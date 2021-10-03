Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action live as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League fixture.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in six games and sat top of the table heading into the weekend, however, the head coach insisted that they are only the first steps in a long and hard-fought race to regain the title. “I'm not too much interested in a start or whatever, I just want to play the best season we can play,” he said. “For that, I don't draw any line under a specific part of the season and say then, 'So far, so good.' It is so far, so good but just a few games in, so let's carry on, please." Nevertheless, the Reds are riding a wave of momentum, having thrashed Porto 5-1 in the Champions League, even if they will have to make do without Trent Alexander-Arnold this afternoon.

Liverpool boast a great record against Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield and, while City enjoyed a narrow victory over title rivals Chelsea last weekend, a 2-0 defeat against PSG in midweek drained some of the champions’ momentum. They remain favourites to defend their Premier League crown, though, having recovered well from their opening day defeat against Tottenham, with four wins out of their last five. Ahead of today’s match, Guardiola credited Klopp’s management as one of the reasons for his own success. “Jurgen Klopp's teams helped me to be a better manager,” he said. “He put me on another level; to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business." Follow all the latest updates below:

LIV - Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:47 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: And that’s followed by another big chance! Lloris’ clearance beats the Villa back line and suddenly Kane is through on goal. He takes it to his left but can’t beat Martinez with the angle narrowing.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

87 mins: Big chance for Spurs to finish the game off! Son breaks clear and plays in Kane, before the striker plays a brilliant, reverse back heel to find Lo Celso in space. The Argentine beats Martinez but Mings gets back superbly to clear the ball off the line!

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:43 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Emerson plays an inviting ball across the box after good work from Lucas, but Kane is a yard short as it drifts wide.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:41 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Hojbjerg wins the ball back well from Luiz in midfield before Kane slips in Son on the right. The forward gets to the byline but his pull-back evades everyone.

Spurs continue to come forward as Lo Celso curls a left-footed effort wide of goal.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:39 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: Villa come down the other end and force a corner, which Spurs scramble clear at the front post.

Dean Smith makes his second change as Bertrand Traore replaces Hause.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:38 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: Kane stands up Konsa on the edge before cutting onto his right and firing a shot back across goal. It is dragged just wide of the post as the striker looks for his first Premier League goal of the season.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:37 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Save! Targett’s volleyed cross finds Ings in the box, but the ball doesn’t sit up for the striker on his right and he has to cut inside onto his left. In the end his shot is weak and comfortably saved by Lloris.

Liverpool vs Man City confirmed line-ups

15:35 , Karl Matchett

Teams confirmed for this afternoon’s big game:

No Trent Alexander-Arnold still for Liverpool, and Diogo Jota remains in the side over Roberto Firmino. City start Gabriel Jesus in attack, with Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez among those missing out.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:33 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: Great tackle from Dier. Ings slipped in Watkins inside the box but the Spurs defender got back to make the challenge.

Nuno then makes his first change of the afternoon as Lo Celso replaces Ndombele in the Spurs midfield.

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

“You’re not singing anymore” is the chant from the home fans.

There were less than three minutes between the two goals.

GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa (LUCAS 70’)

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

An immediate response from Tottenham! Son is again the provider, this time down the left, after he beat Kortney Hause and squared for Lucas to tap in at the back post. Brilliant from Son.

Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Emi Buendia is on for the visitors, replacing Ramsey.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa (WATKINS 67’)

15:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Villa are level! The were starting to increase the pressure and find the equaliser as he tucks home Targett’s cross at the near post. It was good refereeing from Chris Kavanagh after he played advantage on a foul on Ramsey. Ings slipped in Targett who drilled the ball across the face and Watkins got between Dier and Lloris to score his first of the season.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:23 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: Cash launches a long throw into the Spurs box which causes some uncertainty, before Ramsey’s shot is blocked by Dier and goes out for another corner.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Brilliant from Ndombele. He turns away from a couple of Villa defenders before stepping inside onto his left foot and firing a shot at goal. Martinez gets down to his right to make the low stop.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:19 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Save! Dier plays a long ball over the top which finds Son down the left. The South Korean is able to carry the ball into the box before he is denied by Martinez at his near post.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Cash drags an ambitious effort from 25 yards out wide of goal - he scored his first Premier League goal a couple of weeks ago but his shooting has to be much better to add to his tally.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Close! Villa play themselves into trouble and Kane finds himself in space in the right channel. His low cross is cut out by Hause at the front post with Son waiting for the tap-in just behind him.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Son fires another effort over the bar after a flowing move from Spurs that went from back to front.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:12 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: Save! Son skips around the left hand side of the Villa defence and fires the ball across the face, which Emerson reaches before shooting at goal. Martinez makes the diving stop before Emerson then tees up Son at the back post, but the forward can’t keep his effort down.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Spurs have yet to get going in this half while Villa look threatening on the break and have worked the ball into a couple of promising positions so far.

