though Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah will likely keep their places after encouraging performances against Southampton. Up front, Darwin Nunez remains the only viable option to lead the attack.

When is Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool will face Real Madrid at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 27 November at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight to start what is probably the biggest week of Arne Slot’s tenure so far.

The Reds sit eight points clear of Manchester City in the league ahead of facing the champions on Sunday, but first they must square off with the European champions at Anfield as they look to stay top of the competition’s new league table.

Slot’s side were perhaps lucky to mount a comeback away at Southampton last weekend, but it is a win that continues their near-perfect start to the season.

And a victory against Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side would be another indicator of Liverpool’s credentials, as well as the ideal way to prepare for a potential title-decider this weekend.