Liverpool 1-0 Man City LIVE! Alexander-Arnold goal - Community Shield match stream, latest score updates today

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE!

English football’s two best sides renew hostilities in the Community Shield this afternoon as the 2022/23 season curtain-raiser heads to Leicester. The Women’s Euros final taking place at Wembley tomorrow means the fixture has been moved to the King Power Stadium, home of the current holders.

It is only two months since City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point on the final day for the second time after another thrilling title race, while the Reds triumphed in the FA Cup semi-final meeting. Pep Guardiola’s side have won back-to-back friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich, while Liverpool’s pre-season campaign has been decidedly mixed, with a drubbing by Manchester United followed by wins over Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig and another loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

Plenty of attention will be on Erling Haaland, who starts for City, though direct comparisons with Darwin Nunez will have to wait at least initially as the Reds’ new front man is named among the substitutes. Liverpool are chasing their 16th Community Shield triumph, while City have lifted the trophy on six previous occasions. Follow the action live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Liverpool vs Man City latest news

GOAL! Alexander-Arnold opens the scoring

How to watch: ITV

Liverpool team news: Nunez on the bench; Firmino starts

Man City team news: Haaland starts alongside Grealish and Mahrez

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man City

17:29 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Mahrez has Haaland make a run in behind, but once again City’s new signing is ignored. Hasn’t got any service.

Alexander-Arnold fires a long pass to Diaz, who brings it down and does a few kick-ups as he drives forward. Why not.

17:27 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Liverpool have been by far the better team - City well off the pace in the opening 25 minutes or so.

They could, and maybe should, be level though! Mahrez slides the pass through to De Bruyne, can’t find the near post from a tight angle.

Story continues

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City | Trent Alexander-Arnold 21'

17:24 , Matt Verri

LIVERPOOL TAKE THE LEAD!

Fully deserved too. Thiago pings it out to Salah, he plays it back to Alexander-Arnold just inside the box.

The right-back whips it towards the back post, takes a slight flick off Ake and flies into the far corner off the post.

17:22 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Quick throw-in from Salah and Henderson is away down the right. Whips a low cross into the box, Ederson gets a crucial touch to prevent Diaz from having a tap-in.

It’s then messy outside the box, players flying into the challenges. Free-kick City.

17:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: City starting to find their rhythm now, Liverpool have barely had a touch for the last couple of minutes.

Hasn’t led to any chances though for City, and Haaland hasn’t really had a sniff. Liverpool stay in a solid shape and eventually it’s a wayward pass out to Cancelo.

17:17 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Robertson should really go better.

Big smile from Klopp after a lovely move from Liverpool. Salah lays it back to Alexander-Arnold, clips a deep cross into the back post. Robertson completely free, has players in the six-yard box but goes for goal himself. Header into the side-netting from a tight angle.

17:15 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Handball in midfield and Liverpool have a free-kick. Fairway out and relatively central, not an ideal position. Robertson takes, headed out.

City try to break, but De Bruyne this time handles the ball and the chance goes.

17:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Bit more possession now for City as Liverpool sit off. That is until Walker drifts into an offside position, Rodri floats it out to him anyway and the flag goes up.

Haaland has had his first chance to run with the ball, shrugged off a challenge and played it out nicely to Grealish.

17:10 , Matt Verri

8 mins: City’s passing has not got going at all. Not often you say that. Ederson with a wayward clip out wide and Liverpool win it back.

Cancelo pounces on a loose ball though and City can bring it forward. De Bruyne goes for goal from the edge of the box, deflected behind for a corner.

He’ll take it too - Ake flicks the header wide.

17:07 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Haaland makes the run in behind, would have been in if De Bruyne’s pass had gone through. It doesn’t.

The Belgian then wins a free-kick, not his best though and it flies over Haaland, over everyone and out for a goal-kick.

Frantic start at the King Power!

