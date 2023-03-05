Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Alisson denies Antony

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon with both sides looking to build momentum into the final stretch of the season.

After two consecutive league wins, Liverpool looked to have rediscovered their form only to be thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League - their heaviest ever European defeat. Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Wolves was a welcome return to winning ways reigniting their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and a win over Man Utd will inject a much-needed confidence boost into the squad.

In comparison Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are flying. United have not beaten Liverpool away from home in seven attempts but defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season. United come into the match full of confidence after ending their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and then progressing in the FA Cup and Europa League this past week. They are unbeaten in 11 games and have the chance to pile the misery on their old rivals who are desperate for a win.

Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League:

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League

United are unbeaten in 11 games having won Carabao Cup a week ago to end trophy drought

Liverpool target three points to move closer to Champions League spots

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

9’ SAVE! - Antony’s low effort is palmed wide by Alisson (LIV 0-0 MUN)

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Mo Salah blazes a shot high and wide from the right side of the box and looks a little bashful over the miscue.

Liverpool then win another free kick that gets floated over to Jordan Henderson. He lifts the ball back into the box where Trent Alexander-Arnold attempts to find Harvey Elliott.

Luke Shaw does just enough to distract and Elliott turns the ball wide of the goal.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: This match already looks like an even contest. There’s an energy to Liverpool that wasn’t there at the start of the year, they look up for this one.

The home side are controlling play with Cody Gakpo driving the ball up to the edge of the box.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Close! Man Utd make their way up the pitch and slot the ball out to Antony on the right wing. He cuts inside and whips a low left-footed shot over to the far corner.

Alisson spies it late and leaps to his right before turning the ball wide of the target and out for a corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Alisson belts the ball long and tries to get Mo Salah in behind with the early kick. The ball drops over Salah’s head and bounces into the box.

Fred tracks back and goes shoulder-to-shoulder with Salah but manages to hold him off long enough for the ball to cross the byline. That was a good tussle and Salah gives a rye smile at the end of it.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:34 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Erik ten Hag has set up with Wout Weghorst in a deeper no. 10 role and Marcus Rashford starting as the main centre-forward. Bruno Fernandes is out on the left wing.

It’s United’s turn to whip a free kick into the box. Luke Shaw curls one in but Alisson is quickly off his line to pluck the ball out of the air.

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:32 , Michael Jones

2 mins: It’s a scrappy contest already. Casemiro flicks Cody Gakpo’s heel before Fred brings down Harvey Elliott and Liverpool are awarded a free kick inside the United half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold floats it in but United deal with the cross easily enough.

Kick off: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

16:31 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the match started and push up through the middle of the pitch. Bruno Fernandes and Fabinho come together with the United midfielder being punished for a foul.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

16:29 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

This will be a fascinating contest between to old rivals. Manchester United are in better form but Liverpool have a very strong recent home record against the Red Devils.

Both managers have named close to full strength teams and both teams have goals to achieve for the season. Three points and a win over the other is reward enough in this fixture.

But who will end up on top?

Liverpool vs Man Utd

16:25 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored six goals against Liverpool since the start of the 2017/18 season - the joint-most of any player, along with Harry Kane.

However, Rashford is yet to score at Anfield.

He has scored 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games, netting in each of his last five appearances.

Only three different Manchester United players have scored in six in a row - Ruud van Nistelrooy (on three separate occasions), Eric Cantona (April 1996) and Cristiano Ronaldo (April 2008).

(PA)

Liverpool vs Man Utd

16:21 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is one goal short of equalling Robbie Fowler’s Premier League club record of 128. He has scored at least 20 goals in all competitions in all six of his seasons with Liverpool.

Salah has scored eight Premier League goals versus Manchester United, only Alan Shearer (10) has more. But, Salah is also Liverpool’s record goalscorer against United with 10 goals in all competitions including nine in the last five meetings.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool must be ‘confident and aggressive’ against Man United, says Virgil van Dijk

16:17 , Michael Jones

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes adopting a confident and aggressive approach against Manchester United can help propel the club back towards the top four.

Three wins and a draw, accompanied by four clean sheets, mean Jurgen Klopp’s side head into Sunday’s encounter in a much better Premier League position than a month ago, when they lost 3-0 at Wolves.

United are the top-flight’s form team, with their 23 points amassed post-World Cup the most of any side, while they also won the Carabao Cup last weekend.

Van Dijk lays out exactly how Liverpool must approach Man Utd clash

Liverpool vs Man Utd

16:13 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won six of their 12 top-flight away fixtures this campaign, equalling their total number of away victories last season.

