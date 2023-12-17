Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Diogo Dalot red card late on

Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as Manchester United frustrated their rivals at Anfield to earn a battling point for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

The Reds dominated possession but were sloppy on the ball in what was a poor contest, with Trent Alexander-Arnold going closest with a shot from outside the box that narrowly crept wide of the post.

United defended deep and grew in threat as the match went on, with Rasmus Hojlund forces a save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the second half. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was far busier but wasn’t seriously tested despite a series of effort from the hosts. United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for dissent towards referee Michael Oliver.

Liverpool started the weekend top but slip down to third following wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa on Sunday. United, who drew a Premier League game for the first time this season, are seventh but avoided a third straight defeat after losses against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich this week.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live

FULL TIME! Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United - Erik ten Hag’s side dent Liverpool’s title bid

90+4’ RED CARD! Dalot sent off for double dissent in stoppage time (LIV 0-0 MNU)

‘67’ - SAVE! Hojlund denied by Alisson as game opens up at Anfield (LIV 0-0 MNU)

‘66 - CLOSE! Alexander-Arnold fires just wide from edge of the box (LIV 0-0 MNU)

‘28 - SAVE! Van Dijk forces good save from Onana (LIV 0-0 MNU)

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Liverpool and Manchester United’s spectacularly poor draw at least reveals one thing

19:21 , Ben Fleming

Perhaps the best thing to say about this match at Anfield was that it ended. English football’s most historic fixture produced a 0-0 everyone will want to forget, and barely offered anything of note beyond some astounding errors.

The most uncharitable view given recent form is that Manchester United brought Liverpool down to their level but then Jurgen Klopp’s side seemed to do that all by themselves. It was a performance characterised by sloppiness. There were so many moments that barely seemed to make sense.

Maybe this is what happens when you play too much football, coming as it did on the day Fifa confirmed details for the expanded Club World Cup. Maybe this is what happens when one big club just seeks to defend as if they are threatened by relegation. Maybe it’s a regression to the curious trend of this fixture through much of the last two decades, where an overriding tension just suppressed the game.

Miguel Delaney’s full-time report from Anfield:

Liverpool and Manchester United’s spectacularly poor draw at least reveals one thing

Finally, Manchester United find a result no one saw coming

19:24 , Ben Fleming

By the end of the siege of Anfield, Liverpool had amassed 34 shots. And Manchester United – browbeaten, beleaguered, butt-of-the-jokes Manchester United – had become the first team to deny them victory on Merseyside this season. It was the rearguard action that no one saw coming, the day when United, who have spent the season confounding expectations, did so by discovering a spine and some spirit.

They did so with a team that could form the basis of a quiz question in years to come, with the rookies and the randoms, the understudies and the underwhelming, the overpriced and the over the hill. United being United, they still cost over £300m but if it may be hard to name this side in a decade, Erik ten Hag scarcely envisaged selecting it in the summer, when he was willing to sell Scott McTominay, who instead captained United at Anfield.

A side with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford suffered United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. One without each at the start – Rashford had a 20-minute cameo – and with a makeshift midfield of McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat held on for a point that first felt utterly improbable and yet gradually became plausible.

Richard Jolly’s full-time analysis after Man United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool:

Finally, Manchester United find a result no one saw coming

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

19:18 , Ben Fleming

It’s been a trial by fire for the United youngster Mainoo who has made his three first starts for the club away at Everton, Newcastle and now United.

The 18-year-old impressed today and, in the process, became the youngest Manchester United player to start against Liverpool in a Premier League game (18 years, 242 days).

Along with Alejandro Garnacho, it was also just the second time the Red Devils had started two teenagers in a match against Liverpool in the league (after Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2005).

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

19:16 , Ben Fleming

More from the United boss speaking to Sky Sports: “You have to fight always for the badge. We have had very high highs and also sometimes very low lows. If you want to achieve something in a season you can’t be below certain limits so we have to get the consistency.

“This was a very good performance, you saw Liverpool’s results at home and we got a clean sheet. In the second half, we had some very good chances, then you can take the points from here but we are pleased with the performance of the team.

