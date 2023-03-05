Liverpool vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool and Manchester United meet at Anfield as the two biggest clubs in English football renew their rivalry in a blockbuster showdown.

Fresh from ending their six-year trophy drought at Wembley last weekend, United are out continue their blistering form under Erik ten Hag as they bid to turn the tables on Liverpool.

The Reds have been dominant over United under Jurgen Klopp in recent years but they are enduring a difficult season and need a win to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

United technically remain alive on all four fronts this term, having staged a dramatic late fightback to beat West Ham on Wednesday and seal an FA Cup quarter-final spot. They also have a two-legged Europa League last-16 affair against LaLiga outfit Real Betis on the horizon after ousting Barcelona in a heavyweight play-off tie.

In the Premier League, United are third and 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, but only nine behind second-place City with two games in hand. They have a four-point buffer to Tottenham in fourth and are eight points clear of Newcastle in fifth.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle lost on Saturday so Liverpool, who beat Wolves 2-0 in midweek, can move to within three points of fourth with a win.

Their inconsistencies have been on full display over recent weeks, with impressive wins over Everton and Newcastle mixed in with their FA Cup exit at Brighton, dismal hammering at Wolves, turgid stalemate with struggling Crystal Palace and blowing a two-goal lead at home in a 5-2 Champions League hammering by Real Madrid.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday March 5, 2023.

The match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4pm - after Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix and Nottingham Forest vs Everton on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Manchester United team news

Liverpool will be without the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz for the visit of United, while young Calvin Ramsay will miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.

Naby Keita will be assessed after a knock, while Juventus loanee Arthur Melo has been stepping up his fitness with the Under-21s after months out with a thigh injury. There are no fresh injury concerns though for the Reds.

Manchester United should have Luke Shaw available this weekend (Getty Images)

United were without Luke Shaw against West Ham on Wednesday due to a knock but Ten Hag confirmed he is expected to be available against Liverpool. Jadon Sancho should also return from illness.

Anthony Martial is still out with a hip issue though, while Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro should return to the side having been on the bench in midweek. Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees.

Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction

United will head to Merseyside bursting with confidence after such a strong run under the celebrated Ten Hag across all competitions and with a trophy already in the bag.

The only question for the Red Devils at the moment is if they can handle the sheer demands of such a busy schedule, with 41 games racked up already this term. That will become 65 if they manage to go all the way in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his team can build on their win over Wolves at Anfield (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Martial’s ongoing issues and Eriksen absence aside, they are looking okay on the injury front just at the moment and in the formidable Rashford boast the form player in world football.

Liverpool continue to be racked with inconsistency, though Jurgen Klopp will hope his team are capable of rising to the challenge against their fiercest rivals after gaining something to build on against Wolves.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

United had lost three games in a row against Liverpool until August, when Sancho and Rashford struck at a bouncing Old Trafford to give Ten Hag his first Premier League win as boss.

Liverpool wins: 80

Man United wins: 90

Draws: 68

