Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League fixture online

Liverpool face Manchester City in a potential Premier League title decider at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp takes on Pep Guardiola for what could be the final time in England.

Klopp and Guardiola’s rivalry has been one of the defining aspects of the Premier League in recent seasons with both clubs battling for the title until the final day of the season in 2019 and 2022.

With Klopp set to leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign, the Reds are once again challenging Guardiola’s side in the title race and lead the champions by one point in the table.

City have only won at Anfield once under Guardiola, and that was without a crowd in the Covid-19 season, while Arsenal will want a draw and for both of their title rivals to drop points.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will be kicking off at the unusual time of 3:45pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.

While televised matches on Sunday usually start at either 2pm or 4:30pm, with the later slot typically used for broadcasting the weekend’s standout fixture, it is believed the kick-off time was brought forward following a recommendation from local safety groups. You can read more on why the kick-off time has changed, here.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 3pm - or after Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

Team news

Mohamed Salah is back for Liverpol after he returned from a hamstring injury in midweek, but he may have to start from the bench. Ibrahima Konate came off injured in the 5-1 winover Sparta Prague and will be assessed, as will Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson all remain out, which means Caoimhin Kelleher will remain in goal.

Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, while Jeremy Doku picked up a fresh problem in midweek and could miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez; Haaland

Odds

Liverpool: 19/10

Draw: 13/5

Manchester City: 5/4

Prediction

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City