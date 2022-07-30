Liverpool 1-0 Man City LIVE! Alexander-Arnold goal - Community Shield match stream, latest score updates today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Verri
·13 min read
Liverpool 1-0 Man City LIVE! Alexander-Arnold goal - Community Shield match stream, latest score updates today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player
  • Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira
    Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE!

English football’s two best sides renew hostilities in the Community Shield this afternoon as the 2022/23 season curtain-raiser heads to Leicester. The Women’s Euros final taking place at Wembley tomorrow means the fixture has been moved to the King Power Stadium, home of the current holders.

It is only two months since City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point on the final day for the second time after another thrilling title race, while the Reds triumphed in the FA Cup semi-final meeting. Pep Guardiola’s side have won back-to-back friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich, while Liverpool’s pre-season campaign has been decidedly mixed, with a drubbing by Manchester United followed by wins over Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig and another loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

Plenty of attention will be on Erling Haaland, who starts for City, though direct comparisons with Darwin Nunez will have to wait at least initially as the Reds’ new front man is named among the substitutes. Liverpool are chasing their 16th Community Shield triumph, while City have lifted the trophy on six previous occasions. Follow the action live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Liverpool vs Man City latest news

  • GOAL! Alexander-Arnold opens the scoring

  • How to watch: ITV

  • Liverpool team news: Nunez on the bench; Firmino starts

  • Man City team news: Haaland starts alongside Grealish and Mahrez

  • Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man City

17:29 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Mahrez has Haaland make a run in behind, but once again City’s new signing is ignored. Hasn’t got any service.

Alexander-Arnold fires a long pass to Diaz, who brings it down and does a few kick-ups as he drives forward. Why not.

17:27 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Liverpool have been by far the better team - City well off the pace in the opening 25 minutes or so.

They could, and maybe should, be level though! Mahrez slides the pass through to De Bruyne, can’t find the near post from a tight angle.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City | Trent Alexander-Arnold 21'

17:24 , Matt Verri

LIVERPOOL TAKE THE LEAD!

Fully deserved too. Thiago pings it out to Salah, he plays it back to Alexander-Arnold just inside the box.

The right-back whips it towards the back post, takes a slight flick off Ake and flies into the far corner off the post.

17:22 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Quick throw-in from Salah and Henderson is away down the right. Whips a low cross into the box, Ederson gets a crucial touch to prevent Diaz from having a tap-in.

It’s then messy outside the box, players flying into the challenges. Free-kick City.

17:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: City starting to find their rhythm now, Liverpool have barely had a touch for the last couple of minutes.

Hasn’t led to any chances though for City, and Haaland hasn’t really had a sniff. Liverpool stay in a solid shape and eventually it’s a wayward pass out to Cancelo.

17:17 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Robertson should really go better.

Big smile from Klopp after a lovely move from Liverpool. Salah lays it back to Alexander-Arnold, clips a deep cross into the back post. Robertson completely free, has players in the six-yard box but goes for goal himself. Header into the side-netting from a tight angle.

17:15 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Handball in midfield and Liverpool have a free-kick. Fairway out and relatively central, not an ideal position. Robertson takes, headed out.

City try to break, but De Bruyne this time handles the ball and the chance goes.

17:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Bit more possession now for City as Liverpool sit off. That is until Walker drifts into an offside position, Rodri floats it out to him anyway and the flag goes up.

Haaland has had his first chance to run with the ball, shrugged off a challenge and played it out nicely to Grealish.

17:10 , Matt Verri

8 mins: City’s passing has not got going at all. Not often you say that. Ederson with a wayward clip out wide and Liverpool win it back.

Cancelo pounces on a loose ball though and City can bring it forward. De Bruyne goes for goal from the edge of the box, deflected behind for a corner.

He’ll take it too - Ake flicks the header wide.

17:07 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Haaland makes the run in behind, would have been in if De Bruyne’s pass had gone through. It doesn’t.

