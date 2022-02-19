Liverpool vs Norwich: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Liverpool look to continue their Premier League title push against Norwich this afternoon having secured another fantastic result in Europe.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the San Siro as Jurgen Klopp’s side took charge of their Champions League last-16 tie.

With the second leg still three weeks away, attention turns back to the home front and the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to six points, with the defending champions not in action until later on Saturday evening.

Norwich have improved markedly under Dean Smith but still face a relegation battle, slipping back into the bottom three after being hammered 4-0 by City last weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Norwich is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Norwich

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK because of rules governing the 3pm blackout.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Norwich team news

Diogo Jota will sit out this one after picking up an ankle injury against Inter, although Roberto Firmino is likely to step in after his goal in the Champions League.

With three games in eight days ahead, Klopp could lean on his squad and bring Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz back into the starting lineup.

Norwich, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns.

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction

Liverpool have been in relentless form and for all Norwich have improved, you need only to look at their last fixture to see what can happen when they come up against top quality opposition. The Canaries could be in for another tough afternoon.

Liverpool to win 4-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League only

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 3

Norwich wins: 2