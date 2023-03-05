Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United look to continue their brilliant run of form as they travel to face Liverpool this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side arrive at Anfield full of confidence, after winning the Carabao Cup last weekend and then coming from behind in midweek to continue their FA Cup run. A charge at the Premier League title is not yet out of the equation either, though they cannot really afford to lose any ground to Arsenal and Manchester City.

As for Liverpool, the frustrations continue. A win over Wolves last time out has lifted the mood somewhat, but that heavy defeat to Real Madrid is still fresh in the mind and the visit of their big rivals is not something they will be looking forward to.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4pm - after Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix and Nottingham Forest vs Everton on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.