Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United LIVE! Diaz goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE!

Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple continues as they host Manchester United at Anfield tonight knowing victory is essential as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Luis Diaz keeps his place in the starting lineup, while Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip also return. For United, it appears to be a back five as Phil Jones starts, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga leading the line.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trail the league leaders by a single point with seven matches remaining so there is no room for any slip-ups.

They should come into this one full of confidence though, having produced a sensational performance to beat City in the FA Cup semi-finals over the weekend.

For United, their top-four hopes were given a real boost as Tottenham and Arsenal both fell to defeats - they trail Spurs by three points now. Cristiano Ronaldo was the hat-trick hero against Norwich but is absent tonight after the tragic of his baby son.

When the sides met at Old Trafford earlier in the season, United were embarassed in a 5-0 defeat that showed just how wide the gulf in class was between the teams.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Liverpool vs Man United latest news

GOAL! Diaz puts Liverpool in front early on

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Diaz keeps place, Matip returns

Man United team news: No Ronaldo, Jones starts

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man United

Liverpool FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

20:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Fernandes has dropped deeper, alongside Matic now. Lingard playing further forward.

Dalot plays the ball over the top for Lingard who had made the run, Alisson off his line to claim though. Lingard would surely have been offside anyway.

20:12 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Liverpool win the corner, they’re completely on top.

Comes back out the edge of the box, put back in and Diaz loops a header over the bar. He’s already justified his selection over Jota and Firmino.

Story continues

Touching moment at Anfield

20:11 , Matt Verri

7-minutes in, Liverpool and Man United fans show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TCxj5oxKO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022

20:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: As though it hadn’t been a miserable enough start for United, they’re forced into an early sub.

Pogba limps off, Lingard on to replace him. Rangnick’s plans torn up very early on.

20:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Into the seventh minute we go and fans all around Anfield unite in applause for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Terrible news about the death of his baby son. You’ll Never Walk Alone rings out from the home fans.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United | Luis Diaz 5'

20:06 , Matt Verri

LIVERPOOL TAKE AN EARLY LEAD!

How easy was that?! Ball played in to Mane, he has time to turn and play the ball through and the United defence has disappeared. Salah and Alexander-Arnold running onto it, the full-back leaves it for Salah and he squares it for Diaz.

Simple finish, simple goal.

20:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Fernandes puts the pressure on Alisson, so the Brazilian goalkeeper whips out the Cruyff turn. Obviously.

Pulls it off too. United’s midfield doing a decent job of sitting in front of the defence and intercepting the passes forward so far. Fernandes then plays it over the top for Dalot but it runs out of play.

20:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: More of a 5-4-1 formation from United - Rashford up front, Fernandes and Elanga either side of Matic and Pogba.

No such uncertainty around Liverpool’s shape. As expected, United happy enough to let the hosts have it at the back.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We are underway at Anfield... let’s hope for a thriller!

19:56 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto the pitch at Anfield!

Incredible atmosphere as you’d expect. Kick-off coming up in just a few minutes now.

Just showing off...

19:54 , Matt Verri

Klopp: We have to win every match

19:48 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp knows nothing but perfection will do for Liverpool in the final few weeks of the season.

“Nothing has changed since January,” Klopp said pre-match.

“We have to win every game - it’s crazy but the good news is we don’t need to win them all at once!

“I want an incredible atmosphere on and off the pitch. We have to find solutions.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Could be a busy man tonight

19:43 , Matt Verri

19:39 , Matt Verri

Just 20 minutes to go until kick-off at Anfield!

For Liverpool, a draw or a win tonight would take them top of the Premier League, at least until Man City face Brighton tomorrow.

Plenty for United to play for too - victory would see them move level on points with Tottenham in fourth.

Maguire hits back at criticism of form

19:32 , Matt Verri

Harry Maguire has defended his performances over the course of this season, insisting he has not been as bad as some criticism would suggest.

“This season I’ve had some bad games,” Maguire said.

“But I wouldn’t be playing every game for Manchester United in the starting 11 if I’d been playing bad every game or not playing well enough.

“There’s a reason why both managers have put me in the starting eleven every game, for what I bring to the team.

“I do also understand that I’m the captain of this club, I cost a lot of money and when things aren’t going well and we’re conceding too many goals, I’m going to get criticised.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Confident set of players...

19:26 , Matt Verri

Inside our dressing room ahead of #LIVMUN 👀 pic.twitter.com/yWJmXANziv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2022

Fabinho: We want to play our best football

19:22 , Matt Verri

Every game is huge for Liverpool at the moment. FA Cup final to come, Champions League semi-final on the horizon, and they’re right in the thick of the Premier League title race.

Fabinho starts again tonight and he’s confident he and his teammates can produce their best form.

“This is the biggest game of English football,” Fabinho told Sky Sports.

“We just have big games and important games. The City game has gone, we have to be ready for tonight. It will be a big game, a tough game and hopefully we can get the three points.

