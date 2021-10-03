Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are riding a wave of momentum as they welcome champions Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side demolished Porto 5-1 in midweek and currently sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League table, having won four and drawn twice so far this campaign.

City will almost certainly provide their toughest test, with Pep Guardiola’s side proving themselves as title favourites once again with victory over Chelsea last weekend.

The champions did suffer a setback in Paris during the week, though, losing 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain as Lionel Messi’s moment of magic settled an absorbing contest.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the game can be streamed on the website and app.

Confirmed line-ups

LIV - Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Liverpool - 15/8

Draw - 12/5

City - 11/8

Prediction

Both sides have the potential to end the round top of the table and they have both had similar starts to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s men do have the home advantage but City have the firepower to cause an upset. The two top clubs are performing well and so they will come away with a point. Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City.