“The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a team-mate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today, we have to keep this and bring this every game.

“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United it is always the same - us against the rest.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

19:14 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Sport after the game: “There were a lot of aspects, absolutely [I was pleased with]. I think the performance was very good from our side. The gameplan went well and the players were brilliant in how they stuck together and were in the fight.

“My only criticism would be in possession we could hurt them more But that’s the only thing. If we scored one of the big opportunities we could have won this game.

“Liverpool are a very good team; a very good attacking team with a lot of movement. You have to defend very disciplined and it is a big compliment to the team how they did - the spirit and the passion and desire was there.”

“We have a good squad, a good team and we can make something out of this season.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

19:09 , Ben Fleming

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Andre Onana this season but the United keeper was at his best today. He completed the most passes of any Manchester United player in this game (30), while his eight saves were the most by a Man Utd goalkeeper in a Premier League match against Liverpool since David de Gea in December 2014 (8).

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

19:04 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don’t like is the result. We should have scored.

“We were in a rush in moments but I liked a lot the intensity of the game and the start to the game. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn’t let them out.

“I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man Utd - even the 7-0 [last season]. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going.

“It was the type of game I expected. If we play like this it is difficult for the opposite team to get out of their own half and the way United defending was clean with a lot of passion.

“If you score it changes the dynamic of the game and they open up a bit and take more risk. But nothing changed, they threw everything in and it’s a 0-0.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

19:02 , Ben Fleming

Some stern words from Roy Keane in the Sky Sports studios responding to Van Dijk’s post-match comments: “Virgil van Dijk had arrogance coming out of him, dishing Manchester United like that. He needs a reminder himself. He’s playing for a club who have won one title in 30 odd years,” the former United captain said.

“He’s saying only one team wanted to win and that United are buzzing with a point. United are in a difficult place just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year.

“He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and were happy with a draw.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:59 , Ben Fleming

As Van Dijk mentioned, Liverpool huffed and puffed but couldn’t find an opening. The 34 shots they had was their most in a Premier League game on record in which they failed to score (since 2003-04).

It was the most shots by a team without scoring in a match in the competition since Man Utd’s 38 v Burnley in October 2016.

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:55 , Ben Fleming

Virgin van Dijk speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game.

“We want to win every game of course and that is why it is frustrating. Sometimes we shot too early and could have passed on the overlap. The right decision was sometimes lacking.

“We carry on of course but it is frustrating because we were superior in all aspects. In the end, they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.

On United’s approach: “Obviously they are not in the best phase. Coming here they are wary of the threat we have but we have to look at ourselves - we should have won it today and that’s the disappointing thing.

“But we have big games coming up so we can’t dwell on it too long. We have to learn from certain situations and I know we will.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:54 , Ben Fleming

McTominay on the importance of the result: “It’s been extremely difficult recently; I think everyone knows that. The pressure at this club is massive and it takes balls to come out and play for this club relentlessly every week. There’s no shying away and that’s what everyone in that dressing room wants to do.

“The ones who are injured are desperate to come back and play a part in that which is the most pleasing. We can build on this.

“We’re behind the manager - that’s first and foremost - and here to perform for this club. He’s a great manager that can lead us to great things and I believe this can be a building block.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:49 , Ben Fleming

More from McTominay: “It’s always a hot start when you come here - we know that from the numerous times we’ve been here. Obviously, we couldn’t forget about last year and how that game went but the boys did everything today that they possibly could have. We’ve got a lot of young players coming into the squad and they conducted themselves amazingly well. I’m proud to have led them out there today.

On being made captain today: It’s the biggest honour of my career - there’s not much more I can say. I’ve been a young boy here; I know the system, the process coming through and I’m thankful to be in this position and I want more.

“I’ve got a clear mind and I do my best whenever I go out on the pitch with no excuses. I don’t really care what anyone else says or thinks about me; I just want to play well for this club and that’s final.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:43 , Ben Fleming

Scott McTominay speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “We’ve got a number of injuries which doesn’t help the squad and we knew it was going to be tough coming here today. We had to stay calm and stay together and we had moments in the game where we had chances and could have hurt them.