17:06 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Confident start from Liverpool. They break up the right, Henderson whips a decent cross in. Rodri should deal with it, doesn’t and it runs through to Diaz. He has time to take a touch but his shot is also blocked.

Liverpool swiftly back on the attack though, Salah looking really lively. Skips past Cancelo, into the box and fires into the side-netting. That’s really poor from Cancelo.

17:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Liverpool dominating possession in the opening moments, Thiago has a shot from outside the box but it’s blocked.

Adrian a bit rushed as the ball comes back to him, not particularly convincing. Hasn’t had much football at all since joining the Reds.

KICK-OFF!

17:02 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the King Power!

16:59 , Matt Verri

Just as well they got out a bit early - handshakes aplenty. Ian Rush among those making their way down the line of players. One of the mascots goes for a handshake and doesn’t get one. Tough scenes.

Pretty much time to get underway.

16:55 , Matt Verri

Big smiles and handshakes in the tunnel, very friendly between the sets of players. Thiago and Rodri having a long conversation - both will be intending to see lots of the ball over the couple of hours.

Teams are out onto the pitch!

16:51 , Matt Verri

Community Shield is a trophy that Klopp hasn’t been able to get his hands on since arriving in England. Liverpool last won it in 2006.

Manchester City won it in 2018 and 2019 - three years since that last success seems a long time by their standards!

Kick-off in 15 minutes!

16:44 , Matt Verri

Nunez will “definitely” play a role

16:39 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp confirms Darwin Nunez will “definitely” come off the bench and get some minutes.

Can expect plenty of changes from both sides during the match - only a week to go until the Premier League season starts but fitness levels certainly not at their peak yet.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Goals, goals, goals

16:36 , Matt Verri

9 - Both teams have scored in eight of the last nine meetings between Man City and Liverpool in all competitions, including each of the last five in a row. In the three games between the sides last season, both teams scored at least twice each time (2-2, 2-2, 3-2). Glut. pic.twitter.com/8GYsv0zais — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 30, 2022

City to do it again?

16:29 , Matt Verri

Man City favourites to win this evening... and favourites to lift the Premier League title.

They’ve done it in four of the last five seasons and with a strong transfer window strengthening the squad, it would be no surprise if they were lifting the trophy in May once again.

Latest Premier League odds:

Manchester City City 4/7

Liverpool 11/5

Chelsea 13/1

Tottenham 14/1

Via Betfair.

(AP)

Firmino in the side

16:25 , Matt Verri

Roberto Firmino has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, with his Liverpool future seeming uncertain.

But Jurgen Klopp has made it clear how important the Brazilian is to the squad, and he now starts today.

“Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team,” Klopp said earlier this week.

“Everything looks really good and I am absolutely fine. For me, no doubt about his quality, so yes, he is essential for us.”

(Getty Images)

Liverpool in the building!

16:15 , Matt Verri

Arrived and ready 💪 pic.twitter.com/0jDpChfvpd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2022

16:09 , Matt Verri

Big team news for City is that Haaland starts, he’ll get the chance to test himself up against Van Dijk. Grealish and Mahrez start alongside him, with De Bruyne and Bernardo in midfield positions. Ake gets the nod to partner Dias, with Stones on the bench.

For Liverpool, Nunez is on the bench and Firmino starts, which is somewhat of a surprise. Matip partners Van Dijk, with Konate and Keita among those who will surely get minutes off the bench later in the match.

Liverpool lineup

16:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Diaz.

Subs: Davies, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho.

Man City lineup

16:00 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand

Not long now...

15:54 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in about five minutes.

Nunez to start for Liverpool? Haaland for City? Likes of Grealish, Foden and Mahrez all pushing for starts too.

All will be revealed!

Guardiola: A lot of clubs can be in title race

15:47 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola was giving little away when he was asked about this season’s Premier League title race.

Man City are the favourites to come out on top yet again, with Liverpool likely their closest challengers, but the City boss believes there are a number of teams capable of competing.

