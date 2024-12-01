Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Manchester City – LIVE!

Liverpool today host Man City in a huge game at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds currently lead the way by eight points and could extend that a stunning 11 if they can beat the champions at Anfield, which would surely put them in cruise control of the title race even at this relatively early stage of the season.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a remarkable time of things since replacing the iconic Jurgen Klopp and saw his side make light work of Real Madrid on Wednesday night. If they can repeat that here, it would be perhaps the biggest statement of intent possible with nearest rival Arsenal also nine points off the pace.

City, meanwhile, are in a state of crisis. Five defeats on the bounce followed by a draw at Feyenoord after leading 3-0, which would have felt like another loss. Pep Guardiola has never been on a six-game winless run before in his career and has already conceded that defeat today would spell an end to hopes of a fifth consecutive title. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Man City latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 4pm GMT; Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Ibrahima Konate injured

Man City team news: Ruben Dias could return

Prediction: Liverpool to win

Standard Sport prediction

14:05 , Matt Verri

While City’s slump surely cannot continue for much longer given the quality available, Liverpool will be licking their lips.

Boasting a good record against their rivals at Anfield anyway, a home win looks the most likely outcome.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Man City team news

13:54 , Matt Verri

Manchester City hope to today welcome Ruben Dias back

The defender returned to the bench for Tuesday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League as the crisis continued for Pep Guardiola.

Dias could offer City some welcome defensive cover. Guardiola has admitted his team are “fragile” and the Portugal international has missed the last three games, so his return should help shore things up.

John Stones is a major doubt after missing the Feyenoord game, while Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and Rodri are long-term absentees.

Such is the importance of the game, perhaps Kevin De Bruyne could be afforded his first start in weeks after making cameo appearances off the bench recently. Jeremy Doku remains a doubt, too.

Speaking before the game, Guardiola refused to be drawn on the chances of welcoming injured players back.

“We’ll see today. Today we will see,” he told a press conference on Friday.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Liverpool team news

13:47 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have lost Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley to injury for a number of weeks.

The duo both sustained knocks during Wednesday's 2-0 over Real Madrid in the Champions League as their remarkable start to the season continued.

Konate appeared to have been in significant pain when requiring treatment at the end of the victory over the European champions, and has reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the year, while Bradley had to come off towards the end of the game itself and is now also not expected to return before 2025.

“It is never a good sign if players,” revealed the Reds boss on Thursday.

“Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn’t walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played. He should have made a round [of the pitch] and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn’t so that’s not a good sign.”

Slot, however, has been handed a boost in regards to vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker are not expected to be involved for the visit of the champions, who trail Liverpool by eight points.

Liverpool predicted lineup: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City

13:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa, which kicks off at 1.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

13:33 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester City!

It’s a huge afternoon in the Premier League, as Liverpool look to take further control of the title race and City attempt to put an end to their miserable run of form.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4pm GMT from Anfield!