“We are a little disappointed that we couldn’t come here and nick it and make it more of a game but I’m sure the boys will be pleased to not lose the game but definitely not happy that we didn’t win.”

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:39 , Ben Fleming

Neither side could find the breakthrough but some vastly contrasting shot totals at the end of the game.

Liverpool produced 34 efforts - their highest total in a single match in the English Premier League this season - while United could only muster six, their lowest total of the season so far.

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:35 , Ben Fleming

Well, no goals to talk about but let’s take a look at some of the game’s better chances in that second half:

Alexander-Arnold fired wide from distance...

Before Hojlund saw a good effort saved by Alisson...

BIG CHANCE FOR HOJLUND!!



And Diaz had a late effort smothered by the United defence...

"WHAT HAS NUNEZ STOPPED FOR?" 😲



FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:31 , Ben Fleming

A bore draw on Merseyside.

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:25 , Ben Fleming

United do enough to see out the final stages as the full-time whistle goes. Not one that will live long in the memory but a vital point for Ten Hag and his side away from home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, drop to third after wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa. The hosts were toothless for large parts of the game with only Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold creating any chances of real note.

A muted response from the fans in the ground at full-time - certainly not the performance or result many of them were hoping for.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:24 , Ben Fleming

90+4 mins: RED CARD! Dalot is fuming after a throw-in is given against him. He’s fuming at the referee and is shown an initial yellow card, only to be booked again moments later for continued dissent.

United are down to ten men for the closing stages.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:22 , Ben Fleming

90+3 mins: Rashford and Shaw combine well down the left, but the former’s low cross is cleared away well by Alisson with Hojlund looking to pounce.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:21 , Ben Fleming

90+2 mins: Once again a set-piece provides a good chance for Liverpool but Gakpo - unmarked on the six-yard-box - wastes a good chance as he heads over.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:20 , Ben Fleming

90+1 mins: A yellow card for Rashford after a poor challenge on Tsimikas. We’re into the first of five minutes of added time on Merseyside.

Either side fancy scoring?

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:18 , Ben Fleming

89 mins: A wildly mishit cross from Alexander-Arnold typifies the lack of quality this game has had. A hand up in apology from the Liverpool man.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:16 , Ben Fleming

87 mins: A cynical late challenge from Shaw on Konate sparks the game’s first coming together between the two sets of teams. Just a yellow, though, for the United full-back.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:15 , Ben Fleming

86 mins: Gomez surges into the box but he fires into the side-netting from a tight angle as Klopp cuts an ever-more frustrated figure on the sideline.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:14 , Ben Fleming

85 mins: The ball deflects off the ground and into the arm of Shaw, sparking furious appeals for handball from the Liverpool crowd.

Nothing doing for the ref or VAR, though. That would have been a harsh one.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:13 , Ben Fleming

84 mins: Gakpo sees his effort turned behind for a corner which United clear.

The verdict from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney inside the ground is hardly complimentary. Can this game produce one moment of quality in the closing stages?

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:11 , Ben Fleming

82 mins: Another change for United as Mainoo and Antony make way for Hannibal and Pellistri.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:08 , Ben Fleming

79 mins: Another corner for Liverpool but Van Dijk’s looping header is claimed easily by Onana.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:07 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: Here come those Liverpool changes, then. Diaz, who just had that chance, makes way alongside Nunez. Jones and Elliott on to try and make a difference in these closing stages.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:05 , Ben Fleming

76 mins: CHANCE! Salah picks out Nunez who ghosts behind Evans and into the box. The loose balls drops to Diaz but a slew of United defenders put their bodies on the line to prevent the Colombian from finding the back of the net with his effort.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

18:04 , Ben Fleming

75 mins: Into the final 15 minutes we go as Klopp readies more changes from the bench. Liverpool will drop down to third should the result stay as it is.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:59 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: A first change of the game for United as Rashford is introduced on the left side, with Garnacho making way.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:58 , Ben Fleming

