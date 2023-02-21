Thibaut Courtois gifts Liverpool a second goal – Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League live score: Courtois howler gifts Salah goal – latest updates - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

08:38 PM

GOAL!

Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius)

08:37 PM

35 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Gakpo makes progress and gets to the byeline on the right of the Real Madrid box but his pass doesn't make it through the crowd. Real break in numbers but Henderson, Bajcetic and the Stakhanovite Nunez race back and mop up the counter-attack.

08:36 PM

33 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Mistake from Henderson allows Camavinga to feed the ball to the left from where it's squared for Valverde to thump a shot from 22 yards ... but he blazes over.

08:34 PM

31 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Vinicius gobbles up the right-wing corner at the back-post after some pinball and wraps his right foot around a shot, looking for whip again. He slips as he hits it but it's on target and arrowing again for the bottom corner. Alisson dives low to his left to turn it away with a strong wrist.

08:33 PM

29 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Good spell of possession and probing from Real Madrid down the left with Modric and Vinicius and the latter floats a deep cross trying to pick out Carvajal's run round the back of Robertson. He almost does but Nunez had tracked him diligently and heads it behind for a corner.

08:31 PM

Chris Bascombe is our man with the empathy

No surprise Alaba pulled a muscle. He's done nothing but chase Salah's shadow for the first 27 minutes.

08:30 PM

28 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Players are finding it very hard to stay on their feet. Has the pitch been overwatered?

08:29 PM

26 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

After a long spell of treatment Alaba is having to go off. Nacho replaces him.

08:29 PM

23 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Barely time to catch our breath here. Mass goalmouth scramble in the Real six-yard box as Salah spins his way past the penalty spot, completing a full 360 in the dribble before trying to force a shot through a thicket of legs. He can't pierce the congestion but the ball breaks to Nunez who is thwarted by another block tackle a yard out.

Alaba is injured after his efforts in the block.

08:23 PM

GOAL!

Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius) Apologies, Liverpool fans. Blogger's curse. Vinicius is loitering on the left, receives the pass, steps in from the touchline and, because Gomez doesn't get close enough quickly enough, he uses him as a dummy to bend his right-foot shot around and bury in the bottom left corner. Fantastic finish.

08:22 PM

19 min Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 0

Real are wobbling at the back and the Kop is being merciless every time the ball is anywhere close to Courtois. Real Madrid look completely off the pace so far.

08:17 PM

GOAL!

Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 0 (Salah) If Liverpool felt that last year's final was stolen from them by Courtois' brilliance, they must feel a modicum of satisfaction at his colossal error with his feet here that makes a gift of a goal to Salah and his tenacity. He gambled that Courtois' touch with his saucepan boots when trying to deal with a backpass would be too heavy and how right he was. Courtois stumbled, scuffed the ball, couldn't recover and Salah pounced to stab a shot past him from six yards.

08:17 PM

14 min Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

Salah glides down the left like the proverbial hot knife through butter, leaving Vinicius and Camavinga trailing. He shimmies, turns, leaves everyone in his wake but then sweeps his shot straight at Courtois. Everything but the finish.

Chris Bascombe writes

Nunez has the goal, but Salah is terrorising David Alaba. Lightning start by Liverpool. This really is the Klopp team of last season so far.

08:15 PM

12 min Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

Good pass from Carvajal into Rodrygo who dithers on the ball and allows Robertson to nick the ball off him before he can get the shot away.

08:14 PM

Chris Bascombe reports

Klopp already cheerleading the Main Stand. He wants more noise.

08:14 PM

10 min Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

Real Madrid simply aren't bothering to press Liverpool. It's as is they're saying, 'Here you go, have a go.' Whether it's beneath them or they fancy their chances in a game of attack v defence I can't tell.

They do fashion their first attack down the left but Alisson picks off the cross.

08:12 PM

8 min Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

Liverpool pen Real Madrid back in their penalty area again but this time Alaba retains some composure to pass his way out, to Vinicius. The Real winger was about to turn on the turbo but Fabinho stopped him with the most blatant obstruction you could witness.

