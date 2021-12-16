Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle LIVE! Salah, Jota goals - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Liverpool vs Newcastle - LIVE!

With Premier League fixtures falling victim to Covid outbreaks across the country, it is a relief that tonight’s match between Liverpool and Newcastle will go ahead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in terrific form and are hoping to beat the struggling Magpies in order to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to a single point heading into Christmas.

City produced a statement performance on Tuesday night when thumping Leeds 7-0 and Liverpool will likely have designs on a similar outcome against Eddie Howe’s side, who saw the optimism of their first win of the season, against Burnley, quickly evaporate as they were hammered 4-0 by Leicester at the weekend.

The Toon are currently three points adrift of safety and would appear to be in damage limitation mode before moving for reinforcements when the transfer window opens in a fortnight’s time.

Key Points

GOAL! Jota levels for Liverpool

GOAL! Shelvey hits stunner

TV channel: BT Sport

Liverpool team news: Van Dijk, Fabinho out with Covid

Newcastle team news: Wilson left on bench

20:35 , Malik Ouzia

34 mins: Just ridiculous from Salah, who hits a bouncing ball first-time off the outside of his boot towards Mane in the middle and only a superb clearance from Schar denies the Senegalese a tap-in.

20:33 , Malik Ouzia

32 mins: Entertaining stuff this, with Newcastle still a threat on the counter - as proved by Saint-Maximin’s strike a few minutes ago, which was well saved by Alisson.

At the other end, Jota’s snapshot volley sizzles a yard or two over the bar.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle | Mo Salah 25'

20:25 , Malik Ouzia

In the blink of an eye...

Shelvey, scorer of that brilliant opener, is the villain with a horrendous backless that almost sets Mane in on goal. Schar does just about enough to deny him but the ball only breaks to Salah, who does what Salah does.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle | Diogo Jota 21'

20:21 , Malik Ouzia

Well, this is controversial.

Liverpool are on terms as Jota finds the roof of the net, having initially been denied by a superb reflex save from Dubravka but Newcastle are furious. They had Isaac Hayden down about eight yards out clutching his head and the visitors wanted the game stopped but Mike Dean lets the play go and the hosts take full advantage.

20:19 , Malik Ouzia

19 mins: Ghost goal. Jota drives forward as Schar over-commits and takes aim at the near corner. From the way it hits the outside of the sidenetting plenty in the ground think it’s in but it’s not to be.

20:15 , Malik Ouzia

15 mins: Matt Ritchie is the man sent on with the unenviable task of marking Mo Salah for the evening.

20:13 , Malik Ouzia

12 mins: Ah, this is a sickener for Newcastle. Jamal Lewis makes a run on the overlap but pulls up clutching his hamstring and immediately signals to the bench that his evening is done.

20:10 , Malik Ouzia

10 mins: Liverpool are straight back on the offensive and rattling the woodwork through Mane, although the flag is subsequently raised and the replay confirms he was a good couple of yards offside.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle | Jonjo Shelvey 7'

20:07 , Malik Ouzia

What a turn-up!

It’s poor from Thiago, who has time on the edge of his own box but doesn’t realise it and shovels a rushed clearance straight to Shelvey but from there it’s just brilliant.

The former Liverpool man whips a strike into the far corner and Alisson can get nowhere near it.

20:06 , Malik Ouzia

6 mins: Almost magic. Wonderful from Mo Salah, who backheels into the path of Jota and the Portuguese spins and shoots but is denied at the near-post by Dubravka.

20:05 , Malik Ouzia

5 mins: Well, as you’d expect, Liverpool have started on the front foot and it’s already taken a decent bit of defending from Manquillo to prevent Jota squirming his way to the byline. Could be a long night for the visitors.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Malik Ouzia

We are up and running at Anfield...

Ten minutes to go...

19:49 , Malik Ouzia

Enjoy this one, because who knows how much more football we’re going to get over the next few weeks.

Three changes for Toon

19:39 , Malik Ouzia

Newcastle, meanwhile, have sprung a bit of a surprise in dropping striker Callum Wilson to the bench.

Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron are also replaced, with Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden the trio to come in.

You have to presume the Wilson decision is to do with game time, given his injury record.

Firmino back in contention...

19:28 , Malik Ouzia

Better news for Liverpool is that Roberto Firmino is back in the matchday squad, albeit only on the bench for now.

Liverpool have coped fine without him thanks to the form of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, but with the first two due to head off to the AFCON shortly, the Brazilian’s return is timely.

Liverpool hit by Covid

19:16 , Malik Ouzia

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for tonight’s game after all three players tested positive for Covid-19.

Jones was due to make his comeback from injury, while Van Dijk and Fabinho would both have started this game, you’d have thought, so they’re big blows for Jurgen Klopp’s side, albeit ones you’d fancy them to overcome.

Newcastle team news

19:03 , Malik Ouzia

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Darlow, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.

Liverpool team news

19:02 , Malik Ouzia

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Jota, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams

18:55 , Malik Ouzia

And we should have all the team news from Anfield in five minutes’ time...

Head-to-head results

18:44 , Malik Ouzia

Liverpool wins: 87

Draws: 44

Newcastle wins: 50

Standard Sport prediction

18:39 , Malik Ouzia

Clearly, the fact Liverpool are in such goalscoring form doesn’t necessarily mean they will find the back of the net tonightbut the signs are ominous for Newcastle.

Backed by a home crowd and facing a defence to have conceded the most in the Premier League all season, it looks like a very difficult evening for Howe’s team.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

Team news

18:27 , Malik Ouzia

Klopp could welcome Roberto Firmino back into the Liverpool squad for tonight’s home game against Newcastle.

Firmino has been out since suffering a hamstring injury at the start of November but the Brazilian is back in training and closing in on a return to action. Curtis Jones has also returned to training. Klopp has no fresh injury concerns but Divock Origi remains sidelined.

For the visitors, Eddie Howe is likely to be without Federico Fernandez through the festive period.

How to watch

18:16 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App or through their website.

The show must go on...

18:09 , Malik Ouzia

Despite the havoc being cause by Covid postponements across the country, the Premier League are, for now, insisting that matches continue to go ahead where possible, which is why we’ve still got a game on our hands at Anfield tonight.

We don’t at Brentford, the King Power Stadium, where Tottenham were due to face Leicester in a fixture that has been called of because of positive cases, just as Brentford vs Man United and Burnley vs Watford were earlier in the week.

In a statement earlier today, however, the Premier League said: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the statement read. “The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.”

Good evening!

18:03 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this evening’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of an 8pm kick-off...