Liverpool vs Man City player ratings: Alisson endures nightmare on dream day for Phil Foden
Liverpool
Alisson – 2: Palmed a Sterling shot to Gundogan – who capitalised by scoring – early in the second half. Then made multiple mistakes trying to play the ball out later in the game, leading to City's second and third goals. Could, perhaps, have done better with Foden's powerful strike.
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4: Was beaten by Sterling twice in key moments: ahead of City's penalty and for Gundogan's goal.
Fabinho – 5: Committed a somewhat naive foul on Sterling to give away a penalty.
Jordan Henderson – 5: Another admirable effort at centre-back from the midfielder, given the circumstances, until Foden outfought him for City's second goal.
Andy Robertson – 3: Unusually anonymous for the hosts and three goals came down his side.
Thiago – 5: Booked very early on for a tackle on Gundogan. Was competent but not influential.
Georginio Wijnaldum – 6: Put in a mature performance. Liverpool's best performer – though that doesn't count for much in this case.
Curtis Jones – 6: Not fazed at all by the occasion. Went very close for the Reds before being substituted on 67 minutes.
Mohamed Salah – 6: Winger again looked to be lacking a cutting edge, until he got the better of Dias to win Liverpool's penalty – which he slammed home with authority.
Roberto Firmino – 6: Tested Ederson well with a fantastic half-volley from the edge of the City box in the first half.
Sadio Mane – 5: Far from his most lethal here.
Substitutes: Milner – 5; Shaqiri – 5; Tsimikas – N/A.
Manchester City
Ederson – 6: Kicked the ball straight to Mane in the first couple of minutes but quelled any nerves with some fine claims and saves as the match wore on.
Joao Cancelo – 6: Little to criticise in the case of the right-back.
John Stones – 6: Comfortable and confident throughout.
Ruben Dias – 5: A routine afternoon for the centre-back until he made a rare error to allow Salah through on goal – before fouling the winger to give away a penalty.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6: Tidy enough display from the left-back.
Rodri – 6: Composed showing at the base of City's midfield.
Ilkay Gundogan – 8: Missed a first-half penalty but showed tremendous character and quality to respond by scoring twice in the second half. Displayed a phenomenal sense of positioning.
Bernardo Silva – 7: Was moved up top alongside Foden after the break, at which point the midfielder's effectiveness increased. Provided a delightful chipped assist for City's third goal.
Riyad Mahrez – 7: Menacing on the right wing with his drive, dribbling and deliveries.
Phil Foden – 8: Deployed as a false No. 9, the youngster struggled to make much of an impact on the game in the first half. A second-half formation change allowed the midfielder to come into his own, though, and he showed great strength and quality to assist City's second goal before scoring with a powerful effort late on.
Raheem Sterling – 8: Saw plenty of the ball and terrorised Alexander-Arnold, beating the defender ahead of City's penalty and for Gundogan's goal.
Substitutes: Jesus – 7.
