Liverpool vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City face Liverpool on Sunday as the champions aim to fend off another of their rivals for the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Chelsea last weekend in an impressive performance but lost momentum during the week after suffering a 2-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Guardiola insisted, though, that the result would not negatively impact his players heading into today’s match.

He told BT Sport: “Now we’re going to eat good tonight, we’re going to drink a glass of wine, we’re going to recover and prepare for the game on Sunday [against Liverpool].”

Liverpool come into the fixture full of confidence after thrashing Porto, with Curtis Jones enjoying a standout performance in midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 4 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the game can be streamed on the website and app.

Confirmed line-ups

LIV - Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Liverpool - 15/8

Draw - 12/5

City - 11/8

Prediction

Both sides have the potential to end the round top of the table and they have both had similar starts to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s men do have the home advantage but City have the firepower to cause an upset. The two top clubs are performing well and so they will come away with a point. Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City.