The Red Devils have also scored in each of their last 15 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition and their best such run since a sequence of 17 matches between February and October 2020.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

16:09 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could reach 50 points after 25 Premier League matches for only the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

They recorded 53 under Jose Mourinho in 2017/18 and went onto finish second.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

16:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April. They had kept five clean sheets in their opening 20 league fixtures this season.

They have won 27 points at home and 12 away this season - the biggest differential of any team.

How Manchester United closed Liverpool’s six-year lead in just six months

16:01 , Michael Jones

The gap stands at 10 points. Go back to last April, however, and it was six years. “We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now,” said Ralf Rangnick after Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0. It completed a 9-0 aggregate triumph over the league season, the biggest in a rivalry that dates back to 1895.

Rangnick’s penchant for straight talking probably did not endear him to his paymasters – saying United needed “open-heart surgery” was an indictment of the Glazers and Ed Woodward as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players – yet in its own way it was uncontroversial. United had wasted years while Liverpool’s superior strategy had given them a huge advantage. Manchester United managers are not supposed to describe Manchester City or Liverpool are role models but by that stage Rangnick often did. With Liverpool chasing the quadruple and United mired in their worst season since the 1980s, they had greater problems than the lack of diplomacy an interim manager displayed.

Liverpool finished 34 points ahead of their rivals last season; their goal difference was plus 68, United’s was zero. They were divided by an oceanic gulf, not the distance of the East Lancs Road. And now they are separated by 10 points: even that may have represented progress but for the telling detail. It is in United’s favour.

How Man Utd closed Liverpool’s six-year lead in just six months

Liverpool vs Man Utd

15:57 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (with eight wins and two draws) - a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in January.

United have earned 23 points since the World Cup - no side has won more points during this period.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

15:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won three of their last four Premier League games, after failing to win any of the first four matches of 2023.

The Reds can remain unbeaten in five consecutive league matches for the first time this season if they avoid losing to Man Utd at Anfield.

Klopp on Liverpool’s recent form

15:49 , Michael Jones

As part of his pre-match media duties Jurgen Klopp was asked to sum up Liverpool’s recent up and down form and he replied:

“I said before the last game this is a week where I would like to give the season a proper push. With the last game and the way it went and the result, obviously we did that and now we have to make the next steps.

“There’s no doubt about it that nothing is done yet but that’s good, that’s good for us. Yes, we have strong opponents; United, others will come, we have to go to other places and these kinds of things.

“But we all know in football everything is possible so we just have to make sure that we are always 100 per cent ready and that we want it this little bit more than the other guys, and that we use in the home game moments our crowd in the right manner and that we really go for it.

“So many things are possible, nobody knows where we will end up. But, how I said, I would like to squeeze everything out of the season and that means finish as high as you somehow can – but nobody knows where that will be in the moment.

“We just have to make the decisive steps and the next one is another decisive one and then we go from there because the next game is coming up, we go to Bournemouth, which is super-important, and all these kinds of things. I’m really fine. It’s much better to sit here facing your questions when you won the last game.

“That’s my first motivation, that’s why I want to win it! That we have a press conference after and don’t have to look at your faces and answer all the average, rubbish questions!

“I will tell then the boys they can make my life a little bit easier. But on top of that obviously we have five million reasons why we want to win this game. Let’s give it a try.”

Why the power in Liverpool and Manchester United’s rivalry is set for another shift

15:44 , Michael Jones

Within both Liverpool and Manchester United, they’ve already started to look to the summer as much as this weekend. United want a striker, Liverpool need much more, and may spend much more.

That is because of a huge change in fortunes within the Premier League’s greatest rivalry. While United have started to drastically outperform Liverpool on the pitch, the Anfield club have again recorded a higher revenue off it.

The two are of course far more interconnected than these sparse facts indicate, and the same can be said of two great clubs who will always operate in tandem – even if it’s a historical quirk that they have never been at peaks at the same time. In the last two months alone, it could have been a landmark moment for the English game were its two biggest clubs to be sold at the same time.

As it is, one has again influenced the other.

Why the power in Premier League’s greatest rivalry is set to shift

Liverpool vs Man Utd team changes

15:39 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool team that defeated Wolves during the week. Andy Robertson returns to the back line with Jordan Henderson replacing Stefan Bajcetic in midfield. Cody Gakpo starts alongside Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez up top.

Erik ten Hag makes a bunch of changes to the Man Utd team that defeated West Ham in the FA Cup last time out. He reverts back to his strongest XI which sees Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Casemiro all return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool vs Man Utd line-ups

15:32 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

🔴 #LIVMUN TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our line-up to take on Manchester United today 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag ask fans to ‘keep the passion and lose the poison’ over tragedy chants

15:26 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag have joined forces to call on Liverpool and Manchester United fans to stop “tragedy chanting” and offensive songs about the Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

United have condemned their supporters for singing about Hillsborough, after 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives in and following the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, while United have faced taunts about the 1958 plane crash in Munich, where eight players were among the 23 people who died.

