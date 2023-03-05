Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League live: Score and latest updates from Anfield

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England - AP/Jon Super

27 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

The visitors have slowly, but surely played their way more into this. Two good chances arrive in a matter of seconds. The first a Fernandes header after a fine cross from the right, this attempt just goes wide of the right upright. Then Rashford is played through on goal after a peach of a crossfield ball from Luke Shaw. The United man hits it first time and Alisson saves well. Warning signs for the hosts.

25 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

It's Salah vs Martinez on the right - the United defender brings the Liverpool man down with what looks like an arm but the referee doesn't agree and the play runs on.

Liverpool on top, but no real chances yet

Salah's attempt doesn't threaten the United goal - AFP/Paul Ellis

22 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Salah comes into the centre, he finds Robertson on the left whose shot is blocked by the head of Martinez. The ball then end up with the left-back and his dangerous near-post delivery is well cut out by Martinez (again) while under pressure from Nunez.

Liverpool are on top, but need to fashion a clear-cut chance for this current dominance to count...

20 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

United are taking their time on set pieces - clearly trying to slow the game down and play at their pace. Still no real chances for either side.

17 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

United looking a little uncertain at the back as they allow Salah the time and space to bring down the ball on the byline in their own box. Liverpool ultimately fashion a half-chance for Nunez, his attempt is wide, but it wouldn't have counted had it found the back of the net anyway as it was offside.

15 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Liverpool have dominated both territory and possession but De Gea is yet to really be forced into a save. The ball is in the United box, there's a bit of pinball and a mild bit of panic in the visitors' defence, but no shot on target as the ball ends up dribbling out of play.

12 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Fabinho finds Salah on the edge of the box, the Egyptian cuts back onto his trusty left boot before firing over the bar. You'd expect him to do much better there.

Never a half-hearted challenge in this match

Fernandes and Salah go for the ball in Anfield - Shutterstock

8 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

The first Man Utd attack sees the first real save of the match. Antony comes in off the right and shots low with his left boot, forcing his fellow Brazilian Alisson into a good low stop.

Meanwhile, worrying sign for the visitors is that Casemiro looks to be limping, or at least not moving with full freedom.

6 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Man Utd still pegged back in their half as Liverpool press high up the pitch. Robertson earns the hosts a corner. Can they create a chance from this set piece? The answer is no, but Liverpool retain possession and United are yet to really see the ball.

Liverpool fans make their feelings known

Banner at ANfield - PA

4 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

The hosts have started the brighter of the two - they've seen most of the possession and Elliott has a shot blocked on the edge of the area having been fed in by Salah.

2 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

It looks as though Rashford is playing centrally today - Gary Neville is happy with that on Sky commentary. The first heavy challenge of the day has been made as Fred goes in on Elliott. Liverpool earn the free-kick, but it's well dealt with by the visitors' backline.

1 min: Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

They're under way at a raucous Anfield. Liverpool are in their famous red kit while Man Utd are in their away strip of white.

What will this highlight of the fixture list throw up for us today? We're about to find out....

The two teams are out on the pitch

And kick off is moments away.

Erik ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports...

On starting with the same XI as at the Carabao Cup final win...

"It's coincidence - could have played others but we think this is the best line up for this game."

What Man Utd have to do to win today...

"We have to play our best play against an incredibly good team, we like the challenge and will go for it...Every player has to bring his performance and levels an. We know that this team is determined and resilient and expect that today as well."



Chris Bascombe at Anfield...

A fair bit of swagger around from those with United sympathies ahead of the game. Feels like an afternoon in which we will see if United are as close to becoming a title challenger as many believe, or if Liverpool are as far behind as they rebuild as recent performances suggest. No surprise Klopp has reverted to his most experienced midfield duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Slightly surprising Cody Gakpo preferred to Diogo Jota, but in the week Roberto Firmino’s imminent exit was confirmed, what better chance for the Dutchman - a former United target, of course - to show he is the future as the ‘false nine’.

Salah loves scoring against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah hasn't, his own standards, had one of his better campaigns. But he has a good record against Manchester United - the Egyptian has scored more goals for Liverpool against their arch-rivals than any other player in the club's history; he has 10 in his 11 appearances to date, including seven in the last five - and if he can find his scoring boots today that would go a long way to helping the hosts to a vital three points.

Salah loves playing against Manchester United - Getty Images/Michael Regan

When these sides last met...

...there were two very different Manchester Uniteds and Liverpools. The former had had a shocking start to the season and Erik ten Hag was under huge pressure, while it was assumed Liverpool, despite their less than good start to the campaign, would soon get their title challenge up and running.

Seven months on, United are on a high having won their first trophy in six years and with an outside chance of the title, and Liverpool are the team with the question marks hanging over them.

The turnaround at Old Trafford has been remarkable.

"The difference Erik ten Hag has made, rather like Klopp’s arrival at Liverpool, has been astonishing. It has been transformative and it also speaks to another comment Carragher has made when he suggested that clubs do not need multiple transfer windows and time to turn around their fortunes. Instead he argued they sometimes just need the right manager."

READ: Erik ten Hag summons Ferguson as Man Utd try to knock Liverpool off perch again

Erik ten Hag has brought back the feel-good-factor to Manchester United - Getty Images/James Baylis

The two XIs in old-fashioned black and white

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE MAN UTD: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Kelleher.

Cody Gakpo returns to the starting line-up, replacing Diogo Jota up front as one of three changes from the midweek victory over Wolves. Harvey Elliott keeps his place in midfield but fellow teenager Stefan Bajcetic is replaced by captain Jordan Henderson, while Andy Robertson returns at left-back after being rested in midweek.

Cody Gakpo - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

MAN UTD XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Heaton, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho.

The visitors make six changes from the side that defeated West Ham in the FA Cup in midweek. Lisandro Martínez, Marcus Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Raphaël Varane and Luke Shaw all come back in.

Marcus Rashford will be looking to carry on his fine form this afternoon - PA/David Davies

Here be Manchester United

Here's the Liverpool XI

🔴 #LIVMUN TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our line-up to take on Manchester United today 👊

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag issue joint plea to fans

By Alex Shaw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag have taken the rare step of releasing a joint statement to condemn "tragedy chanting" ahead of the sides' showdown on Sunday.

Matches between Liverpool and United have been blighted by repeated references to the Hillsborough and Munich tragedies.

The Munich plane crash in 1958 resulted in the death of 23 people, eight of them players. In the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, 97 people lost their lives.

United are part of the Premier League’s working group on tragedy chanting and have also been working closely with Liverpool to try and remove the toxic songs and chants.

Both the Liverpool and Manchester United websites carried joint statements from the two managers ahead of Sunday's clash at Anfield.

Klopp said: “One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no one should ever want to change this. But at the same time when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this. "We do want the noise, we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison it will be so much better for everyone.”

Ten Hag added: "The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the greatest in world football. We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.

"It is unacceptable to use the loss of life - in relation to any tragedy - to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.

"On behalf of myself, our players, and our staff, we ask our fans to focus on supporting the team on Sunday, and representing our club in the right way."

Manchester United and Leeds also released a joint statement following February's match at Elland Road, condemning crowd behaviour after a series of ugly chants which referenced the Munich disaster, and the stabbing of two Leeds supporters in Turkey before a Uefa Cup semi final against Galatasaray back in 2000.