08:11 PM

6 min Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

Fabinho is brought down as he lengthened his stride to enter the box but loud as the yells are for a penalty, the referee doesn't even give a foul. Not that he was in the box anyway.

08:06 PM

GOAL!

Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0 (Nunez) Alaba, for some reason, lets Salah run at him and backpedals, ceding space, until he gets to the 18-yard line. Salah laces a lovely diagonal pass to the near post, almost a reverse pass, and Nunez makes the perfect run and connection, the most balletic of flocks with his right heel, giving Courtois no chance. What a sensational finish.

08:05 PM

2 min Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 0

Nunez is playing on the left, Gakpo through the middle and he's put through down the inside-left after Camavinga loses the ball to Henderson following a Carvajal throw. Salah is screaming for the square pass to the right of the penalty spot but Gakpo slips before he can lay it off.

08:04 PM

1 min Liverpool 0 Real Madrid 0

Benzema races upfield to try to hound Alisson as he prepares to receive a back-pass but Alisson is too quick for him.

08:03 PM

A minute's silence precedes proceedings

For Amancio Amaro honorary president of Real Madrid, who died today. He played for Real from 1962-76.

08:01 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from Anfield

Slightly unfortunate that the Kop's jeering of the UEFA Champions League anthem coincided with the team's making their entrance. Sure the Liverpool player will feel welcome soon enough.

07:59 PM

Anfield boos the Champions League anthem

Because of their treatment at the 2022 Champions League final and their false vilification by the French police.

07:58 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from Anfield

Real Madrid players jeered as they exited after their warm-up. Karim Benzema put two digits up the Anfield Main Stand as he ran down the tunnel. Could have been the traditional peace gesture. Could have been a reference to Real’s two final wins over Liverpool. Looks like the French striker up the challenge of taking on the Kop, either way.

07:58 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from Anfield

Mo Salah was speaking about a ‘revenge’ mission before last May’s Champions League final, a reference to his heartbreak against Real Madrid in 2018. He has kept a diplomatic silence this time, but the way he has been pelting balls into the Kop goal during the warm-up, before the game kicks off it may be worth get a sneaky bet on him scoring the first goal tonight.

07:57 PM

The teams are in the tunnel

And it's Allez, Allez, Allez reverberating around a rocking Anfield as they prepare to come out, both sides in their home kits: Liverpool all red, Real Madrid all white.

07:52 PM

Klopp on tonight's challenge

What would be the best-case scenario? We smash them 8-0 or something. That’s pretty unlikely. This game is 180 minutes, and the more you can get from the first half, the better it is, and if you get nothing from the first half then you have to turn it round in the second half.

07:51 PM

Jurgen Klopp on Bajcetic

I don’t see it as a test. I see it as an opportunity for him as well. I didn’t even speak to him about it. Everything looks natural and I don’t think it makes sense to start having one-to-one talks with him before a Real Madrid game. If I was a player I’d be nervous after that, because I would think ‘the boss thinks I’m not ready for it’. I think he’s ready for it, which is why he starts, and if he’s not it’s my fault so he cannot lose. There was no reason to change, but I am also really happy with the options we have on the bench because they will be important.

07:42 PM

Stefan Bajcetic is 18

Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo of Liverpool - Alex Livesey/UEFA via Getty Images

07:34 PM

Watch BT Sport's apology to Liverpool fans in full

07:23 PM

BT Sport certainly packs the pundits in

They have four Liverpool panellists, two with Real Madrid connections, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen plus Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard. Rio Ferdinand is the only neutral at the podium.

Steven Gerrard - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

07:19 PM

Ancelotti on Liverpool

I watched Liverpool's last two games against Everton and Newcastle. They are back. They are back. We expect the intensity of the best Liverpool.

07:07 PM

Jake Humphrey

Apologises for BT Sport's terrible coverage of last year's Champions League final and for buying the Uefa/Stade de France/Flics narrative hook, line and sinker. He emphasises, as last week's report proved, that Liverpool fans were blameless for the congestion and the dangerous conditions.