Managers Klopp and Ten Hag have called on both fanbases to create a special atmosphere when their clubs meet at Anfield on Sunday and said it is unacceptable to sing about the tragedies.

Klopp and Ten Hag reach out to fans over chants about tragedies

Ten Hag expecting hostile atmosphere

15:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he is looking forward to this trip to Anfield despite expectations that his team will be met by a ‘hostile atmosphere’ from the Liverpool supporters.

He said: “Very excited. I am really looking forward [to it], and we know we can expect a strong opposition, hostile ambience and we are really looking forward to performing there.“Mentality is one of the decisive factors on Sunday. We know we have to play our best to get the right result there.”

Cody Gakpo on facing United

15:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool forward, Cody Gakpo, signed for the club in January and is yet to experience the rivalry between the Reds and Manchester United.

If he plays at Anfield he’ll get to experience the intensity of the game first hand and says that is something he’s looking forwad to.

“Obviously for us it’s a big, big game, we need the three points again, especially at home, so we can continue the run we are making at the moment.” said Gakpo,

“It’s a big game, I think everybody knows it, so yeah, I’m really looking forward to playing this game.

“I know it’s a big rivalry. I watched the games a lot, especially the big ones like this, when I was back in Holland. So I know a few things, but yeah, I think it’s a big difference when you play them yourself.”

Erik ten Hag hails Casemiro’s winning mentality before Man Utd visit Liverpool

15:10 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag waxed lyrical about the winning mentality of Casemiro ahead of Manchester United’s trip to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Eyebrows were raised over the fee shelled out by United to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford from Real Madrid last summer but he has been instrumental in their improvement this season.

United boss Ten Hag said: “Definitely Casemiro in this team is such a leader and he’s so important for us. Not only with his performances, skills, like scoring a goal, linking up or intercepting balls, organisation, the mentality, the culture, and we are so happy that we signed him.”

Erik ten Hag hails Casemiro’s winning mentality before Man Utd visit Liverpool

Liverpool vs Man Utd

15:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have scored just one goal in their last seven games at Anfield in all competitions. They could fail to score in four consecutive visits for only the second time, and first since 1992.

The Red Devils have won only four of their 17 games against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in all competitions with seven draws and six defeats in that run.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

15:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s record of eight Premier League doubles against Liverpool is their highest tally against any side.

They can beat them twice in the same season for the first time since 2015/16.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:55 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in six home league games against Manchester United (three wins, three draws) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016.

It’s their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils at Anfield since a sequence of nine matches between 1970 and 1979.

Manchester United sale: Bidders to begin due diligence process

14:50 , Michael Jones

Bidders including Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have moved to the next stage of the process that could lead to a takeover of Manchester United, it is understood.

This part will involve access to data room information and give bidders an opportunity to conduct due diligence. It is expected it could be a slow process as bidders pore over the details of the club’s commercial contracts.

Sheikh Jassim and Ineos both confirmed their offers to purchase United from the Glazer family last month and are the only bidders to have gone public.

Manchester United sale: Bidders to begin due diligence process

Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction

14:45 , Michael Jones

It’s a sign of Manchester United’s progress under Erik ten Hag that they go to Anfield confident of victory.

Apart from Liverpool’s collapse against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s side have tightened up defensively in recent weeks while their attack is showing positive signs too and the Reds could make a fast start.

However United are unlikely to crumble, unlike in previous seasons, and an equaliser could follow late on to deny Liverpool three points.

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

14:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

What is the early team news?

14:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are set to have the same squad that was available to face Wolves on Wednesday, with Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz still out. Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson should return.

Erik ten Hag is likely to return to his strongest team after making changes in midweek. Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho should be available again.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd

14:30 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 5 March.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

12:05 , Michael Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester United which kicks off at 4.30pm.

This Premier League clash of rivals is set to take another turn as United look to complete a league double over the Reds this season having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have been the dominant force for the last few years - it has been seven visits to Anfield without a win for United - with Jurgen Klopp’s men challenging for titles and silverware while the Red Devils underwent several rebuilds.

Erik ten Hag’s appointment in the summer seems to have brought a new level of competency and control to Old Trafford though and Man Utd are on their way back to the top. They ended their trophy drought last week with a victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup before advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as well. In the league they are chasing down Arsenal and Manchester City for the title having already reached the Europa League last-16.

The change in fortunes makes this an interesting encounter as Liverpool - with their solid history at home - should be strong favourites to win but United’s resurgence makes this clash one of the closest affairs in recent times.

Who will come out on top?