Liverpool vs Man City live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in the Premier League’s glamour tie.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to match previous heights this season, these are two-era defining teams meeting at Anfield and any victor would be making quite the statement.

The temptation of course would be to suggest that City have too much for Liverpool’s defence but Klopp’s success has been built on overcoming the odds and they certainly impressed during a 7-1 win away at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Any meeting between the two is a spectacle and it is a rare time Guardiola’s side are fully expected to claim all three points on Merseyside, so it’ll be interesting to see how they deal with that.

Here’s how to watch the action...

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports ULTRA HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm BST before a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

