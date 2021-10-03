Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool top the table (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool look to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League as they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds drew 3-3 in a thriller with Brentford on Saturday and it meant they topped the table after Chelsea and Manchester United lost their matches.

Jurgen Klopp admitted post-match that his side did have problems: “Well it’s not so difficult [to analyse the match] because the struggles we had were obvious and the good things we did were obvious as well.

“With the ball we were really exceptional I found, because they have a really good set up for defending, tricky, we deal really with that, created incredible chances we were really in the game in these parts.

“When the ball was in the air, then we had our problems and we couldn’t solve that.”

Klopp will be hoping they have fixed the issues heading into the City match and here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the game can be streamed on the website and app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

LIV - Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Liverpool - 15/8

Draw - 12/5

City - 11/8

Prediction

Both sides have the potential to end the round top of the table and they have both had similar starts to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s men do have the home advantage but City have the firepower to cause an upset. The two top clubs are performing well and so they will come away with a point. Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City.