The Belgian then wins a free-kick, not his best though and it flies over Haaland, over everyone and out for a goal-kick.

Frantic start at the King Power!

17:06 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Confident start from Liverpool. They break up the right, Henderson whips a decent cross in. Rodri should deal with it, doesn’t and it runs through to Diaz. He has time to take a touch but his shot is also blocked.

Liverpool swiftly back on the attack though, Salah looking really lively. Skips past Cancelo, into the box and fires into the side-netting. That’s really poor from Cancelo.

17:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Liverpool dominating possession in the opening moments, Thiago has a shot from outside the box but it’s blocked.

Adrian a bit rushed as the ball comes back to him, not particularly convincing. Hasn’t had much football at all since joining the Reds.

KICK-OFF!

17:02 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the King Power!

16:59 , Matt Verri

Just as well they got out a bit early - handshakes aplenty. Ian Rush among those making their way down the line of players. One of the mascots goes for a handshake and doesn’t get one. Tough scenes.

Pretty much time to get underway.

16:55 , Matt Verri

Big smiles and handshakes in the tunnel, very friendly between the sets of players. Thiago and Rodri having a long conversation - both will be intending to see lots of the ball over the couple of hours.

Teams are out onto the pitch!

16:51 , Matt Verri

Community Shield is a trophy that Klopp hasn’t been able to get his hands on since arriving in England. Liverpool last won it in 2006.

Manchester City won it in 2018 and 2019 - three years since that last success seems a long time by their standards!

Kick-off in 15 minutes!

16:44 , Matt Verri

Nunez will “definitely” play a role

16:39 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp confirms Darwin Nunez will “definitely” come off the bench and get some minutes.

Can expect plenty of changes from both sides during the match - only a week to go until the Premier League season starts but fitness levels certainly not at their peak yet.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Goals, goals, goals

16:36 , Matt Verri

City to do it again?

16:29 , Matt Verri

Man City favourites to win this evening... and favourites to lift the Premier League title.

They’ve done it in four of the last five seasons and with a strong transfer window strengthening the squad, it would be no surprise if they were lifting the trophy in May once again.

Latest Premier League odds:

Manchester City City 4/7

Liverpool 11/5

Chelsea 13/1

Tottenham 14/1

Via Betfair.

(AP)
(AP)

Firmino in the side

16:25 , Matt Verri

Roberto Firmino has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, with his Liverpool future seeming uncertain.

But Jurgen Klopp has made it clear how important the Brazilian is to the squad, and he now starts today.

“Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team,” Klopp said earlier this week.

“Everything looks really good and I am absolutely fine. For me, no doubt about his quality, so yes, he is essential for us.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Liverpool in the building!

16:15 , Matt Verri

16:09 , Matt Verri

Big team news for City is that Haaland starts, he’ll get the chance to test himself up against Van Dijk. Grealish and Mahrez start alongside him, with De Bruyne and Bernardo in midfield positions. Ake gets the nod to partner Dias, with Stones on the bench.

For Liverpool, Nunez is on the bench and Firmino starts, which is somewhat of a surprise. Matip partners Van Dijk, with Konate and Keita among those who will surely get minutes off the bench later in the match.

Liverpool lineup

16:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Diaz.

Subs: Davies, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho.

Man City lineup

16:00 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand

Not long now...

15:54 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in about five minutes.

Nunez to start for Liverpool? Haaland for City? Likes of Grealish, Foden and Mahrez all pushing for starts too.

All will be revealed!

Guardiola: A lot of clubs can be in title race

15:47 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola was giving little away when he was asked about this season’s Premier League title race.

Man City are the favourites to come out on top yet again, with Liverpool likely their closest challengers, but the City boss believes there are a number of teams capable of competing.

“I don’t know, I promise you, if I was able to predict the future I’d let you know,” Guardiola said.

“Normally in Premier League there are many teams and you expect that. Always before, I repeat the same, I expect a lot of clubs involved, the quality they all have in terms of managers, players, history.”

