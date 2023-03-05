Liverpool vs Manchester, Premier League live: Score and latest updates from Anfield

liverpool vs manchester united live score premier league 2023 updates - Getty Images/Michael Regan

03:05 PM

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag issue joint plea to fans

By Alex Shaw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag have taken the rare step of releasing a joint statement to condemn "tragedy chanting" ahead of the sides' showdown on Sunday.

Matches between Liverpool and United have been blighted by repeated references to the Hillsborough and Munich tragedies.

The Munich plane crash in 1958 resulted in the death of 23 people, eight of them players. In the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, 97 people lost their lives.

United are part of the Premier League’s working group on tragedy chanting and have also been working closely with Liverpool to try and remove the toxic songs and chants.

Both the Liverpool and Manchester United websites carried joint statements from the two managers ahead of Sunday's clash at Anfield.

Klopp said: “One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no one should ever want to change this. But at the same time when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this. "We do want the noise, we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison it will be so much better for everyone.”

Ten Hag added: "The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the greatest in world football. We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.

"It is unacceptable to use the loss of life - in relation to any tragedy - to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.

"On behalf of myself, our players, and our staff, we ask our fans to focus on supporting the team on Sunday, and representing our club in the right way."

Manchester United and Leeds also released a joint statement following February's match at Elland Road, condemning crowd behaviour after a series of ugly chants which referenced the Munich disaster, and the stabbing of two Leeds supporters in Turkey before a Uefa Cup semi final against Galatasaray back in 2000.