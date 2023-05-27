Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Women’s Super League latest score and goal updates on final day

(Getty Images)

Manchester United travel to Liverpool on the final day of the season with their Women’s Super League title hopes still alive.

United trail Chelsea by two points in the table and must hope relegation-threatened Reading beat the champions at home.

Marc Skinner’s side, who were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup final two weeks ago, would need to beat Liverpool by at least six goals if Reading draw.

Chelsea know victory against Reading will secure a fourth straight Women’s Super League title, as well as the double.

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League updates

Liverpool: Laws, Koivisto, Gemma Bonner, Matthews, Hinds, van de Sanden, Fahey, Holland, Nagano, Kearns, Stengel

Man Utd: Earps, Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Risa, Zelem, Parris, Toone, Galton, Russo

Liverpool WFC 0 - 0 Manchester United WFC

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:46

Foul by Leah Galton (Manchester United Women).

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:45

Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:45

Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:45

Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:44

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:39

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:36

Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ella Toone.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:36

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:36

Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:35

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:33

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:32

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:31

First Half begins.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

14:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

13:30

