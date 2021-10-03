Liverpool vs Man City: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, line-ups, h2h results, odds

Liverpool face Manchester City in an eagerly-anticipated heavyweight Premier League showdown this weekend.

Sunday afternoon’s contest at Anfield pits the early season leaders against the defending champions, though only a point separates the two clubs in first and second place after just six games of the 2021/22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s prolific Liverpool remain undefeated and are scoring goals for fun, though questions have been raised over their defensive nous after a wild 3-3 draw at Brentford last weekend, which was followed by a thumping 5-1 win over FC Porto in the Champions League.

City, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back quickly after their Lionel Messi-inspired 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Domestically, Pep Guardiola’s men quickly brushed aside the disappointment of being held to a very rare goalless home draw by Southampton, inflicting a first defeat of the season on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge courtesy of Gabriel Jesus’ second-half finish.

Despite it still being so early in the campaign, this fixture could nonetheless still have a sizeable say in the development of a much closer title race.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The game will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

TV channel: The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via Sky Go.

Liverpool vs Man City team news

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was ruled out due to an adductor issue.

Alexander-Arnold missed Tuesday’s 5-1 win over FC Porto and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will not be available to face City at Anfield.

It means James Milner is set to continue at right-back.

Long-term absentee Harvey Elliott (ankle) is obviously still sidelined, as is midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is still struggling with a calf problem.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (thigh) is not expected back until after the upcoming October international break and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has a calf injury.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden, Jesus, Grealish

Liverpool vs Man City prediction

Man City ran riot in a 4-1 triumph on Merseyside back in February, a statement moment as they went on to ease to Premier League title glory.

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in six straight games for only the third time in club history, though Klopp has faced questions over their defending despite the return of Virgil van Dijk this term.

City, meanwhile, have conceded just once in their opening six Premier League games and that was back on opening day.

You get the feeling that it could be any score when these two attacking powerhouses go head to head, but we’ll plump for an entertaining draw that, as ever, won’t be short on drama and talking points.

Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League

Liverpool wins: 20

Man City wins: 11

Draws: 17

Betting odds and tips

Liverpool to win: 9/5

Draw: 12/5

Man City to win: 7/5

2-2 draw: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