“I don’t know, I promise you, if I was able to predict the future I’d let you know,” Guardiola said.

“Normally in Premier League there are many teams and you expect that. Always before, I repeat the same, I expect a lot of clubs involved, the quality they all have in terms of managers, players, history.”

(REUTERS)

Popular man!

15:39 , Matt Verri

No surprise to see plenty of Haaland shirts being worn.

He’s played 41 minutes in pre-season so far, scoring against Bayern Munich to get off the mark for his new club.

Will he be in the Man City starting lineup today? We’ll find out very soon.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Speaking of that FA Cup clash...

15:34 , Matt Verri

Goals to flow?

15:29 , Matt Verri

Three matches between these two sides last season - 13 goals.

It finished 2-2 in both of the Premier League matches, before Liverpool won 3-2 at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

Goals almost guaranteed. Almost.

(AP)

Klopp: Challenge just to play 90 minutes

15:19 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that there will not be too much to read into this afternoon’s clash.

Liverpool have had a mixed pre-season so far, while Man City have only played too matches, and Klopp has downplayed the significance even if he is keen to come out on top.

He said: “The game on Saturday, will it show a lot about the season? I expect two good teams. I saw [against RB Salzburg], even when we lost, especially in the second half, I saw us in a really good shape.

“I hope that we can bring that on the pitch on Saturday as well. But, of course, it will be a challenge just to play now 90 minutes. I’m not sure how the weather in England is but it can be hot as well, so that all comes then together.

“We will see. But if you win it, it’s a very important competition. If you lose it, then it becomes less important.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

15:12 , Matt Verri

In short, the weather is absolutely perfect at the King Power!

Your first weather report of the season! 🌦#ManCity pic.twitter.com/loSuSdOuBi — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 30, 2022

Busy day...

15:05 , Matt Verri

Majority of Premier League sides are in action today, ahead of the new season getting underway next week.

Arsenal have beaten Sevilla 6-0, while Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Crystal Palace and Southampton are among the sides to have just started their matches, while Wolves and Spurs are two of those playing later today.

Predicted lineups

14:51 , George Flood

Official team news to come in an hour or so from Leicester, but here’s how we envisage both sides lining up this afternoon:

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Liverpool vs Man City prediction

14:45 , George Flood

It’s difficult to make a definitive prediction given the fact that the two teams have only played friendlies so far, but Liverpool haven’t always looked convincing this summer.

With Haaland already among the goals, a City win would not be a surprise.

Man City to win, 2-1.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Man City team news - Laporte out until September after surgery

14:44 , George Flood

For City, Erling Haaland will likely join Nunez in making his first appearance for his new club in England. The forward scored in his first game against Bayern Munich in the US, although has been suffering with slight niggles of late, so it’s not clear as to how heavily he will be involved at this stage.

Elsewhere, Aymeric Laporte is likely to be out until September after knee surgery, although Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones are all available after missing the pre-season tour of the United States.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news - Alisson and Jota among absentees

14:43 , George Flood

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota will miss today’s game as they continue their recoveries from injury.

With Jota injured, Darwin Nunez has an even better chance of making his debut on English soil for the club, while Adrian will come in for Alisson given that usual No2 Caoimhin Kelleher is also struggling for fitness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also set to miss a large portion of time with a serious hamstring injury.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch

14:36 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

Live stream: Both the ITV Hub and the STV iPlayer will provide live streams online.

Hello!

14:28 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the 2022/23 Community Shield!

Two of the best teams on the planet lock horns once again this afternoon as rivals Liverpool and Manchester City clash at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, selected to host the annual English football curtain-raiser due to the Women's Euros final taking place at Wembley tomorrow.

Only two months have passed since City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point on a dramatic final day of the season, with the Reds no doubt eager to enact some swift revenge before the new top-flight campaign officially gets underway next weekend.

Kick-off today is at 5pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live match updates!