Liverpool vs Napoli live: score and latest updates from Champions League

Harri Thomas
·3 min read
Liverpool vs Napoli live: score and latest updates from Champions League - Dave Howarth / CameraSport
Liverpool vs Napoli live: score and latest updates from Champions League - Dave Howarth / CameraSport

06:55 PM

No Jordan Henderson in the squad tonight

The captain did an individual session on Monday instead of team training and was left out of the squad as a precaution, with a trip to Tottenham to come on Sunday.

06:51 PM

Four changes for Liverpool

Konate, Tsimikas, Milner and Jones come into the starting XI.

06:50 PM

Napoli's starting XI

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera, Ndombele, Lobotka, Zambo, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Idasiak, Simeone, Zielinski, Zerbin, Sirigu, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori.

06:48 PM

Team news has dropped: Liverpool's starting XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Jones.

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Elliott, Ramsay, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.

06:14 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Liverpool vs Napoli, a match which is unlikely to change the complexion of Champions League Group A with both teams having already qualified for the knockout stages. Liverpool need a commanding win if they are to top the group – a tall order given the Italian side's rampant form this campaign.

The Champions League prioritises head-to-head record in the event of a points tie meaning that the Reds will have to beat Napoli by four clear goals if they are to become group winners after Luciano Spalletti's side eased to a 4-1 win in the reverse fixture in Naples in September.

Coming into this tie following back-to-back defeats to the Premier League's bottom-two clubs, this match is about injecting some much-needed confidence into Liverpool at a time when the rot is setting in.

Jurgen Klopp insists it is too early to write off his side even though they are closer to the relegation zone than the top four in terms of point in the Premier League.

He said: "If you say 'That's it' for this group of players or for this manager I don't think that's 100 per cent fair in this moment, to judge the team or the squad, because we never had them available.

"We miss players, especially now up front, we miss top quality which is not helpful.

"Even if it's unfair, it's fine. It's normal, it's our life and it's absolutely fair to ask these questions. But we have to answer that later on."

Liverpool are without proven goalscorers Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Midfielders Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – and defender Joel Matip – will also be sitting this one out. Ibrahima Konate may return for tonight's match.

Napoli are the team to beat in Europe this season: they've conceded just four goals in their five Champions League matches and are five points clear at the top of Serie A, unbeaten and having won 10 out of their 12 matches.

"Consistency and stability is our issue," Klopp said. "There are highs and there are obviously too many lows, that is clear.

"I am not afraid or scared. It is a tough challenge but I really respect what they are doing.

"Now our situation is slightly more difficult than Napoli's. When you are on a winning streak you have to do a lot to stay on track."

