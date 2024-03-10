Liverpool vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool and Manchester City are both looking to go top of the Premier League in a huge clash at Anfield later today.

Arsenal’s win over Brentford on Saturday has put pressure on both sides.

It will be the last time two era-defining managers in Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola square off in a League they have transformed over the years.

The Reds lead the way by a point and welcomed back Mohamed Salah for their win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League earlier this week. City, meanwhile, warmed up for this one with a routine win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

City do not boast a good record at Anfield and will surely need to win to keep the title race in their hands. Klopp’s side, however, are riding the crest of a wave right now as he looks to depart having added a second title to his stunning list of achievements.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Man City is scheduled for a 3.45pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 10 March, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT ahead of a 3.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

Liverpool vs Man City team news

While Liverpool welcomed back Salah having been boosted by the return of Darwin Nunez last weekend, the midweek game served up a blow. Ibrahima Konate was forced off in the Czech capital and Klopp has confirmed the defender’s fitness remains uncertain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip are all injured.

City, meanwhile, are not believed to be carrying any fresh injury concerns. Jack Grealish will miss the game and is not expected back until after the international break later this month. Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes will both be assessed before the game.

Konate came off against Sparta Prague (Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Man City prediction

If there’s one team to beat Liverpool at Anfield this season, it is surely City. Still, they do not boast a good record there and the return of Salah is a huge boost for the hosts.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 108

Draws: 57

Man City wins: 60

Liverpool vs Man City latest odds

Liverpool to win: 21/10

Draw: 13/5

Man City to win: 23/20

