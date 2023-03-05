Liverpool FC vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE

The two biggest clubs in English football renew their rivalry in a Premier League blockbuster clash at Anfield. United travel to Merseyside on a high after ending their six-year trophy drought at Wembley last weekend and Erik ten Hag knows all about the importance of this fixture as they bid to inflict more pain on Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side completed a 9-0 aggregate win over United last season but the tables have been turned this season. Ten Hag has overseen a remarkable transformation at Old Trafford and do not under-estimate what finishing above Liverpool means to the club

United can complete a league double this afternoon, having beaten Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford back in August. After Tottenham and Newcastle both lost yesterday, Liverpool can move to within three points of the top four. With kick-off at 4.30pm GMT, follow all the action from Anfield.

Head to head history and results

14:56 , Giuseppe Muro

United had lost three games in a row against Liverpool until August, when Sancho and Rashford struck at a bouncing Old Trafford to give Ten Hag his first Premier League win as boss.

Liverpool wins: 80

Man United wins: 90

Draws: 68

Ten Hag: I didn’t lose any sleep over Ronaldo exit

14:44 , Giuseppe Muro

Speaking ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag has said he did not lose any sleep over Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo left United at the end of November when his contract ended by mutual consent and has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr where he is the highest-paid player in the world.

I had my reasons [for Ronaldo's exit]," Ten Hag said. "They were obvious, and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative outcome. That is always possible in football. But I am not worrying. I sleep well also, even during those nights.

"I have to take decisions in respect of advancing the club and the team. That is my job and that is the responsibility I have -- and I have to stand by those decisions. I have to face the consequences and the impact of my decisions, not only in the short term but also for the longer term.

"Of course, you don't always have a lot of time. In that period I remember we had 10 days so I could consider which choice would be the best. You always have to think strategically. But that is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take."

(PA)

Klopp ‘couldn’t be less interested’ in how United are doing

14:28 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he has not missed facing a competitive Manchester United side but, while he respects counterpart Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution, he “couldn’t be less interested” in their achievements.

United arrive at Anfield on Sunday looking to do the double over their arch-rivals for the first time since January 2016, which was Klopp’s first encounter with them.

And after last season’s 9-0 aggregate win for Liverpool, the tables have turned slightly, with United now in the ascendency and the 23 points amassed post-World Cup the most of any team in the competition, having lost just three of their last 22 league matches and won the Carabao Cup.

Klopp’s side, by contrast, have been struggling all campaign, and while they have steadied the ship with three wins and a draw in their last four league games, third-placed United still have the edge over them heading into the fixture.

“Great, United’s doing well. I didn’t miss them,” said a laughing Klopp as he punched the air at his pre-match press conference.

“I can imagine how annoying it was for the last few years when we were there and everyone was talking about ‘Klopp did this and Klopp is doing that. Outstanding. And they are bringing in young players’. It is really ‘ugh’ (sticking his fingers down his throat).

“They deserve it, they deserve where they are. They won the points, they played good football like all the others as well.

“This is not where we are this year but we were there the last few years and we want to go there again, 100 per cent.

“But apart from that I couldn’t be less interested in what they are doing. I just respect what they do and then I analyse it.”

(Getty Images)

Prediction

14:21 , Giuseppe Muro

United will head to Merseyside bursting with confidence after such a strong run under the celebrated Ten Hag across all competitions and with a trophy already in the bag.

The only question for the Red Devils at the moment is if they can handle the sheer demands of such a busy schedule, with 41 games racked up already this term. That will become 65 if they manage to go all the way in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Martial’s ongoing issues and Eriksen absence aside, they are looking okay on the injury front just at the moment and in the formidable Rashford boast the form player in world football.

Liverpool continue to be racked with inconsistency, though Jurgen Klopp will hope his team are capable of rising to the challenge against their fiercest rivals after gaining something to build on against Wolves.

A 1-1 draw.

Early Liverpool team news

14:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns.

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and Arthur Melo are all still sidelined but Jurgen Klopp confirmed those involved in their midweek 2-0 win over Wolves were “all fine”.

Early Manchester United team news

14:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Erik ten Hag hopes to have Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw back at Anfield.

Sancho and Shaw missed Wednesday’s 3-1 FA Cup win against West Ham United but both players are expected to be fit to return.

Shaw has recovered from a minor knock, while Sancho should be fine to play following illness.

“I think we will have players back,” Erik ten Hag said ahead of the match at Anfield. “Luke Shaw was not available, so we expect him back.

“Sancho was ill, but we will have to wait and see how that develops but I think [he could be available] as well.”

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain out.

(Getty Images)

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4pm - after Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix and Nottingham Forest vs Everton on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