69 mins: A superbly timed interception from Van Dij as he knicks the ball off McTominay just as he was looking to surge into the area. Liverpool break up the other end but Salah’s curling effort is palmed away by a diving Onana.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:56 , Ben Fleming

67 mins: A real chance up the other end as Hojlund gets onto the ball inside the Liverpool area for the first time this game. It’s a tight angle for the Dane and Alisson does well to smother the effort as Hojlund fires straight at him.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:55 , Ben Fleming

66 mins: CLOSE! The best chance of the half as Salah lays the ball off to the onrushing Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box. It’s a crisp strike from Trent which wrongfoots Onana but ends up just wide of the left post.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:52 , Ben Fleming

64 mins: A rare chance, so far this game, for Salah but Onana is equal to the effort and makes an easy save.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:50 , Ben Fleming

61 mins: It’s a double change in the end for the hosts. Gakpo comes on for the injured Gravenberch, while Szoboszlai makes way for Gomez, with Alexander-Arnold presumably moving into midfield.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:49 , Ben Fleming

60 mins: We’ve had some absolute crackers in the Premier League these past couple of months. This certainly isn’t one thus far.

Into the final half an hour of normal time we head and Liverpool look set to make a change as Gravenberch goes down.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:47 , Ben Fleming

58 mins: Nunez picks up the ball inside the box but the offside flag greets him shortly after.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:44 , Ben Fleming

55 mins: Up the other end, Garnacho bursts into the box but Alexander-Arnold just does enough to prevent a clear shot on goal as Alisson gathers the loose ball.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:43 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: Diaz finds himself with the ball on the edge of the box after a swift Liverpool counter-attack, but he’s dispossessed well by Dalot as he cuts inside onto his right foot.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:39 , Ben Fleming

50 mins: Alexander-Arnold splits the United midfield with a piercing driven pass to find Salah out on the right side. It’s a low ball into the box - looking for Nunez - but Onana gathers it well.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:36 , Ben Fleming

47 mins: Alexander-Arnold surges into the box on the underlap and is found by Salah. The full-back fires into the side-netting but it’s another fast start from the home side as Trent gestures to the crowd, trying to generate some energy from the subdued home fans.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:35 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: Nunez lays it off to Salah on the edge of the box but the Liverpool forward sees his low effort blocked. The United defence have done a good job so far in this game to limit the amount of space he’s had inside the penalty area.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:34 , Ben Fleming

No changes for either side at the break as United get us restarted after the break.

Let’s have some goals, please...

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:30 , Ben Fleming

While United have done well to curtail Liverpool’s attacking threat, they certainly haven’t created much of their own.

Hojlund had just four touches in the entire half, with Ten Hag’s side having just one touch in Liverpool’s box in the first 45 minutes, their joint-fewest touches in an opposition’s box in the first half of a Premier League game Opta has on record (since 2008-09).

17:27 , Ben Fleming

A slight incident before the game as Liverpool condemned actions that caused damage to the Manchester United team bus as it arrived at Anfield ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag‘s side made the short journey across the M62 to Liverpool and the coach took on damage as it approached the stadium.

Manchester United took two coaches of players and staff to Liverpool, who started the weekend at the summit of the Premier League.

The vehicle at the front reportedly took damage to a window of the upper deck of the bus that was partly smashed by a bottle thrown, with videos circulating on social media showing the footage.

Read more below:

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:24 , Ben Fleming

No goals at the break:

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:19 , Ben Fleming

Well, that was hardly a classic of a first 45 minutes and goalless it remains at the break.

Liverpool flew out of the traps in the opening ten or so minutes but United dug in and weathered the storm. The game’s best chance came from a corner, with Van Dijk forcing a smart save from Onana but otherwise, there has been little to shout about.

A real lack of quality from both sides that really took the home fans by surprise who have been lacking in voice for much of that first period. Some thinking to do for Klopp and his side at the break.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:19 , Ben Fleming

45+3 mins: It’s a wasted cross in from Dalot flies out for a goal-kick and that is that for the first half.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:18 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: A late yellow card for Endo as he is high into a tackle on Amrabat. A final chance for United to send men up for the free-kick.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:16 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Nunez picks up the ball just inside the area but United do very well to prevent a clear effort on goal as his eventual shot is blocked clear.

