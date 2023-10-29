Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE!

The Reds are looking for their third victory in a week as they welcome Forest to Anfield. A hard-fought Merseyside derby win was followed by a more routine triumph over Toulouse in midweek. Liverpool can move above Man City into third in the Premier League with three more points before the Manchester derby takes centre stage later in the day.

There is a cloud over the game concerning Luis Diaz's parents. They were both kidnapped in Colombia overnight and his father remains missing ahead of the game. The forward is, of course, not expected to feature today.

Forest have had a tough time of late, having not recorded a victory since early September in a winless run stretching back over five games which has seen them drop to 15th in the league. Can they turn the tide today? They haven't won at Anfield since 1978. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest latest news

Kick-off: 2pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch in UK?

Liverpool XI: Diaz not involved

Nottingham Forest XI: Two changes

Score prediction: Routine Reds win

14:14 , Alex Young

11min: It's all Liverpool still. Forest have had a couple ventures over the halfway line but both times been caught offside.

14:10 , Alex Young

8min: First save of the match as Jota aims a weak header at goal from Alexander-Arnold's corner.

14:07 , Alex Young

6min: Liverpool really pushing as Forest try to keep their shape. Mac Allister tries to wriggle through one too many tackles and loses the ball as he enters the penalty area.

14:06 , Alex Young

4min: First sight of goal and it falls to the hosts as Salah floats a ball over the top for Nunez, but Forest do enough to put off the tall frontman.

14:04 , Alex Young

2min: Liverpool seeing plenty of the ball in the opening stages. Forest sitting back.

Kick-off!

14:01 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

14:00 , Alex Young

We will have a minute's silence to remember both Sir Bobby Charlton and Bill Kenwright, who both passed away over the past eight days.

13:59 , Alex Young

As 'You'll Never Walk Alone' gets belted out, the sun comes out on Merseyside.

13:57 , Alex Young

Here come the players!

13:53 , Alex Young

The clocks have gone back and the yellow ball is out. Winter, as some say, is coming.

13:51 , Alex Young

It's almost time. The players are back in the dressing rooms.

13:44 , Alex Young

Forest have it all to do today.

They have not won since September 3, beating Chelsea like everyone else these days, in a run stretching back to five games.

Before the win at Stamford Bridge, their last away victory came in January. They don't have a recognised striker at Anfield today.

13:40 , Alex Young

A peek inside the dressing room as the players go through the final preparations on the pitch.

Steve Cooper on Chris Wood injury

13:23 , Alex Young

"Woody unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury and is going to be out for a little while. We have no recognised striker in the starting XI and it's not ideal in terms of attacking options."

13:16 , Alex Young

Darwin Nunez keeps his starting spot with Luis Diaz not involved today. Youngsters Luke Chambers and James McConnell are on the bench for Liverpool.

It's two changes for Forest as Moussa Niakhate and Ola Aina come in.

Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz

13:13 , Alex Young

"We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz. It's a worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night.

"I have never had that before. It's a new experience I never needed."

Teams in full

13:08 , Alex Young

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Gomez, Endo, Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Matip, Chambers, McConnell, Kelleher

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Aina, Aurier, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez, Elanga

Subs: Tavares, Worrall, Williams, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Santos, Toffolo, Yates, Vlachodimos

Nottingham Forest XI

13:03 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

✌️ Two changes from #NFOLUT.

🔙 Moussa and Ola return to the XI.

🇳🇬 Taiwo back in the squad.



Our line-up to take on @LFC.



📋 #LIVNFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 29, 2023

Liverpool XI

13:00 , Alex Young

Here's how the hosts look.

Our side to take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon 🔴#LIVNFO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2023

12:48 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Has Darwin Nunez earned another start?

'Salah has evolved'

12:34 , Alex Young

Mohamed Salah's role at Liverpool has evolved significantly, Jurrgen Klopp has said.

Salah netted his 43rd goal in Europe for Liverpool in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League, the most scored by any player for an English club. He has nine goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

The 31-year-old is five goals short of 200 for Liverpool and Klopp explained how the former AS Roma forward adapted from a speedy winger to a clever interpreter of space to benefit his team mates.

"The young Mo was a super-fast player who could go in behind... Here, from the first day he had to do different things. He adapted extremely well," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"The playmaker in that front row was probably more Bobby (Firmino) setting things up and you don't need then two players who are a bit deeper -- it's not that good anyway because you need players in the box.

"Now it's slightly different, especially with Darwin (Nunez) when he's playing, we have another speed player up there. So that changed Mo's position, definitely, and he is smart enough to adapt to all these different things."

Luis Diaz latest

12:21 , Alex Young

Liverpool have confirmed an "ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz" amid reports the forward's parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Colombia's president has said Diaz's mother "has been rescued" but his father remains missing.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia," read a club statement.

"It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player's welfare will continue to be our immediate priority."

Colombia president Gustavo Petro said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "In an operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz's mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father."

The country's football federation said in a statement that the kidnapping was regrettable and urged authorities to rescue Diaz's father.

"The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Diaz are going through," they said.

"From the FCF we express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Forest team news

12:10 , Alex Young

Nottingham Forest have a doubt over winger Anthony Elanga, who is touch and go due to illness.

There are a number of injuries, with Taiwo Awoniyi, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Danilo and Gonzalo Montiel all sidelined.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction

12:02 , Alex Young

That controversial defeat at Tottenham is the only time Liverpool have been beaten this season.

Their forward players can cause the Forest backline huge problems here and while Premier League clean sheets have been relatively rare for the Reds, the expected absence of Awoniyi should make the task a much simpler one for the Liverpool defence.

Liverpool to win, 3-0

11:51 , Alex Young

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Liverpool team news

11:43 , Alex Young

There are doubts over whether Luis Diaz will be involved today.

Liverpool are supporting Diaz after what they have described as an “ongoing situation” involving his family.

The Associated Press news agency reported that his parents were kidnapped on Saturday.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro said on social media that his mother had been found in Barrancas but his father was still missing.

Liverpool remain without Curtis Jones as the midfielder serves the final match of his three-game suspension for his red card at Tottenham.

Andy Robertson will be out for three months following shoulder surgery.

Without Robertson, Konstantinos Tsimikas is expected to start at left-back in a mostly unchanged XI from last weekend's Merseyside derby over Everton.

Ryan Gravenberch is likely continue alongside fellow impactful summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are all still out.

How to watch?

11:35 , Alex Young

Think twice before reaching for the remote looking for action from Anfield today.

It will not be shown live on TV as Sky Sports have not picked it for broadcast.

Liverpool vs Nottingham was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 27 and not selected to be shown on TV. Rules state that a match originally not picked for broadcast cannot then be put on TV if the timeslot is moved.

Welcome

11:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are looking to end a successful week on a high with a third win in eight days. Nottingham Forest need to record their first win at Anfield in 45 years to stop that happening.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 2pm GMT. Stick with us.