Alan Tyers wrote about BT Sport's shortcomings here.

07:03 PM

BT Sport get things going in traditional fashion

Ce sont les meilleures équipes

Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

It's BT Sport's last season of doing this before they mutate into Trinitrotoluene Sports.

06:56 PM

Today's referee

Is Istvan Kovacs from Romania who did Man City's chaotic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the home leg of last year's semi-final.

06:48 PM

Chris Bascombe on the two teams

Relief for Liverpool as Darwin Nunez's shoulder injury is not as bad as feared. The Uruguayan had a scan on Sunday which revealed no serious damage. Klopp has named an unchanged line-up in the ultimate show of faith in teenager Stefan Bajcetic. Real Madrid have flown Toni Kroos to Liverpool today after the German was originally ruled out. He is on the bench. One must presume he flew directly by private jet to Liverpool John Lennon Airport rather than on the Easyjet through Manchester.

06:46 PM

Your teams in colour

06:42 PM

Real Madrid have gone very early with their team news

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes Lunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Kroos, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas Vasquez, Dani Ceballos, Mario Martin, Arribas, Alvaro.

06:16 PM

Thunderfoot is on the Beatles trail

Chris Bascombe reports:

The legends are out in force ahead of tonight’s Liverpool v Real Madrid clash, and revellers at the city centre tourist spot on Mathew Street have been enjoying the company of Brazil and Real superstar Roberto Carlos. Carlos and his entourage have been taking in the sights around the world famous Cavern Club before heading to Anfield.

Picture courtesy of @KopitePodcast

Roberto Carlos in the Cavern - Kopite Podcast

05:44 PM

Preview – What is a bogey team?

Welcome to live coverage of tonight's Round of 16 first leg match between last year's finalists Liverpool, who have won the European Cup six times, and Real Madrid, who won their 14th at Stade de France last May in a match overshadowed by negligent and dangerous policing before the match and an insensitivity to supporters' safety before, during and after it.

Given that Real Madrid have prevailed in their two most recent meetings in finals (in a competition, let's not forget, they are conspiring to make extinct and replace with their own self-serving version), there has been some strange chat this week about them being the Red Men's 'bogey team'. I think that stretches the concept of 'bogey team' beyond credulity. The most successful club in the history of European competition can't be a bogey team. Cardiff, who have beaten them 16 times in 29 matches, fit the bill far better.

Anyway, Liverpool come into the match with a record of one win, one draw and one defeat in Real Madrid's three trips to Anfield and on the back of a mini-revival after defeats by Brighton in league and Cup and that hopeless performance at Molineux. Victories in the derby and at St James' with a more balanced midfield, defensive confidence and Cody Gakpo starting to find his feet, equip them with the belief that they can engineer a late charge like 2020-21's when their unbeaten 10-match run propelled them into the top four. If that looks more remote this time as they start from even further back, they can remove one obstacle to qualifying for the Champions League next season by winning it if they can keep their tentative renaissance bandwagon rolling against the champions.

Real Madrid, who triumphed in Paris largely by virtue of Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde, have been pretty consistent this season but find themselves trailing Barcelona in La Liga by eight points following post World Cup defeats at Villarreal and Mallorca. They topped their Champions League group comfortably enough but wobbled with an uncharacteristically dozy display at RB Leipzig in a match they lost by the flattering scoreline of 3-2.

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Vinicius, who is in magnificent form despite the disgusting, racist abuse he is subjected to in Spain, scored twice to help Real Madrid win the Club World Cup a fortnight ago and his four goals in this competition for once eclipses Karim Benzema who knits everything together but has yet to score in this year's competition. Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni have been suffering from unspecified illnesses and have not travelled, while Ferland Mendy is still out with a quad injury which means David Alaba will carry on at left-back instead of centre-half. But Courtois made his comeback from a twanged hamstring in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Osasuna and will play tonight.

Liverpool will give a late fitness test to Darwin Nunez who hurt his shoulder at St James' Park on Saturday night and are also missing Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara. Arthur is back in training but highly unlikely to be risked though Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are champing at the bit after their long lay-offs.