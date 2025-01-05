Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers worst day of season so far

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a tough afternoon defensively at Anfield - Getty Images/Zohaib Alam

Amad Diallo’s late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win.

United led through Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box.

Telegraph Sport assesses the best performers at Anfield.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker

He showed his class with the save from Hojlund just before half-time. He will feel he could have done more with United’s equaliser although it was from close range. 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold

After all the speculation, he picked a bad time to have his most difficult day of the season defensively. United targeted him and found space on many occasions, reaping their rewards. Conor Bradley’s introduction was inevitable. 5/10

Ibrahima Konate

Immediately recalled after injury. Was never going to be troubled physically by Hojlund but the movement of United’s front men meant he could never switch off. 6/10

Virgil van Dijk

He has been in cruise control all season and had to help out teammates often as United’s confidence belied their league position. His leadership has been fundamental to his club’s title bid. But for him United would have had more chances. 7/10

Andrew Robertson

The overlapping runs are virtually non-existent nowadays. He and Gakpo have been a fine combination of late, but the Scot had to be wary of Amad Diallo before making too many scampers forward. 6 /10

Alexis Mac Allister

Woke, pulled back the curtains and considered the possibility of running midfield. Denied by Onana with a 15th minute volley but improved as his side needed him most after they fell behind. 7/10

Ryan Gravenberch

So close from distance in the first half. Such is his influence, the midfield relies on him to get the engine going. To United’s credit, they went toe-to-toe with the Liverpool midfield three for most of the game. 6/10

Cody Gakpo

Wasted Liverpool’s first chance on 14 minutes, his attempt clipped wide. United paid a tribute to his abilities by doubling-up with marking duties but they were helpless with his equaliser. 7/10

Curtis Jones

Probably would not have started but for Szoboszlai’s illness. At his best he plays the game at his own pace, but there are occasions when he needs to move the ball quicker, especially in derby-like atmospheres. Subbed. 5/10

Mohammed Salah

Has so many signature moves. One is holding the ball on the wing with his back into the full-back, which earned a booking for Dalot. Another is lethal penalties. 6/10

Luis Diaz

Too often isolated against three centre-backs as Amorim’s game plan worked. Liverpool have been at their best with Diaz at number nine, even though he is not a natural to the role and was subbed. 6/10

Substitutes: Nunez and Jota added energy as Liverpool pursued a winner and Bradley and Elliott could have been introduced sooner.

Manchester United

Andre Onana

Vital save to deny MacAllister in the first half but could do little about Gakpo’s bullet. Guessed the right way on Salah’s penalty but could not keep it out. Big stops late on to thwart Jota and Bradley. 7/10

Lisandro Martinez

A real return to form for the Argentine. His passing in behind exploited Liverpool’s high line and he was alert to win back possession before producing a fine finish for his goal. 8/10

Harry Maguire

A towering presence who led by example, even if he will rue a golden chance to win it with almost the last kick. Ludicrous decision to book him for a superb tackle on Salah. 8/10

Matthijs De Ligt

A decent first half but far too rash after the restart. Allowed Gakpo to cut inside too easily by diving in needlessly then gave away the penalty with a handball. Booked and substituted. 5/10

Diogo Dalot

Trent Alexander-Arnold will have nightmares about Dalot. A huge attacking threat down Liverpool’s right side. Set a new standard for himself there. 8/10

Kobbie Mainoo

Dovetailed well in midfield alongside Ugarte and Fernandes. He is much better in possession than out of it but an encouraging performance from the England midfielder. 7/10

Manuel Ugarte

Sorely missed in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Monday, the Uruguayan’s return from suspension gave United legs, energy and some tenacity in midfield. Should have held his position before Gakpo’s goal. 8/10

Noussair Mazraoui

The more defensively minded of United’s two wing-backs. A steady, disciplined showing from one of United’s best performers since Amorim took over. 6/10

Bruno Fernandes

A real captain’s performance from the Portuguese on his return from suspension. Gorgeous pass to tee up Martinez and involved in the second goal. Excellent. 8/10

Amad Diallo

Few players have benefited more from Amorim’s arrival than the young Ivorian and he took his goal brilliantly. 7/10

Rasmus Hojlund

The Denmark striker had a golden chance to give United the lead in the first half. Made some smart runs in behind but United still need more from him. 6/10

Substitutes: Garnacho for Mainoo 72 - set up Diallo’s equaliser. 7; Yoro for De Ligt 83; Zirkzee for Hojlund 86