McGinn was the latest example but his pull back towards Ings was behind the striker.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Villa win the ball back through Targett before McGinn leads the break. Skipp first hooks clear as Ings shaped to shoot in the box before Romero blocked a Targett shot that looked on target.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: We’re back underway in north London!

No changes at the break for either team.

Half time: Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:52 , Jamie Braidwood

It hasn’t been a classic, but Nuno won’t care if his side can maintain their lead in the second half. Spurs started slowly but were rewarded for an improved 10-minute spell as Hojbjerg placed an accurate strike into the back of the net following good work from Son, who has been their best player in the opening 45 minutes.

Villa have been able to sustain their attacks through their high press but have yet to trouble Lloris. Ings and Watkins have been quiet and the closest they have came has been through McGinn’s volley from the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Villa continued to press for an equaliser in the closing moments of the half, but Spurs again stood strong when dealing with the crosses into the box.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Close! Tottenham again head clear but the ball only lands as far as McGinn on the edge of the box. The Scotland international controls the ball and unleashes a volley as it sits up, which whistles just past Lloris’ post.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:44 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Luiz’s in-swinging corner is poor and is headed clear, before Spurs also clear Cash’s long throw.

From the second phase Villa cross the ball and Hojbjerg slices his clearance out for another corner.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Close! McGinn flights a superb ball over the top for Targett, who brings it down in the box. Emerson gets back to make a last-ditch challenge as Lloris came out to make the block, and all three players collided after the full-back had put the ball out of play.

Targett receives some treatment but everyone appears to be ok.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:39 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: A loose header from Skipp releases Ings before the Spurs midfielder slides in to stop the break.

Skipp is shown a yellow card for the challenge.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:36 , Jamie Braidwood

33 mins: Villa are finding space out wide when they work the ball out wide to their wing-backs. Targett’s low ball is put behind by Skipp, before Lucas clears the inswinging free kick.

Villa have been below-par so far and are yet to have a shot on target.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Kane keeps his effort on target but it’s a comfortable save for Martinez to make.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Reguilon does well to skip past Cash and spark a Spurs break. The ball is worked inside to Kane, who is brought down from behind by Ramsey. The Villa midfielder is booked and it gives Spurs a chance from 30 yards or so.

Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Villa work a short corner to McGinn on the edge of the box but the midfielder’s shot is blocked.

It is great to see teams like Villa looking to be creative from set-piece opportunities, even if that one didn’t quite work out.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Aston Villa (HOJBJERG 27’)

14:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs had been improving and now take the lead! Hojbjerg won the ball back on the halfway line and slipped in Son on the right. The forward cut back and found Hojbjerg on the edge of the box. The midfielder picked his spot from the edge of the area and curled his effort into the far corner. Great finish.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Close! Kane steps over a free kick on the halfway line and spots Martinez off his line. The striker’s shot from distance looked on target but Martinez got back to claw the ball clear!

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Son beats Cash on the left and weaves into the box - but his pass across the area is cut out by Hause and Villa can clear.

Kane then fires well over from 25 yards.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Watkins stands up Romero on the left channel but the defender steps across and wins the tackle well.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: That’s a bit better from Spurs. Son’s diagonal run into the box is found by Moura but the forward’s shot is blocked by Konsa, before Martinez collects a cross aimed towards Kane.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Villa press Tottenham high up the pitch but the hosts are able to escape through Emerson. The full back had space to run into but is denied by a tackle from Ings, who did well to track back.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Harry Kane has just four touches to his name so far. Lucas is the latest to fire the ball forward but Konsa steps across to intercept it.