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Popular man!

15:39 , Matt Verri

No surprise to see plenty of Haaland shirts being worn.

He’s played 41 minutes in pre-season so far, scoring against Bayern Munich to get off the mark for his new club.

Will he be in the Man City starting lineup today? We’ll find out very soon.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Speaking of that FA Cup clash...

15:34 , Matt Verri

Goals to flow?

15:29 , Matt Verri

Three matches between these two sides last season - 13 goals.

It finished 2-2 in both of the Premier League matches, before Liverpool won 3-2 at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

Goals almost guaranteed. Almost.

(AP)
(AP)

Klopp: Challenge just to play 90 minutes

15:19 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that there will not be too much to read into this afternoon’s clash.

Liverpool have had a mixed pre-season so far, while Man City have only played too matches, and Klopp has downplayed the significance even if he is keen to come out on top.

He said: “The game on Saturday, will it show a lot about the season? I expect two good teams. I saw [against RB Salzburg], even when we lost, especially in the second half, I saw us in a really good shape.

“I hope that we can bring that on the pitch on Saturday as well. But, of course, it will be a challenge just to play now 90 minutes. I’m not sure how the weather in England is but it can be hot as well, so that all comes then together.

“We will see. But if you win it, it’s a very important competition. If you lose it, then it becomes less important.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

15:12 , Matt Verri

In short, the weather is absolutely perfect at the King Power!

Busy day...

15:05 , Matt Verri

Majority of Premier League sides are in action today, ahead of the new season getting underway next week.

Arsenal have beaten Sevilla 6-0, while Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Crystal Palace and Southampton are among the sides to have just started their matches, while Wolves and Spurs are two of those playing later today.

Predicted lineups

14:51 , George Flood

Official team news to come in an hour or so from Leicester, but here’s how we envisage both sides lining up this afternoon:

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Liverpool vs Man City prediction

14:45 , George Flood

It’s difficult to make a definitive prediction given the fact that the two teams have only played friendlies so far, but Liverpool haven’t always looked convincing this summer.

With Haaland already among the goals, a City win would not be a surprise.

Man City to win, 2-1.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Man City team news - Laporte out until September after surgery

14:44 , George Flood

For City, Erling Haaland will likely join Nunez in making his first appearance for his new club in England. The forward scored in his first game against Bayern Munich in the US, although has been suffering with slight niggles of late, so it’s not clear as to how heavily he will be involved at this stage.

Elsewhere, Aymeric Laporte is likely to be out until September after knee surgery, although Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones are all available after missing the pre-season tour of the United States.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news - Alisson and Jota among absentees

14:43 , George Flood

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota will miss today’s game as they continue their recoveries from injury.

With Jota injured, Darwin Nunez has an even better chance of making his debut on English soil for the club, while Adrian will come in for Alisson given that usual No2 Caoimhin Kelleher is also struggling for fitness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also set to miss a large portion of time with a serious hamstring injury.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch

14:36 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

Live stream: Both the ITV Hub and the STV iPlayer will provide live streams online.

Hello!

14:28 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the 2022/23 Community Shield!

Two of the best teams on the planet lock horns once again this afternoon as rivals Liverpool and Manchester City clash at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, selected to host the annual English football curtain-raiser due to the Women's Euros final taking place at Wembley tomorrow.

Only two months have passed since City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point on a dramatic final day of the season, with the Reds no doubt eager to enact some swift revenge before the new top-flight campaign officially gets underway next weekend.

Kick-off today is at 5pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live match updates!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Community Shield final online and on TV today

    Everything you need to know ahead of the traditional curtain-raiser

  • Lollapalooza 2022, Day One: Metallica Thrashes, Caroline Polachek Hushes, Lil Baby Chills

    The Chicago festival kicked off Thursday with heavy-metal titans, bluegrass pickers, and the first Zambian rapper to play the festival

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.