“I just want to play my best game and help the team - we play at home and we want to play our best football tonight.”

(REUTERS)

Rangnick explains selection

19:16 , Matt Verri

Ralf Rangnick has been giving his pre-match thoughts ahead at Anfield, giving some insight into his team selection tonight:

On Jones: “He should be an important part of our backline. He played well in that position against Wolverhampton. I had to decide between him and Eric Bailly and that’s why I went for him.”

On McTominay: “He will only come on in case of emergency because he hasn’t trained with us. He didn’t train yesterday bit he told me he would be ready for 10-15 minutes at the end if necessary.”

On Ronaldo: “It once again showed there are more important things in life than football. The whole team, the whole club is with him. For me it was clear he had to be where is he now with his family.”

19:09 , Matt Verri

For Liverpool, Diaz keeps his place in the side as Jota once again has to settle for a place on the bench. Henderson and Matip both come in as Keita and Konate drop out of the starting lineup.

Looks like a back five for United - a rare start for Jones in that. Matic, Pogba and Fernandes seemingly in a midfield three, while Rashford and Elanga will look to exploit Liverpool’s high-line.

Man United team

19:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Jones, Dalot, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Elanga

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho

Liverpool team

19:00 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi.

18:56 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in the next few minutes.

Liverpool with plenty of options all over the pitch, should Klopp decide to freshen things up. Less flexibility for Rangnick.

All will soon be revealed!

Visitors have arrived

18:51 , Matt Verri

Race for Champions League football

18:46 , Matt Verri

Tottenham 57 points (32 games played), Man United 54 (32), Arsenal 54 (31).

Spurs in pole position for a top-four spot heading into the final few weeks of the season, though Arsenal and Man United could both be level on points with them tomorrow night.

Here’s the latest odds for clubs to finish in the Champions League places:

Tottenham 4/9

Arsenal 23/10

Manchester United 13/2

Odds via Betfair.

Room for improvement for United...

18:38 , Matt Verri

A 5-0 defeat to big rivals, man sent off... safe to say that the match at Old Trafford earlier this season could not really have gone worse for United.

Liverpool were 4-0 up at half-time that day, before Mo Salah completed his hat-trick after the break. Not a good day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the hosts.

(Getty Images)

Klopp confident Salah will get back in goals

18:27 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to return to scoring ways ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United.

The Egyptian forward has netted only one goal in his last ten games in all competitions, although he remains comfortably the Premier League’s top scorer ahead of teammates Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

“It’s a completely normal spell he is going through,” Klopp said.

“We’ve spoken about the physical demands. I liked the game against [Manchester] City a lot, it was a really good football game, and it’s only a question of time before he scores again.

“He’s been close enough a couple of times and the moment will definitely come. I am really happy with the performance he showed a few days ago.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set

18:20 , Matt Verri

Fans to show support for Ronaldo

18:13 , Matt Verri

Liverpool and Manchester United fans will come together in support of Cristiano Ronaldo tonight, while both sets of players will wear black armbands at Anfield following the tragic death of the Portuguese star’s baby son.

Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made the heartbreaking announcement via the footballer’s social media channels on Monday evening that their newborn twin boy had passed away.

Despite Ronaldo’s absence tonight, both sets of fans are set to put rivalries aside to show their support for the 37-year-old and his grieving family following the tragic news.

Liverpool supporters on social media first spread word of plans to hold a round of applause in the seventh minute of Tuesday’s high-profile fixture that could have huge ramifications for the title race and battle for a top-four finish, with the number representing the one famously worn by Ronaldo for the majority of his illustrious playing career.

Read the full story on that here

(Action Images via Reuters)

Prediction

18:06 , Matt Verri

Derbies can produce all manner of results but a Liverpool team backed by a vociferous, and confident, Anfield is a test that United simply do not have the defence to overcome.

With the hosts still fighting on all fronts, any win will do so there may be no repeat of the comprehensive victory earlier in the season.

A 2-1 Liverpool win.

Man United team news

17:59 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match after announcing the tragic death of his baby son on Monday evening.

In a statement released on Tuesday, United said: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Scott McTominay (foot), Edinson Cavani (calf), Luke Shaw (leg) and Fred (hip) are definitely out while Raphael Varane (muscle) is hoping to return at some stage this week.

Bruno Fernandes should be fit despite being involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Diogo Jota could return for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp contends with a continued fixture pile-up after the Wembley win over City.

The likes of Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson could also be in contention to start. It’s largely a fully fit-squad, meaning the Reds’ boss is in an extremely strong position as he ponders his team selection.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United

17:40 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield!

Jurgen Klopp’s side turn their attention back to the Premier League, where they can’t afford any slip-ups in the final seven matches as they look to catch Manchester City.

For United, their top-four hopes were given a real boost over the weekend as Tottenham and Arsenal were both beaten.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST.