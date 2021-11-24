Liverpool vs FC Porto: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Champions League

Liverpool host Porto at Anfield in the Champions League (ES Composite)

Liverpool are already through to the last 16 of the Champions League as they battle FC Porto at Anfield tonight.

While, naturally, that could lead to Jurgen Klopp opting to rest a number of big-name stars, history tells us that their Portuguese opposition could struggle.

Indeed, Porto have represented whipping boys of sorts for Liverpool over the last few years and, while they still have ambitions of their own in terms of making it into the next round, do not arrive at Anfield with a good record.

Klopp’s side, meanwhile, looked back to their best in Sunday’s win over Arsenal after a loss to West Ham prior to the international break.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs FC Porto is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight - Wednesday November 24, 2021.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Porto

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the website or BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.

Liverpool vs Porto team news

Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are not necessarily injured but may not start with the frantic festive fixture schedule in mind.

While there could be changes, Klopp has stressed that any team he sets out will be one capable of winning the game and was keen to talk up the respect he has for the competition.

“We always respect the competition and but we have to think about ourselves, our schedule and the situation of our players first,” he said.

“Hendo, we will see, yesterday maybe he was not 100%, he could play and do pretty much everything but it’s about really being 100% fit so I thought when he came on against Arsenal it was just to see the game out and control it from a rehab point of view to use the few minutes.

“Robbo is similar, both are ok but are both ready to start and play with the schedule coming up we have to make the decisions.

Story continues

“Whatever line up we show tomorrow night it’s all about winning this game and the next games, that’s what we are here for.”

Liverpool vs Porto prediction

Given Porto’s record against Liverpool - even allowing for potential changes from Klopp’s usual starting XI - it’s hard not to imagine anything other than a home win.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 6

Draws: 3

Porto wins: 0

