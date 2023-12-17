Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings: Van Dijk and Varane look back to their best

Darwin Nunez was well marshalled by Raphael Varane - John Powell/Liverpool FC

Liverpool’s failure to score for the first time since April cost them top spot in the Premier League as Manchester United secured a goalless draw to deny their arch-rivals a club record.

Erik ten Hag’s side succeeded where 34 previous opponents had failed in keeping out a team which finished the game with five attacking players on the pitch and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing as the central fulcrum.

The visitors offered little in the way of threat themselves as their goal drought on enemy territory extended to 507 minutes, stretching back five years, but they at least stemmed the bleeding which had seen them concede 21 times in the last five meetings home and away.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker

Alisson promised United would be ‘on fire’. He did not exactly need an extinguisher to snuff out the minimum attacking threat, but his save from Hojlund’s 67th-minute attempt was crucial. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It speaks volumes for United’s resilience that Alexander-Arnold’s biggest contribution was the goal-saving tackle to deny Garnacho. Used in a variety of roles again, but his passing radar was amiss. 6

Virgil van Dijk

In a match in which Liverpool dominated, Van Dijk was comfortably their best player. He’s dragging his side towards another title challenge, back to his imperious best. Needs others to climb to his level, if possible. 8

A powerful presence against Hojlund – it was man against boy, really – but he should have won the game with a late header. He and Van Dijk spent as much time in midfield as protecting their penalty area, to no avail. 8

Has improved by the week since deputising for Andy Robertson. Too often ignored by team mates – especially Nunez – when overlapping into good positions in the first half. One of his better games defensively. 7

Of Liverpool’s new midfield quartet, he was the last man standing. He was tigerish and dynamic and generally did well, but never threatened to unlock the packed United defence. 7

Too often his touch deserted him as he strives to justify those early-season Steven Gerrard comparisons. Subbed early, which is a reflection of current form. Needs to step up again. 6

Exceptional movement found space ‘between the lines’ but was on the hunt for a killer pass or finish. Subbed before the hour with what looked like a muscle injury. 6

Congestion in the United penalty area helped to stifle him. He roamed towards the end and looked the most likely to find an answer. United will feel they dealt with him better than ever before. 6

As sharp as he has looked since the start of the season, enjoying himself against Dalot in the first half. Then he faded and was subbed. 6

Darwin Nunez

His early booking was a sign of growing frustration, Klopp yelling at him to channel his energy in a more positive direction. Couldn’t muster any magic and was subbed. 6

Substitutes

Gakpo for Gravenberch (61); Gomez for Szoboszlai (61); Jones for Diaz (78); Elliott for Nunez (78). The changes opened up the game in the latter stages, but there was no impact sub this week.

Manchester United

Emerged from an unconvincing start to grow in confidence, make good saves from Van Dijk and Salah and play his part in a robust defensive display. One great pass to release Antony. 7

Diogo Dalot

Delivered an extremely disciplined and diligent display at right-back before being sent off in stoppage time for two bookings for dissent. 7

Evans/Varane was United’s ninth centre-half pairing of the season but it did not look like a makeshift partnership. Streetwise stuff from the veteran defender. 8

Raphael Varane

United’s team bus suffered minor damage as it arrived at Anfield but the one an excellent Varane helped to park on the pitch escaped without a dent. 8

Ten Hag will have been delighted his first-choice left-back was passed fit to play after a hamstring scare in midweek. Did well against Salah. Booked late on for poor challenge on Konate. 7

The most accomplished of United’s midfielders despite his inexperience and tender years. Superb pass for Garnacho deserved more. 7

Gave the ball away far too easily and often at times and moves like he’s wearing hiking boots but knuckled down in the second half. 6

Antony

Played his part defensively and involved in helping to set up the chance Hojlund spurned, but so lightweight, and going forward he again offered precious little. 5

Scott McTominey

Captain on the day in the absence of the suspended Scott McTominay and set up Hojlund’s chance. Worked hard but United needed much more quality on the ball. 6

Alejandro Garnacho

Presented with one sight of goal in the second half when released by Mainoo but could not get away from Alexander-Arnold. 5

Rasmus Hojlund

Presented with a golden chance to score with United’s only shot on target in the game and fluffed his lines. Still without a league goal for the club. 5

Substitutes

Rashford for Garnacho 71; Mejbri for Mainoo 82; Pellistri for Antony 82. Not used – Bayindir, Rashford, Reguilon, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Gore, Mejbri, Kambwala.