Just two minutes of added time, then, to end this first half.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:13 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Salah picks up a central position and receives the ball on the edge of the United box, but Onana gets down well to his left to stop the Egyptian’s low effort.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:07 , Ben Fleming

36 mins: The ball falls to Gravenberch from the free-kick but his effort is deflected wide by Mainoo. From the corner, Konate rises well but heads over from a good position.

Liverpool have looked most threatening from set-pieces so far in this encounter.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:06 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Amrabat brings down Diaz at the second time of asking but the cynical foul brings a yellow card from the ref’s pocket. Both United’s holding midfielders are now on a warning...

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:04 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: Liverpool have had the territory, with 46 per cent of the action played in the Manchester United third over the last 15 minutes. But they’ve struggled to create much - it has to be said - and the home crowd are growing a bit restless.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:59 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: SAVE! The first big chance of the game as Van Dijk rises highest from a corner to thump a header on target. It’s straight at Onana but still requires a smart, reflex save from the United keeper to tip it over the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:57 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: United have done a superb job of disrupting Liverpool’s attempts to play out of the back but there’s a yellow now for Mainoo after he’s late into a challenge on Endo in the middle of the park.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: We’re nearly at the halfway stage of this half and United must be very happy with how things are. They’ve been under the cosh but it’s still 0-0 and they’ve somewhat silenced this home crowd.

Nunez is the first into the book after a blatant shoulder barge on Evans.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:50 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: A first real sighting of goal for Salah in this game but his curled effort is blocked well by Shaw as United defend yet another corner. That’s six already.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:47 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: That’s much better from Trent. Liverpool turn the ball over high up the pitch and Alexander-Arnold’s clipped cross finds Nunez at the far post. The Uruguayan directs it back across goal but Diaz fumbles his lines and can’t force the ball home. United, in the end, clear it behind.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:46 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: The ball finds Alexander-Arnold out on the right but his overhit cross flies out for a goal-kick. It’s been a quiet start for the England right-back and it’s a slightly subdued atmosphere inside Anfield at the minute.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:42 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: Forward Liverpool come now but it’s a similar result for Szoboszlai’s effort on the edge of United’s box as the ball flies into the stands off the Hungarian midfielder’s boot.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:41 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: A first real sight of goal for the visitors now but Garnacho sends his effort well wide from the edge of the box.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:39 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: It’s still all Liverpool so far who have had 77 per cent possession. United’s makeshift midfield three have struggled to get on the ball at all in these first ten minutes.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:36 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: The ball falls to Salah at the back post from the corner and the Egyptian tries to loop it back to the other post. Nunez slides it but the ball is overhit and drifts out for a goal-kick.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:35 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: Szoboszlai pokes a low ball into the box but Evans is there to clear it out for a corner, with Nunez waiting to pounce beyond him.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:33 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: It’s all Liverpool in the early periods as a free-kick from the right almost breaks free inside the box. Amrabat gets it clear on this occasion.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

The home side get us started and they start quickly as Tsimikas forces an early corner.

Out come the players

16:29 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool’s new stand has finally been opened so this game will see the biggest attendance in Anfield’s history. What a day for it and those out on the pitch in Red will be hoping to send those fans home happy.

The home side are the heavy favourites but football is never that simple. What have United got up their sleeve? Let’s find out...

Kick-off coming up shortly

16:22 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got under ten minutes to go now and the atmosphere is feverish inside Anfield right now. A huge 90 minutes coming up for both sides - who will prevail?

Erik ten Hag returns to scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save Manchester United job

16:18 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has not subjected Manchester United’s squad to a video nasty. Or not this particular one, anyway. Ten Hag can show his players clips from previous games; he used footage from their win over Chelsea to prepare for Bayern Munich.

Revisiting March’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield, however, is not on his agenda. “I don’t think it’s the right thing [to do],” the United manager said. “Last year, it was the past. What we can change is the future.”

