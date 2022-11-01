Liverpool vs Napoli: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

(ES Composite)

There is still hope, albeit faint, of Liverpool topping their Champions League group when hosting Napoli today.

Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-sorts side recovered from a disastrous start to their European campaign to seal qualification through to the last 16 with a game to spare following last week’s comfortable 3-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam.

The Reds look destined to finish as runners-up with a theoretically tougher knockout draw, unless they can beat Napoli by four clear goals - not typically impossible when you consider Liverpool’s enviable firepower, especially at home on an atmospheric European night, yet this is a side that went down 4-1 in Naples in the reverse fixture and were stunned by lowly Leeds as their frustrating Premier League season hit a new low on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVERPOOL VS NAPOLI LIVE!

Add to that the small matter of Napoli’s incredible 13-match winning run that surpassed the best team from the Diego Maradona era with a 4-0 trouncing of Sassuolo and it looks next to impossible for Liverpool to dramatically snatch top billing on matchday six.

While Liverpool currently sit a distant ninth in the Premier League and 15 points adrift of the title pace after only four wins so far this term, their opponents are still unbeaten, have a five-point lead at the Serie A summit and have already notched 50 goals across all competitions.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Napoli is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday November 1, 2022.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Napoli

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Napoli team news

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Thiago; Jones, Firmino, Salah

Story continues

Subs: Adrain, Kelleher, Gomez, Elliot, Ramsay, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips

Napoli XI:

Subs:

Liverpool vs Napoli prediction

Liverpool could not ask for a tougher test as they seek to bounce back from that last-gasp Leeds loss at Anfield.

Napoli are breaking records as Europe’s in-form team and scoring for fun, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Georgian sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia consistently among the goals.

They will be lucky to escape this contest with a hard-earned draw, let alone the four-goal winning margin they need to take top spot in the group.

A 2-2 draw.

(Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool last beat Napoli in December 2018, with a Mo Salah goal and cracking late Alisson save sealing their last-16 place.

Liverpool wins: 2

Napoli wins: 3

Draws: 2

Liverpool vs Napoli odds

Liverpool win: 5/6

Napoli win: 3/1

Draw: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).