We’ve yet to have our first shot and at the other end, Ings has been equally isolated and has touched the ball just twice.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:13 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Son goes down under a challenge from McGinn and is slow to get up. The forward is limping heavily but has remained on the pitch.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: A decent move from Villa breaks down after a heavy touch from McGinn leads to a foul on Emerson. The midfielder had Targett out to his left on the overlap but was unable to get the ball under control.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Tottenham are struggling to advance the ball or keep possession in these opening stages. Ndombele is playing ahead of the midfield pair of Hojbjerg and Skipp, who are sitting in a two.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Villa have settled nicely and Watkins draws a foul from Hojbjerg following a smart turn in midfield. Nothing comes out it as Villa take it short.

Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: An unconvincing start from Cristian Romero, who gives the ball away with his first two touches of the ball. Villa are pressing high, as they did at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

Kick off! Tottenham 0-0 Aston Villa

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Can hosts find attacking spark?

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Kane may come into this game with a good record against today’s opponents, but Tottenham are bottom of the league so far this season when it comes to shots and expected goals.

Tottenham’s totals of 57 shots and 5.6 xG were the lowest of all 20 teams after six games played - Nuno Espirito Santo’s side need to improve those dismal statistics today.

Kick-off is coming up shortly!

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Last time out

13:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa spoiled Tottenham’s first game back in front of home fans when they came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the end of last season.

Ollie Watkins scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season to seal the win, which for Tottenham was marred over the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane’s future.

Tottenham had won the previous six meetings between the sides, however, and Kane has scored seven goals in his nine appearances against Villa before today.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Nuno responds to pressure talk

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Xisco Munoz may have become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season, but the former Watford boss was thought to be behind both Steve Bruce and Nuno Espirito Santo in the sack race.

Nuno has come under fire following Tottenham’s three consecutive defeats in the Premier League and the manner of his side’s performance in the north London derby.

He said this week: “The criticism is normal. Everybody knows how this industry works. When you don’t play good, when you don’t perform and results don’t go your way, criticism is something you have to deal with. We understand it and it’s up to us to react and change it.

“I’m not worried about the judgement. What I’m worried about is how we can play better. The judgement, the criticism and the opinion is all part of the game and we have to deal with that. That doesn’t interfere with the way we work. It can only distract us. My focus is on how we can improve.”

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Battle of the England strikers

13:21 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re set for a battle of England strikers today, as Harry Kane faces Ollie Watkins before joining up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming October internationals.

Watkins has yet to hit the target this season but Southgate has been impressed enough with the 25-year-old’s performances to include the striker in his 23-man group. Watkins certainly carried a threat in Villa’s away displays at Chelsea and United, and should have really got on the scoresheet.

Kane, on the other hand, is also looking for his first goal of the Premier League season but was boosted by his hat-trick in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

Meanwhile, Danny Ings will be out to prove that his England days are not over. The former Southampton striker scored in each of his first two appearances for Villa in August but is yet to hit the net since.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Can Nuno solve midfield dilemma?

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs were simply overran in midfield at the Emirates last weekend with Nuno Espirito Santo coming in for considerable criticism for how much space Arsenal were allowed in central areas.

Nuno has shuffled his pack and has fielded a new three-man line-up today, with Hojbjerg, Skipp and Ndombele playing together for the first time this season.

The Portuguese will be looking for better balance and the stability that Hojbjerg and Skipp provided in those early victories - while Ndombele will look to carry the ball forward and link up with Tottenham’s attackers that were often left isolated at the Emirates.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Team news

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Three changes for Tottenham from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, with Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp in for Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez and Dele Alli.

Aston Villa are unchanged from their 1-0 win at Manchester United, with Kortney Hause keeping his place after scoring a late winner last weekend.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Team news

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Hause, Mings; Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J.Ramsey, Targett; Ings, Watkins

Today's team news is in! pic.twitter.com/dtmO8UsqqO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 3, 2021

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Some news regarding Tottenham’s Bryan Gil: The 20-year-old has been called up to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the October internationals as an injury replacement for Marcos Llorente.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Team news

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns heading into this one, but it is a matter of selection decisions for Nuno. Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had extremely difficult games at the Emirates last weekend so they could be replaced by Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp.

Axel Tuanzebe looks set to return to the Aston Villa squad but is not expected to force his way into the starting line-up following Smith’s side’s impressive defensive display at Old Trafford. Villa are still without Trezeguet, Leon Bailey, Morgan Sanson and Keinan Davis due to injuries.