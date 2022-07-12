Liverpool vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Thailand pre-season friendly

Alex McMonnies
·9 min read
02:48 PM

Half-Time: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

The half-time whistle blows. Martial looks a little uneasy, but the rest of the United players look satisfied with their first half efforts in which they blew Liverpool away.

02:46 PM

45+2 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Martial dribbles into the Liverpool area but is dispossessed.

02:46 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Two minutes have been added on in Bangkok. It is nearly the end of a fantastic first half for ten Hag.

02:45 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

It is obviously very early days but this looks a very different Manchester United to the one we saw last season. They have been all over Liverpool throughout the first half.

02:43 PM

43 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Curtis Jones races at goal but gets the shot all wrong and it's easy for de Gea to handle.

02:42 PM

42 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

ten Hag watches on from the dugout. He will be thrilled with the start his new side have made against Liverpool.

02:40 PM

40 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Liverpool have had more of the ball the last few minutes as they attempt to pull one back to end a disastrous first half for them.

02:38 PM

38 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

James Milner takes a long Joel Matip ball down superbly but it's a poor shot which is easily gathered by de Gea.

02:36 PM

36 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Dalot rattles the post from a tight angle, almost making it four to United.

02:34 PM

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Martial's goal was preceded by a water break in which Klopp made ten changes, altering the entire side apart from Alisson in goal. We will bring Liverpool's new starting XI as soon as possible.

02:33 PM

33 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3 - GOAL MARTIAL

It's a third for United who are running riot in ten Hag's first match at the helm. Anthony Martial forces an error, races in on goal and lifts the ball over Alisson.

02:31 PM

31 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 2 - GOAL FRED

Fred doubles United's lead with a delicate chip from the edge of the box after a scramble in the Liverpool penalty area.

02:29 PM

30 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Sancho is fed down the right but Alisson is able to tip the cross away. The ball falls to Fernandes but his shot is blocked.

02:27 PM

28 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

United's forwards are drawing mistakes out of the Liverpool backline. They are not giving them a moment to breathe.

02:26 PM

26 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United are having more of the ball and a well-built attack ends with McTominay striking straight into the hands of Alisson.

02:23 PM

24 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

A mistake from the Liverpool defender allows Sancho through, he pulls it back to Rashford who scuffs his shot. A wasted opportunity to make it two for United.

02:22 PM

22 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

17-year-old Isaac Mabaya wins a corner for Liverpool after running down the right flank and seeing his cross deflected behind.

02:20 PM

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

The chances keep coming as Martial races clear of the Liverpool defence but his cut-back is held by Alisson. It's a very open encounter in Bangkok.

02:18 PM

18 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

United are left open at the back. Tyler Morton and Diaz both strike the post in the space of a minute. A let-off for United.

02:17 PM

16 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Jurgen Klopp's youthful side are struggling to live with United's relentless high press.

02:16 PM

14 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United continue to look on top after going ahead. Rashford ripples the side netting with a low drive.

02:13 PM

12 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 - GOAL SANCHO

Jadon Sancho slots home after a mistake from the Liverpool defender. First blood to United.

02:10 PM

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

With ten minutes gone so far, there have been glimpses of the new Manchester United their fans can expect to see under ten Hag. They have pressed high and caused Liverpool trouble. But Liverpool look dangerous on the counter attack and Luis Diaz sees a powerful shot parried wide by de Gea.

02:08 PM

8 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

Young Liverpool full-back Luke Chambers causes de Gea a bit of bother with a pass across goal that the Spaniard fails to hold on to.

02:06 PM

6 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

An energetic opening here as United look to pen Liverpool in. They have a golden opportunity but Fred is unable to slip Sancho in. The Englishman would have been through.

02:04 PM

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

A cross across goal from the right by Liverpool was deflected away be de Gea. Strong start for Jurgen Klopp's men.

02:02 PM

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

Liverpool have enjoyed much of the possession so far.

02:00 PM

Kick-Off: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

The players take the knee and Liverpool kick us off.

01:57 PM

Teams come out

It's an exciting reception for the two teams in Bangkok: Liverpool sport their new away strip, released early today.

01:52 PM

Klopp on Liverpool's pursuit of Bellingham

He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player (Bellingham).

Well, the only problem with that player.

01:48 PM

Eric Ten Hag names his first starting eleven for Manchester United

Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

01:36 PM

Jurgen Klopp has named his team

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino.

01:32 PM

Good afternoon

Jordan Henderson has insisted there will be no hangover from Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League heartbreak last season.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and League Cup but their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed within the space of a week when they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City before losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the European Cup final.

But Henderson is confident Liverpool will bounce back quickly from the disappointment like they have managed in previous campaigns.

Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2018 but responded by winning the competition the following season and romped to a first Premier League title in 2020 12 months after narrowly missing out to City.

“There’s no need for that - we have had disappointments in the past and we didn’t have hangovers so we have always reacted in the right way,” the Liverpool captain said on the club's pre-season tour of Bangkok. “We still won two trophies last year so it’s not all negative, there were still positives to take out of it.

“It was a fantastic season. Yes, it didn’t end the way we would have liked but that’s football, that’s life, you get on with it and react in the right way and we just want to go again.

“I wouldn’t say it has made us more motivated but you are always motivated to win the biggest trophies. That is why we play. We want to be successful. We want to win things and we managed to win two last year. It didn’t end the way we would like in the other two but we pushed all the way and that is all you can ask for so you move on, you take the positives and improve on the things we can improve on. We have done that for a long period of time and now we just have to keep going, keep pushing.”

Liverpool have brought in Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez in a club record £85 million deal from Benfica this summer and tied Mohamed Salah to a new contract but lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. Henderson admits Mane’s departure is a “big blow” but believes they have the attacking options in Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to compensate for the loss of the Senegal forward.

“Any team that loses Sadio it will be a big blow because he is world class player, for me one of the best forwards in the world, so it’s always going to be difficult losing him,” Henderson said. “But at the same time – we’ve got world class players, especially in the forward line: Luis Diaz, who performed phenomenally well [last season]. Darwin coming in, Bobby’s coming back, so we’ve got world class options. And things move on, change, hopefully we can adapt to that quickly.

“Sadio would be a big miss for anybody. We are sad to see him leave but we wish him all the best. For us, you look at the forward line and it’s still very, very strong. Bobby coming back is a big bonus for us, he was injured for a large part of last season. We have plenty of options for sure, and hopefully we can produce as we have over the last few years.

“Darwin gives us a different option for sure, in the way he plays. He’s settling in really well.”