Both the past and the future have a pertinence, however, as Ten Hag returns to the scene of United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. Nine months ago, he had a team in ripe form, one that had won a trophy a week earlier.

He had a fit Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but both will miss the rematch. He had Bruno Fernandes available, but now his captain is suspended. He had Marcus Rashford in such form that the forward went to Merseyside with 17 goals in his previous 20 games; now he has not scored in open play for more than three months. Then he faced a Liverpool team eight points behind United.

And still his side lost 7-0.

A final chance to read Richard Jolly’s preview for today’s crunch fixture:

Erik ten Hag returns to the scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save his job

Liverpool vs Manchester United

16:13 , Ben Fleming

Not only must they face their demons from a nightmare 7-0 defeat last time out, Manchester United will have to overcome their horrendous record at Anfield if they are to triumph today.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games against Manchester United (W4 D3), winning the last two by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Ominous signs...

Mo Salah’s time to shine?

16:08 , Ben Fleming

The Egyptian likes playing against United. In fact, Salah has scored 12 goals in 12 games against Manchester United for Liverpool; the most goals he’s scored against an opponent for the club, and the most goals any Liverpool player has ever scored against the Red Devils.

Will he add to that tally today?

Liverpool vs Newcastle

16:04 , Ben Fleming

Just under half an hour to go now and the stage is set. We should be in for a cracker today in Merseyside...

Donny van de Beek confirmed for another loan spell away from Old Trafford in January

15:59 , Ben Fleming

He’s back on the bench today but it looks like it’s nearly the end of the road for Donny van de Beek at United after he agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January.

The Netherlands international will move to the Bundesliga club, providing he passes a medical, and Frankfurt will have an option to buy him in the summer.

Van de Beek, who has 18 months left on his United contract, has only made 62 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp reveals the ‘truth’ behind Liverpool’s vulnerability during rebuild

15:52 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the chances that Liverpool will thrash Manchester United 7-0 again by branding it a “once in a lifetime” result and a “freak”.

Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever victory against United in a rivalry that dates back to the 19th century when Erik ten Hag’s team visited Anfield in March. And an injury-hit United, who have lost 12 games in all competitions and been knocked out of Europe, go to Anfield again on Sunday to face Klopp’s league leaders.

But the Liverpool manager is adamant there will not be a similar scoreline, saying: “The 7-0, it was a freak result that happens once in a lifetime.

“If you take it all out of consideration and just play a football game against the historical rival of Liverpool at home at Anfield and that itself must make it a special game and that’s what I want to see from us, a special game. Really understand the situation and give your all: that’s all I need.”

Erik ten Hag believes depleted Manchester United can defy the odds at Liverpool

15:45 , Ben Fleming

United have several injuries and suspensions to deal with today, with Maguire and Fernandes the latest to be unavailable for this clash. However, Ten Hag still maintained a positive attitude in his pre-match press conference and believes his side can defy the odds.

“They are playing good, no doubt,” Ten Hag said of Liverpool, who began the weekend top of the Premier League – 10 points ahead of their sixth-placed visitors.

“But we have had some tough games in the last period, as Bayern is also a very tough team. We have seen that we can go head-to-head with them and that is our challenge for Sunday as well.”

“We are preparing the team in the best way we can. We are confident we can put out a team who can win there.”

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news

15:37 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool have unexpectedly made nine changes from their youth-filled side that was beaten in Belgium on Thursday.

Only Waturu Endo and Ibrahima Konate have kept their place, while Jurgen Klopp has kept faith with Darwin Nunez as he starts in the front three.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag makes two changes, but Marcus Rashford remains on the bench.

Harry Maguire, who was injured during the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich was replaced by Jonny Evans, and 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been selected in place of Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news

15:31 , Ben Fleming

The teams are in!

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news coming shortly

15:26 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got just under five minutes until today’s team news comes out. A few injuries - especially in the United camp - to deal with but we’re no expecting any huge surprises. A reminder of how we think both teams will line up:

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag responds amid Manchester United sack rumours and Graham Potter links

15:21 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is not worried he will lose his job as Manchester United manager.

