Liverpool vs Newcastle live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Sam Farley
·11 min read
08:59 PM

Elsewhere in the Premier League

We've got a big slate of Premier League action with four games on elsewhere.

All four kicked off before our game but so far Arsenal lead Aston Villa 1-0, Bournemouth and Wolves are plying out the most predictable 0-0 of the season, an own goal has given Spurs the lead over West Ham and Erling Haaland has scored a perfect hat-trick as Man City lead Nottingham Forest 5-0.

08:55 PM

Key stats at the half

  • Liverpool have had 72% of possession.

  • Liverpool lead 5-4 in shot attempts but have had none on target, with two wide and three blocked. Newcastle have had two on target, with one goal and two wide.

  • Newcastle have won more freekicks with five to Liverpool's two.

  • There have been eight corners, all of which were for Liverpool.

  • Liverpool have had 200 more passes than Newcastle, 327 compared to 127.

08:52 PM

Halftime: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Alexander Isak's debut goal the difference between the two teams right now. Liverpool have had the bulk of possession but they've not done much with it and Newcastle are value for the lead.

Plaudits will go to Isak but Ryan Fraser has really stood out for Newcastle, as has Dan Burn. For Liverpool it's probably Luis Diaz who has shined brightest but it's been a bad half for Joe Gomez, who has been bullied and Trent Alexander-Arnold who's bad pass gave Newcastle the ball for the opener.

08:49 PM

45+3 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Liverpool corner after Liverpool corner but Newcastle are holding strong and to be honest, they look comfortable.

08:48 PM

45+2 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Robertson hits the byline and floats one back inside. Elliott can't quite reach it but it falls for Trent who doesn't make the most of the chance. Not the easiest opportunity though.

08:46 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Four minutes of injury time added. Eddie Howe will be desperate for his team to get into the half with the lead.

08:45 PM

43 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Klopp is absolutely raging here. Newcastle, understandably, are slowing down play whenever they get a chance. Klopp is letting everyone around him know that he's not happy.

08:41 PM

39 mins: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Yet again Liverpool concede the first goal in the game, something that is looking less like a coincidence and more like a trend. The Reds still have 50 minutes to put this right.

08:39 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!! NEWCASTLE HAVE A NEW HERO!!!!!

Alexander Isak opens his account for Newcastle in style. Trent loses the ball with a dreadful crossfield ball, it ends up at Almiron's feet before some shocking Liverpool defending allows Longstaff to play in a peach of a ball from the edge of the box, sliding it into Isak who buries it. A very impressive finish!

Liverpool vs. Newcastle - AFP
Liverpool vs. Newcastle - AFP

08:37 PM

35 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Now it's Joelinton's turn to take out a Liverpool player and this time it's Elliott's turn to hit the deck. Klopp again at the edge of his technical area and bellowing at Andre Marriner.

08:36 PM

34 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Klopp is spitting feathers as Isak strongly takes out Gomez, who he's had the best of so far.

08:35 PM

33 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

...it almost leads to something, a Liverpool goal! Liverpool speedily get up the field and an inch-perfect ball is played between Newcastle's centre-backs, with Luis Diaz taking the ball out of Nick Pope's reach but he can't quite get it on target and it's blazed over the bar.

08:34 PM

32 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Joe Gomez clumsily into Fraser to give away a freekick which was curled into the box but it leads to nothing.

08:32 PM

30 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

It's all Liverpool here with the Merseysiders entrenched outside of Newcastle's box. Despite the pressure Jurgen Klopp's team haven't created much yet.

08:30 PM

27 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

It looks like a nice hit from Trippier but it's right at Allison who clutches it with a smile on his face.

08:29 PM

26 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Harvey Elliott lying down behind the wall raises an important question. Has Trippier ever tried to go under the wall?

08:27 PM

25 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle win a freekick right on the D out Liverpool's box after Fabinho leaps for a header and clatters Willock with the elbow. All after some impressive hold up play by Isak who outmuscles Gomez. Now Liverpool have a freekick to deal with. Trippier territory?

08:25 PM

24 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Pressure building. Diaz passes to Robertson who hits the byline like a steam train and hits the ball back across goal but it's knocked out for a corner.

08:22 PM

21 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Feel the Burn! Liverpool again are thwarted by Newcastle CB Dan Burn who clears for a throw and stops another promising attack.

08:21 PM

19 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle counter again with Almiron steaming up the right wing, he gets near the box, tries a through ball but it's excellently read by Trent, who sweeps it up and sends Liverpool on their way. The ball ends up with Diaz in the box who cuts it back to Salah but Dan Burn stretches his long leg and just deflects it from the Egyptian.

08:18 PM

17 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Ryan Fraser receives the ball centrally from the left flank, with neither Gomez or Van Dijk near him. With his back to goal he turns before firing a shot away with his right, which goes narrowly wide. He probably had a little more time than he thought there.

08:16 PM

15 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

It's getting a bit techy here. We've had Lascelles and Diaz clashing in tackles. The crowd continue to roar both teams on.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle - AP
Liverpool vs. Newcastle - AP

08:12 PM

10 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle counter, bringing the ball up the pitch before laying it off to Isak on the left side of the box. He cuts back inside and tries to curl one with his right foot. It goes miles wide but it's his first shot as a Magpie.

08:08 PM

5 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Liverpool dominating so far, although they've largely passed it around their backline. When they do try to play it forward it's intercepted by Newcastle, who quickly play it long and lose possession. The circle continues again.

08:04 PM

3 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

Nick Pope receives some medical attention. It doesn't look to be for an injury either. After a minute on the floor he gets back to his feet and takes the goal kick. Quite curious but we'll keep an eye on it and update you of any changes.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle - PA
Liverpool vs. Newcastle - PA

08:03 PM

2 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

A ball gets sent in to the Newcastle box from the left flank with Mohamed Salah getting a touch on it but it goes wide past the far post. Salah fancies it after that blank against Bournemouth.

08:02 PM

1 min: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

The chorus of You'll Never Walk Alone has quietened and the Newcastle fans are in full voice. Liverpool in red and Newcastle in their black and white stripes.

08:00 PM

The teams are ready

Time for the whistle to get tonight's game going.

07:54 PM

Key stats

  • Liverpool have won 14 of their last 16 home games in the Premier League.

  • Liverpool have been winning at halftime and fulltime in five of their past seven home games against Newcastle.

  • Liverpool won this fixture last season 3-1 with goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

07:51 PM

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

I think England and the English game will suit his profile, he's a really good athlete and technically very good. His best years are still ahead of him.

07:44 PM

Eddie Howe on facing Liverpool after a 9-0 win

I don't know if there's every a good time to play Liverpool at Anfield.

07:40 PM

About the ref

Andre Marriner is taking charge of tonight's game, his third in the Premier League this season. The 51-year old has been officiating in the Premier League since 2005 and in his two games this season he's dished out eight yellow cards, averaging four per game. Across the 323 games in his career his average sits at 3.14 yellows per game, 0.15 red cards and 0.21 penalties.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle - Mark Robinson NMC Pool
Liverpool vs. Newcastle - Mark Robinson NMC Pool

07:36 PM

Newcastle fans meet their new striker

With certain clubs there is a romance with particular positions and Newcastle, perhaps more than anybody, always have an affinity with their centre-forward.

That brings us to Alexander Isak who starts and makes his debut tonight. The signing from Real Sociedad showed glimpses of his quality at last summer's Euro 2020 and managed six goals in 31 La Liga appearances last season.

With Callum Wilson injured (again) there's a real chance for Isak to make that shirt his own and a goal against Liverpool tonight would only endear him further to the Newcastle faithful.

07:12 PM

Team news

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.
Subs: Milner, Adrian, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Davies.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Almiron, Isak, Joelinton.
Subs: Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson.

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

07:10 PM

Klopp: Newcastle are a threat

Jurgen Klopp has insisted there is "light at the end of the tunnel, definitely" surrounding a glut of injuries in their squad ahead of tonight's visit of Newcastle.

The number of players sidelined in the early part of the season means Klopp is still on the hunt for reinforcements - and he has not yet given up hope of signing a midfielder.

He said: "There's still time but when it's over and whether someone signs or not, I'll be really happy about it because we can stop thinking about it and just focus on the squad and team we have.

"The closer we get to the last minute, the more unlikely it gets. We are not out but it's really difficult.

"For sure there are a few players out there which would be the right ones but they have different issues. Some of them are contracts or clubs don't want to sell. We cannot force it. We'll see."

While Liverpool and Newcastle have both won one of their four top-flight fixtures this season, there has been a growing sense of optimism around United, who are 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The new hierarchy have given the green light to several high-profile signings - with Alexander Isak arriving for a club record £60 million last week - and Klopp feels Eddie Howe's side are on the right track to gatecrashing the elite in English football.

Klopp said: "If Eddie gets time, they will definitely be. Newcastle is a great club and had a lot of success in the past. For a few years not that much any more but they have everything you need to be a top-six club - or whatever that means. They are a threat."

Liverpool got in the win column this campaign by equalling the biggest victory in Premier League history on Saturday, with recently-promoted Bournemouth thrashed 9-0 at Anfield.

Klopp added: "First and foremost, the scoreline is a freaky one. We don't expect a freakish scoreline again for a lot obvious reasons. What I want to keep is the way we played.

"If we would have won 1-0 I would have been over the moon. The way we played, we have to take into the next game because that's the way we want to play but no one should expect that score again."

