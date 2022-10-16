Liverpool vs Manchester City live: score and latest updates from Premier League

Tom Ward
·7 min read
Liverpool vs Manchester City live: score and latest updates - AP Photo/Jon Super

04:43 PM

12 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

Firmino has a chance to switch the play to Harvey Elliott but cannot see the pass in time and City's defence slots back into place.

04:42 PM

10 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

Passionate start from Liverpool and their fans as you would expect, but City have had a LOT of the ball in the last few minutes and are sensibly more than happy to play it around and draw the sting.

04:38 PM

6 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

Haaland receives the ball in the centre circle, Gomez tries to challenge him but bounces off. Woof. Erling plays it forward but Cancelo cannot get a cross in.

04:34 PM

4 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

Now Gomez has shoved Foden in the back. Both sides well up for it, as they should be.

04:34 PM

3 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

Corner cleared simply.

Bernardo Silva with a full-bloodied aerial challenge on Robertson, who retaliates by shoving him in the back.

04:33 PM

2 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

City press, there's nowhere for the Liverpool back four to go. Back to the keeper. Alisson has no real options bar the hoof. Liverpool give possession away. But they win it back, play through the press, and Salah is half-through. He crosses. Corner.

04:31 PM

1 mins: Man City 0 Liverpool 0

City in their yellow-green and black horizontal stripe, kick off.

04:30 PM

Brilliant atmosphere

You'll Never Walk Alone fairly belted out by the Anfield faithful. Liverpool will need every bit of help they can get.

04:29 PM

Here's Chris Bascombe

our Merseyside master.

"Ibrahima Konate’s injury means there is yet another defensive reshuffle for Klopp, Joe Gomez tasked with silencing Erling Haaland alongside Virgil Van Dijk.

All eyes will be on the Liverpool formation, where it would appear Mohamed Salah will play a more central role with Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota occupying the wide areas.

For all their brilliance upfront, City can occasionally look vulnerable defensively - the problem being few opponents have possession long enough to test them. Suffice to say Liverpool will need a quick start at Anfield if they are to defy some of the more doomy predictions of a one-sided game."

04:27 PM

Those teams again

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota. Subs: Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Ake, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden. Subs: Grealish, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

04:26 PM

A huge match up

between VVD and Erling Haaland - is that where the game will be decided?

04:15 PM

Van Dijk record

Virgil van Dijk has only lost once at Anfield in his entire career and that was when he played there for Southampton.

How Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool would like to keep that record intact this afternoon.

03:53 PM

Thoughts from the Liverpool camp

Here's Jurgen Klopp:

"This will not be the first time that we have met City this season as we played against them in the FA Community Shield and that was another reminder of their quality – not that we needed it, of course.

"After that game, some pretty ridiculous questions were being asked about Pep, about his team and about Erling Haaland. Not by us, by the way. We knew.

"We knew how well we had had to play to beat them and we knew how good they were. So nothing they have done since then has surprised us in any way. They are a top team with an incredible manager and unbelievable players so it doesn't take a lot of intelligence to work out that they will play brilliant football and get good results.

03:51 PM

Klopp turns to Milner

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the bench for Liverpool this afternoon but the injury he picked up against Arsenal last weekend means he's not fit enough to start. Jurgen Klopp has then turned to his very own swiss-army knife, James Milner, to fill the void.

It's hard not to cast your mind back to last season, where Milner was given a torrid time by Phil Foden in the same fixture. He will need to produce better this time against what is an even more lethal City attacking line.

03:45 PM

Pre-match thoughts from the City camp

Here's what Kevin de Bruyne had to say in the build-up to a huge afternoon at Anfield:

“We have started the season really well, so our focus is on our performance and to try to ensure that we continue our good form.

“We will do what we always do which is focus on ourselves. You have to be on the top of your game in any Premier League match to win and it will be no different on Sunday.

“The level in the Premier League is so high and this is only increasing every season. If you drop your level and you don’t play to your best, you don’t win games. It is as simple as that.

“We are proud of our consistency, but it takes so much hard work on the training ground every day to maintain this standard. I hope we can continue it.

“In these kinds of games, you have to be strong in defence and take your opportunities when you get them. That is exactly what we will try to do.”

03:42 PM

Experience from Guardiola

Pep Guardiola appears to have opted for for a slightly more compact XI this afternoon, with both Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez left out while Bernardo Silva pushes forward to compete the forward line alongside Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Rodri, De Bruyne and Gündogan are an exepericed midfield three for what Guardiola knows will be a huge test for his side in spite of Liverpool's slow start to the season.

03:34 PM

Man City team and subs

03:32 PM

Liverpool team and subs

03:21 PM

Will Haaland prove the difference yet again?

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is so good that he shines even when doing nothing.

Haaland has been sensational since joining Manchester City in the summer, scoring 20 goals in just 13 appearances for the Premier League champions.

The Norwegian has bagged three hat-tricks and has also weighed in with three assists.

Yet it is not just these numbers that have impressed City manager Guardiola, but the work the 22-year-old does during the long periods in games when he sees little of the ball.

Guardiola said: "I've been really surprised at his mentality. We knew his skills, but not how he behaves in bad moments, in the situations when he's not involved for 20 minutes.

"He's never out of the game, he's always focused. It is difficult to score a goal when you don't touch the ball, when you are not involved in the feelings, but always he has that belief and he is involved in the process.

"He is always thinking, 'I will have a chance, I will arrive, I will have the moment, I will score a goal'. He's never disconnected, even when not being involved much.

"Now he is involved more than in the beginning, but even when he is not involved, he is never disconnected up here. That is the most important thing."

Haaland was rested for the first time since joining City for the midweek draw against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League but is poised to return for Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

Guardiola expects plenty more to come from the forward although he anticipates there will be tough times too.

He said: "When a player arrives always I expect the best, always I thought this guy would score goals.

"So far the numbers are unbelievable and the important thing is he's playing regularly. He's not had to stop, as happened last season, unfortunately, for Borussia Dortmund.

"But he came for many years and he's just arrived - two or three months.

"He can improve but many bad moments are coming. In that moment it is just, 'OK, go for the next one'."