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been tipped to succeed Ten Hag while the imminent investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos will bring a different power structure at Old Trafford.

United have lost 12 games this season, including their last two, and crashed out of the Champions League with just four points.

But Ten Hag brushed aside talk of the sack. “I am not concerned about that,” he said.

He has enjoyed the backing of the current regime, including football director John Murtough, and said: “I feel that and they tell it but actually that is fine and that is OK but I am focusing on the process, to make this team play better, make the individuals better and that is my concern.”

Alisson: ‘I would try to set my teammates on fire’ if Liverpool lost 7-0

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Alisson Becker was spotting the similarities when others might have cited the differences between arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and perhaps the most criticised. “I went through something similar to what he is living,” he reflected.”

Coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money.” His own £65m fee, then a world record for a goalkeeper, is rarely mentioned these days, a product of his own excellence; he made swapping Serie A for England look easy, winning the Champions League in his first season and the Premier League in his second.

Andre Onana’s £43m price, however, has been mentioned more amid his torrid start to life at Manchester United. They will be 100 yards apart on Sunday, opposites in more than just the fact it is Liverpool against Manchester United.

Read Richard Jolly’s interview with Liverpool keeper Alisson ahead of today’s match:

Jurgen Klopp creates Liverpool 2.0 to expose Man Utd’s enduring problem

15:03 , Ben Fleming

For Manchester United, Sunday will be going back to where it all started to go wrong. Or, at least, where this latest phase started to go wrong. Erik ten Hag’s players were shaken when they returned to the Anfield dressing room after last season’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

There is now a feeling that that result might have had more of an effect than people realised at the time. It was almost worse that it came so soon after the supposed launchpad moment of that Carabao Cup victory against Newcastle. The extent of the humiliation eroded a lot of the confidence and conviction that had been built during the cup run.

That, of course, doesn’t mean the players lost faith in Ten Hag or anything of the sort, but the sense of progress had been severely stunted. It is conspicuous that United have barely had a convincing performance since, although there are obvious many other reasons for that. The United squad was stretched even in the build-up to that final. It all caved in against exactly the wrong opposition.

Erik ten Hag returns to scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save Manchester United job

14:54 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has not subjected Manchester United’s squad to a video nasty. Or not this particular one, anyway. Ten Hag can show his players clips from previous games; he used footage from their win over Chelsea to prepare for Bayern Munich.

Revisiting March’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield, however, is not on his agenda. “I don’t think it’s the right thing [to do],” the United manager said. “Last year, it was the past. What we can change is the future.”

Both the past and the future have a pertinence, however, as Ten Hag returns to the scene of United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. Nine months ago, he had a team in ripe form, one that had won a trophy a week earlier.

He had a fit Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but both will miss the rematch. He had Bruno Fernandes available, but now his captain is suspended. He had Marcus Rashford in such form that the forward went to Merseyside with 17 goals in his previous 20 games; now he has not scored in open play for more than three months. Then he faced a Liverpool team eight points behind United.

And still his side lost 7-0.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - predicted line-ups

14:45 , Ben Fleming

We’ve still got about 45 minutes until we have the confirmed starting XI’s for today’s game but here is how we think both sides might line up:

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - early team news

14:40 , Ben Fleming

A long Liverpool injury list includes Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson, but the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s first XI should be recalled after being spared the Thursday night trip to Belgium. Joe Gomez impressed at right back against Crystal Palace and could start, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes, with their captain suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the Premier League season against Bournemouth. Marcus Rashford could return from illness but Anthony Martial is set to again be absent, and Harry Maguire’s midweek groin injury may well rule him out. Luke Shaw could yet feature, though.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - key things to know

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 17 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon!

13:04 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s crunch fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after three straight league wins and will hope to put more ground between themselves and defending champions Manchester City, who drew against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and sit and will be looking to avoid what would already be their eighth league defeat of the season. Erik ten Hag’s side lost 7-0 in this fixture last season. What will today bring about?

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction!